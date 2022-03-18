Countries
Home News best cheltenham extra places betting sites day 4

Best Cheltenham Extra Places Betting Sites for Day 4

Updated

3 mins ago

on

Royal Pagaille

We’ve come to the final day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, but don’t worry – there’s still plenty of exciting action to come, including the highlight of the event: the Gold Cup. You’ll find that several sites are offering extra places for each way bets on Cheltenham, and we’ve shared the best of them below.

Best Betting Sites for Cheltenham Extra Places

You’ll find that many of the best online betting sites offer extra places on day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival – the day featuring the world-famous Gold Cup.

You can find 10 of the best online sportsbooks offering Cheltenham Festival day 4 extra places below – click a link and you’ll head directly to the site.

  1. Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
  2. Betfred – Bet £10 & Get £60 in Bonuses
  3. Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet
  4. 10bet – 50% First Deposit Bonus up to £50
  5. Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Free Bet
  6. Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet
  7. BoyleSports – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet
  8. The Pools – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet
  9. Sporting Index – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet
  10. Marathon Bet – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet

Fitzdares Cheltenham Betting Promotion – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Cheltenham Free Bet

Sign up with Fitzdares via this link to claim your £30 Cheltenham free bet.

Head over to Fitzdares and not only will you get a great welcome bonus, but you’ll also find that they’re offering extra places on the Festival’s handicap races, of which there are two on day 4 of Cheltenham.

Don’t forget to claim your free bet bonus before betting at Fitzdares – just bet £30 and you’ll then get an additional £30, which you can use on any Cheltenham day 4 race.

Key Terms

  • Qualifying bet must be at evens or higher
  • Free bets credited within 24 hours of qualifying bet being settled
  • Free bets must be placed at odds of 1/2 and higher

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Betfred Cheltenham Betting Promo – Bet £10 on Cheltenham & Get £60 in Bonuses

Make your way to Betfred using this link to claim £60 in bonuses.

Make your way to Betfred and you’ll find that they’re offering extra places on one of day 4’s races: the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

You’ll also find that they’re offering a superb £60 bonus to new customers, available to everyone who uses promo code BETFRED60 when registering and then makes a qualifying bet. This £60 bonus is comprised of £40 in free bets for sports, £10 for Lotto and £10 of free spins to use in the casino.

Key Terms

  • Sign up for a Betfred account using code BETFRED60
  • Deposit using a debit card then bet £10 at odds of evens or higher
  • Receive £60 in bonuses when the initial bet is settled
967 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Visit Betfred
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Luckster Cheltenham Betting Promotion – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet

Head to Luckster and register a new sportsbook account to be eligible for a £10 free bet.

Luckster is an online sportsbook well known for offering extra places on each way bets, and this should be the case for some of the races at day 4 of Cheltenham.

Don’t forget to also claim your Luckster free bet bonus when signing up – it’s not the largest, but it could be the £10 that scoops you a prize worth thousands!

Key Terms

  • Bet £10 at odds of evens or higher
  • Not available after Neteller, Skrill, PayPal and Paysafe deposits
  • Free bet must be used on runner with odds of 4/5 or higher

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

10Bet Cheltenham Betting Promotion – 50% First Deposit Bonus up to £50

Sign up via this link to claim the 10Bet first deposit bonus worth up to £50.

Head over to 10Bet during day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival and you’ll find that they’re offering extra places on handicap races.

You’ll also find that you can boost your first deposit by 50% at the site. Just deposit £15 into your account to receive the bonus money.

Key Terms

  • Claim 50% bonus by depositing £15
  • Ineligible for deposits made using Neteller or Skrill
  • Wagering requirements of 8x deposit and bonus
  • Minimum odds 4/5 (1.80) for singles and 2/5 (1.40) per accumulator selection
  • Maximum stake equal to bonus amount

50% first deposit bonus up to £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Betiton Cheltenham Betting Promo – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Cheltenham Free Bet

Head over to Betiton on day 4 of Cheltenham and grab a free bet bonus worth £15.

You’ll find that extra places for each way bets are offered on select races throughout day 4 of Cheltenham – check the site for more information.

You’ll also find that you can claim a fantastic £15 free bet bonus at Betiton. Just register and wager £15 and the £15 free bet is yours.

Key Terms

  • Qualifying bet is £15 at odds of evens or higher
  • Not applicable to Neteller, Skrill, PayPal and Paysafe deposits
  • Free bet only valid on singles and straight accumulators with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)

Bet £15 Get £15

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

How to Bet on Cheltenham Extra Places Races on Day 3

If you’re new to horse racing, you might be wondering how to bet on extra places on day 4 of Cheltenham.

It’s actually very simple: select the horse you want to bet on, then choose to place an each way bet on it. This will double your wager, but will ensure you get paid if the horse finishes inside the top few runners – the exact number depends on the specific race.

If the horse doesn’t finish first, but does finish within the top places, you’ll win a fraction – usually a quarter of the odds – of the amount you’d win for a first place finish. However, you’ll still make a little money and it’s great insurance when betting on a tight race.

You’ll be able to find out specific terms, including the exact payouts for each way bets, displayed clearly when making the bet.

Our Best Cheltenham Festival Each Way Bets

Day 4 promises to be an exciting one, but let’s concentrate on one race: the world-famous Gold Cup. There are several decent shouts for each way bets for this race, but we’d recommend a bet on Protektorat.

While not the favourite for the race, many are tipping it for a decent finish in the biggest race of the week. You’ll be able to get odds of around 15/2 on Protektorat at most reputable bookmakers.

If Protektorat doesn’t appeal to you, another great option would be Royal Pagaille, which has odds of around 9/1 at online bookmakers.

Top Gold Cup extra places betting tips each way

  • Protektorat @ 8/1 with bet365
  • Royal Pagaille @ 10/1 with bet365

