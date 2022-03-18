Take a look at the best Cheltenham Extra Places Betting Sites for Day 4 available in the UK for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival & claim a top horse racing free bet when you sign up.
Best Cheltenham Offers
Best Betting Sites for Cheltenham Extra Places
Many of the new Cheltenham betting sites, as well as most of the old favourites, will offer extra places for Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival, but we’ve selected only the cream of the crop in the list below.
Click the desired link and sign up at one of the best Cheltenham extra places betting sites for Day 4:
Fitzdares Cheltenham Betting Promotion – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Cheltenham Free Bet
Sign up with Fitzdares via this exclusive SportsLens deal and bet on any runner in any event at this year’s Cheltenham Festival with odds of EVS+ to claim a £30 free Cheltenham 2022 bet. Cheltenham extra places wagers are also available on the Festival handicaps.
Key Terms
- Qualifying bet to placed at odds of EVS+
- Free bets credited within 24 hours of settlement of the qualifying bet
- Free Bets must be placed at odds of 1/2+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Betfred Cheltenham Betting Promo – Bet £10 on Cheltenham & Get £60 in Bonuses
Register a new betting account with Betfred using promo code BETFRED60, wager £10, and claim £60 in bonuses. Just ensure that you make your first deposit using a Debit Card and that your first, qualifying bet is placed at odds of EVS+ and to claim a welcome package that’s worth £60 in total, including free spins.
With specific reference to extra places betting, Betfred will be offering the promotion across all runners at the National Hunt Chase, Cross Country Chase, Champion Bumper, and Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.
Key Terms
- Sign up for a new betting account using promotional code BETFRED60
- Make your first deposit using a Debit Card
- Wager a qualifying bet of £10 at odds of EVS+ within 7 days of sign up
- Offer includes £20 in Free Bets for Sports, £10 for Betfred Lotto, and 50 x20p Free Spins credited + a further £20 in Free Bets for Sports, Lotto or Scratchards to be credited 5 days later
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Luckster Cheltenham Betting Promotion – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet
Register a new betting account with Luckster, wager £10, and get a £10 Cheltenham Festival free bet. Just make your first deposit & bet £10 bet EVS+ on any runner at any race at the festival.
Luckster always offers extra place betting promotions, so it’s unlikely that Cheltenham will be any different. Visit the operator via the link above for specific details.
Key Terms
- Wager £10 at odds of EVS+ with your qualifying bet
- Do NOT deposit using Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal, and Skrill
- Free bet must be placed on runner with odds of 4/5+
- System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee, and Lucky Bets are ineligible
- Free bets will expire after 2 weeks
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
10Bet Cheltenham Betting Promotion – 50% First Deposit Bonus up to £50
Sign up to 10Bet through SportsLens to claim a 50% first-time deposit bonus that equates to £50 in free horse racing bets.
All you need to do to qualify for this offer is to deposit £15 into your betting account.
10Bet will also be offering Cheltenham extra places for select races during the 2022 Festival. You’ll find these deals in amongst the handicap market at the sportsbook.
Key Terms
- Deposit £15 to claim your 50% welcome bonus
- Do NOT make deposits via Skrill and Neteller
- 8x play through value of deposit and bonus
- Minimum odds 4/5 (1.80) for singles and 2/5 (1.40) per accumulator selection
- The maximum qualifying stake should be equal to the bonus amount
50% first deposit bonus up to £50
Betiton Cheltenham Betting Promo – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Cheltenham Free Bet
By joining Betiton in time for the main selection of Day 4 races at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, newcomers can bet £15 and get a £15 Cheltenham free bet. The minimum odds requirement to qualify for this deal is EVS+.
Betiton will also be running Cheltenham extra places betting promotions throughout select races on Day 4 of the event. So, head to the site via the link to see exactly what’s on offer.
Key Terms
- Wager a £15 qualifying bet at minimum odds of EVS+
- Do NOT make deposits with Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill
- Free bet only valid on singles and straight accumulators with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)
- Any unused free bets will expire after 14 days
Bet £15 Get £15
How to Bet on Cheltenham Extra Places Races on Day 4
It’s likely that you’ve already wagered on runners using extra places offers during Day 1. But, just in case this is all new to you, here is how it works:
Betting on extra places doubles the unit stake because you’ll be placing more than one bet, but the reward is that you significantly increase your chances of winning big money.
Most horse racing betting sites will allow you to select more than one runner using an each-way button that’s available to tick/cross, allowing punters to take advantage of Cheltenham extra places with a fraction of outright win prices available.
Generally speaking, bookmakers will pay a quarter of the outright odds ff there are more than four but fewer than eight runners; the standard three places applies to races with eight(+) horses, while Cheltenham Festival handicap races pay out on four, five, and sometimes even more places.
Our Best Cheltenham Festival Each Way Bets
Our horse racing experts are recommending an each-way bet on the National Hunt Chase which is scheduled for Tuesday, 15 March (17:30), with Pats Fancy the lead contender for the win.
Joining Pats Fancy, Camprond is set to appear in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle on Wednesday, 16 March. Trainer Philip Hobbs managed to get the horse to win the Persian War impressively at Chepstow in the autumn and ran well in handicaps as a novice before that.
Finally, The Glancing Queen will be appearing in the Paddy Power Plate on St Patrick’s Thursday, 17 March. Alan King’s mare was close to a big win last time out but ran into another horse. Many horse racing experts are tipping this mare to go one better come to Thursday at Cheltenham.
Top Cheltenham extra places betting tips each way
- Pats Fancy in the National Hunt Chase each way (4 places) @ 8/1 with Betfred
- Camprond in the Coral Cup each way (5 places) @ 10/1 with Fitzdares
- The Glancing Queen in the Paddy Power Plate each way (4 places) @ 7/1 with 10bet
More Cheltenham Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets