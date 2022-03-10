Best Cheltenham Betting Sites to Bet on Allaho to Win the Ryanair Chase

ALLAHO leads the market for the Ryanair Chase on St Patrick’s Day – and William Hill is the bookie for you if you want to bet on the star-studded race.

Click below and sign up to William Hill and you can back Allaho to fend off his competition and win the Ryanair Chase at odds of 30/1, with the odds elsewhere around 4/6.

How to claim the William Hill Allaho to Win the Ryanair Chase Enhanced Odds offer

Follow these simple steps to claim the William Hill Enhanced Odds offer of Allaho to win the Ryanair Chase at 30/1.

Click here to sign up to William Hill Enter your details to create an account Deposit and place a £1 Bet on Allaho to win the Ryanair chase in your betslip If Allaho wins the Ryanair Chase, you’ll get £30 in Free Bets from William Hill

Get 30/1 On Allaho to Win the Ryanair Chase Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+. Play Safe. New customers using EPA30. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 8th March 2022 until 14:50 17th March 2022. Max £1 bet at 30/1. Returns paid as 2 x £15 free bets (30 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply Offer Terms 18+. Play Safe. New customers using EPA30. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 8th March 2022 until 14:50 17th March 2022. Max £1 bet at 30/1. Returns paid as 2 x £15 free bets (30 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply

Best bookmakers for Allaho to Win the Ryanair Chase free bets

Looking for a bet on the big race? Claim the best online bookie offers for Allaho to win the Ryanair Chase below:

Why back Allaho to win the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham with William Hill

Allaho aims to make it back-to-back Ryanair Chase victories for Willy Mullins and goes into this year’s race as an overriding favourite. Most bookmakers are offering a price of around 4/6 for the 8-year-old superstar to reign supreme once again this year.

However, William Hill have a phenomenal betting offer for you to get your hands on if you sign up as a new customer. They are offering a magnificent 30/1 on Allaho to win the Ryanair Chase this year.

He faces some stern competition in the form of Chacun Pour Soi, A Plus Tard, Energumene and Conflated, but if you believe Allaho has the beating of the whole field once again, just like last year, then do not miss this magnificent offer.

But William Hill have an astonishing offer for new member who fancy Allaho to make it back to back Ryanair’s for the Mullins yard. They have enhanced the 8-year-old’s odds for victory to an extremely generous 30/1!

That means if you back Allaho to win you will be paid out at William Hill normal price of 4/6 and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets.

Odds for the Ryanair Chase

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Allaho 4/6 (30/1 New Customer Offer) Energumene 5/2 A Plus Tard 5/1 Chacun Pour Soi 7/1 Conflated 7/1 Shan Blue 8/1 Janidil 10/1 Tornado Flyer 11/1 Eldorado Allen 12/1 Fakir D’oudairies 12/1

When is Allaho Running in the Ryanair Chase?

Date: Thursday, 17th March (St Patrick’s Day)

Race off: 2.50pm GMT

