Best Cheltenham Extra Places Betting Sites for Day 4

We’ve come to the final day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, but don’t worry – there’s still plenty of exciting action to come, including the highlight of the event: the Gold Cup. You’ll find that several sites are offering extra places for each way bets on Cheltenham, and we’ve shared the best of them below.

Best Betting Sites for Cheltenham Extra Places

You’ll find that many of the best online betting sites offer extra places on day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival – the day featuring the world-famous Gold Cup.

You can find 10 of the best online sportsbooks offering Cheltenham Festival day 4 extra places below – click a link and you’ll head directly to the site.

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet Betfred – Bet £10 & Get £60 in Bonuses Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet 10bet – 50% First Deposit Bonus up to £50 Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Free Bet Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet BoyleSports – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet The Pools – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet Sporting Index – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet Marathon Bet – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet

Fitzdares Cheltenham Betting Promotion – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Cheltenham Free Bet

Sign up with Fitzdares via this link to claim your £30 Cheltenham free bet.

Head over to Fitzdares and not only will you get a great welcome bonus, but you’ll also find that they’re offering extra places on the Festival’s handicap races, of which there are two on day 4 of Cheltenham.

Don’t forget to claim your free bet bonus before betting at Fitzdares – just bet £30 and you’ll then get an additional £30, which you can use on any Cheltenham day 4 race.

Key Terms

Qualifying bet must be at evens or higher

Free bets credited within 24 hours of qualifying bet being settled

Free bets must be placed at odds of 1/2 and higher

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Betfred Cheltenham Betting Promo – Bet £10 on Cheltenham & Get £60 in Bonuses

Make your way to Betfred using this link to claim £60 in bonuses.

Make your way to Betfred and you’ll find that they’re offering extra places on one of day 4’s races: the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

You’ll also find that they’re offering a superb £60 bonus to new customers, available to everyone who uses promo code BETFRED60 when registering and then makes a qualifying bet. This £60 bonus is comprised of £40 in free bets for sports, £10 for Lotto and £10 of free spins to use in the casino.

Key Terms

Sign up for a Betfred account using code BETFRED60

Deposit using a debit card then bet £10 at odds of evens or higher

Receive £60 in bonuses when the initial bet is settled

967 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Visit Betfred Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

Luckster Cheltenham Betting Promotion – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet

Head to Luckster and register a new sportsbook account to be eligible for a £10 free bet.

Luckster is an online sportsbook well known for offering extra places on each way bets, and this should be the case for some of the races at day 4 of Cheltenham.

Don’t forget to also claim your Luckster free bet bonus when signing up – it’s not the largest, but it could be the £10 that scoops you a prize worth thousands!

Key Terms

Bet £10 at odds of evens or higher

Not available after Neteller, Skrill, PayPal and Paysafe deposits

Free bet must be used on runner with odds of 4/5 or higher

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Irland. The “Welcome Free Bet” may not be used in conjunction with any other bonus, promotion or offer. The “Welcome Free Bet” must be used at mrplay.com within 14 days of being credited to your account. mrplay.com reserves the right, at any time, to revoke any welcome bonus not used within the allotted time period. Our welcome Free Bet offer is automatic. However, you may personally request not to receive it. Just remember to state your username. Customers who deposit using Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal, Skrill or Skril 1-Tap will not be eligible for any free bet offer. Free Bet Specific Terms and Conditions: One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5) or higher.

10Bet Cheltenham Betting Promotion – 50% First Deposit Bonus up to £50

Sign up via this link to claim the 10Bet first deposit bonus worth up to £50.

Head over to 10Bet during day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival and you’ll find that they’re offering extra places on handicap races.

You’ll also find that you can boost your first deposit by 50% at the site. Just deposit £15 into your account to receive the bonus money.

Key Terms

Claim 50% bonus by depositing £15

Ineligible for deposits made using Neteller or Skrill

Wagering requirements of 8x deposit and bonus

Minimum odds 4/5 (1.80) for singles and 2/5 (1.40) per accumulator selection

Maximum stake equal to bonus amount

50% first deposit bonus up to £50 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms If you have already made a real-money deposit into your 10bet Account you will not be eligible for this promotion. The minimum qualifying deposit for this promotion is €15 Deposits via Skrill, Euteller or Neteller shall not be a qualifying deposit. To qualify for the bonus, you must register your 10bet account exclusively and directly from the affiliate site(s) carrying a promotion of the offer. To be eligible for this promotion, players must input PLAY50 in the “Bonus Code” field when making a qualifying deposit into their Sports Cash Account. The bonus amount of 50% of your qualifying deposit, up to €50, shall then be credited to your Sports Bonus Account immediately after the qualifying deposit has been made. Your qualifying deposit and bonus must be wagered five (5) times on: (1) settled single sports bets with odds of at least 4/5 (1.80); or (2) settled combo bets with odds of at least 2/5 (1.40) per selection before you can withdraw your bonus and any winnings resulting from it. Upon satisfying the wagering requirements, the bonus and any winnings resulting from it shall be transferred from your Sports Bonus Account to your Sports Cash Account.

Betiton Cheltenham Betting Promo – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Cheltenham Free Bet

Head over to Betiton on day 4 of Cheltenham and grab a free bet bonus worth £15.

You’ll find that extra places for each way bets are offered on select races throughout day 4 of Cheltenham – check the site for more information.

You’ll also find that you can claim a fantastic £15 free bet bonus at Betiton. Just register and wager £15 and the £15 free bet is yours.

Key Terms

Qualifying bet is £15 at odds of evens or higher

Not applicable to Neteller, Skrill, PayPal and Paysafe deposits

Free bet only valid on singles and straight accumulators with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)

Bet £15 Get £15 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet amount £15. Minimum wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is £15. Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more and make a qualifying bet in accordance with the Free Bet Specific Terms and Conditions.

How to Bet on Cheltenham Extra Places Races on Day 3

If you’re new to horse racing, you might be wondering how to bet on extra places on day 4 of Cheltenham.

It’s actually very simple: select the horse you want to bet on, then choose to place an each way bet on it. This will double your wager, but will ensure you get paid if the horse finishes inside the top few runners – the exact number depends on the specific race.

If the horse doesn’t finish first, but does finish within the top places, you’ll win a fraction – usually a quarter of the odds – of the amount you’d win for a first place finish. However, you’ll still make a little money and it’s great insurance when betting on a tight race.

You’ll be able to find out specific terms, including the exact payouts for each way bets, displayed clearly when making the bet.

Our Best Cheltenham Festival Each Way Bets

Day 4 promises to be an exciting one, but let’s concentrate on one race: the world-famous Gold Cup. There are several decent shouts for each way bets for this race, but we’d recommend a bet on Protektorat.

While not the favourite for the race, many are tipping it for a decent finish in the biggest race of the week. You’ll be able to get odds of around 15/2 on Protektorat at most reputable bookmakers.

If Protektorat doesn’t appeal to you, another great option would be Royal Pagaille, which has odds of around 9/1 at online bookmakers.

Top Gold Cup extra places betting tips each way

Protektorat @ 8/1 with bet365

Royal Pagaille @ 10/1 with bet365

More Cheltenham Betting Offers & Free Bets