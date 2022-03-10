Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News best cheltenham betting sites allaho ryanair chase odds

Best Cheltenham Betting Sites to Bet on Allaho to Win the Ryanair Chase

Updated

30 mins ago

on

best cheltenham betting site

ALLAHO leads the market for the Ryanair Chase on St Patrick’s Day – and William Hill is the bookie for you if you want to bet on the star-studded race.

Click below and sign up to William Hill and you can back Allaho to fend off his competition and win the Ryanair Chase at odds of 30/1, with the odds elsewhere around 4/6.

How to claim the William Hill Allaho to Win the Ryanair Chase Enhanced Odds offer 

Follow these simple steps to claim the William Hill Enhanced Odds offer of Allaho to win the Ryanair Chase at 30/1.

  1. Click here to sign up to William Hill
  2. Enter your details to create an account
  3. Deposit and place a £1 Bet on Allaho to win the Ryanair chase in your betslip
  4. If Allaho wins the Ryanair Chase, you’ll get £30 in Free Bets from William Hill

Get 30/1 On Allaho to Win the Ryanair Chase

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EPA30. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 8th March 2022 until 14:50 17th March 2022. Max £1 bet at 30/1. Returns paid as 2 x £15 free bets (30 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply

Already claimed the Allaho Ryanair Chase betting offer? Take a look and claim the best Cheltenham Betting Offers.

Best bookmakers for Allaho to Win the Ryanair Chase free bets

Looking for a bet on the big race? Claim the best online bookie offers for Allaho to win the Ryanair Chase below:

  • Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
  • Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet
  • Bet UK – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  • SportNation – Bet £25 Get £25 In Free Bets
  • Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Free Bet

Why back Allaho to win the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham with William Hill

Allaho aims to make it back-to-back Ryanair Chase victories for Willy Mullins and goes into this year’s race as an overriding favourite. Most bookmakers are offering a price of around 4/6 for the 8-year-old superstar to reign supreme once again this year.

However, William Hill have a phenomenal betting offer for you to get your hands on if you sign up as a new customer. They are offering a magnificent 30/1 on Allaho to win the Ryanair Chase this year.

He faces some stern competition in the form of Chacun Pour Soi, A Plus Tard, Energumene and Conflated, but if you believe Allaho has the beating of the whole field once again, just like last year, then do not miss this magnificent offer.

But William Hill have an astonishing offer for new member who fancy Allaho to make it back to back Ryanair’s for the Mullins yard. They have enhanced the 8-year-old’s odds for victory to an extremely generous 30/1!

That means if you back Allaho to win you will be paid out at William Hill normal price of 4/6 and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets.

Get 30/1 On Allaho to Win the Ryanair Chase

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EPA30. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 8th March 2022 until 14:50 17th March 2022. Max £1 bet at 30/1. Returns paid as 2 x £15 free bets (30 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply

Odds for the Ryanair Chase

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Allaho 4/6

(30/1 New Customer Offer)

 William Hill
Energumene 5/2 William Hill
A Plus Tard 5/1 William Hill
Chacun Pour Soi 7/1 William Hill
Conflated 7/1 William Hill
Shan Blue 8/1 William Hill
Janidil 10/1 William Hill
Tornado Flyer 11/1 William Hill
Eldorado Allen 12/1 William Hill
Fakir D’oudairies 12/1 William Hill

When is Allaho Running in the Ryanair Chase?

Date: Thursday, 17th March (St Patrick’s Day)

Race off: 2.50pm GMT

Check out our page dedicated to betting offers and free bets available on the Cheltenham Festival here.

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
8 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.8
Read review
Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Terms & Conditions Apply

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.7
Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £20 + Free Bet If 2nd To SP Fav

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Claim Bonus
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply.**18+. Opt in. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don’t qualify. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.7
Claim Bonus
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds between 00.01 10/03/22 and 13.30 15/03/22. 3 x £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept before 3.30 15/03/22, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2022
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Claim Bonus
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

£20 Cash Back If 1st Bet is Lost

  • Paddy’s Rewards Club
  • Football acca insurance
  • Excellent iOS & Android apps
9.5
Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens