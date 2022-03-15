Countries
Best Cheltenham Betting Offers for Supreme Novices Hurdle Free Bets

Updated

1 hour ago

on

supreme novices

As the 2022 Cheltenham Festival draws nearer, there are bundles of bookmaker offers to take advantage of. To make it easier for you, we’ve hand-picked the very best betting offers for the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Best Cheltenham Betting Offers for Supreme Novices Hurdle

Top Five Supreme Novices Hurdle Free Bets

With many new Cheltenham bookmakers wanting a slice of the action there are plenty of betting sites that have cracking joining offers. So, to make things easy – here at SportsLens we’ve negotiated with five of the best new layers in town to bring you the exclusive offers which you can use on the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

  1. Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
  2. William Hill – Bet £10 & Get a £50 Free Bet
  3. BetUK– Bet £10 & Get a £30 Free Bet
  4. Betition – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Free Bet
  5. Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £30 Free Bet

Fitzdares – Money back as Free Bet if your horse doesn’t win the Supreme Novices Hurdle

Join Fitzdares via this page to claim your exclusive Cheltenham £30 free bet.

As if that wasn’t enough, Fitzdares are offering punters money back as a free bet if your horse doesn’t win the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30) on the opening day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

To qualify for this amazing offer, you must place your bet on the race on Tuesday 15th March only. The maximum free bet you will receive is £10 and the minimum odds must be 1/2 (1.5) in order to qualify for the free bet offer from Fitzdares.

Key Terms

  • Bets placed on 15/03/22 only
  • Maximum free bet is £10.
  • Free bet minimum odds 1/2 (1.5)

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

William Hill – Get Jonbon at 80/1 or Constitution Hill at 50/1 in the Supreme Novices Hurdle

William Hill have an exclusive betting offer for punters looking to put a wager on the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. You can get Jonbon to win at a staggering 80/1 or Constitution Hill to win at an immense 50/1.

All you have to do is sign up, making sure you use the EPJ80 or EPC50 in the promo code section. Once registered, the desired market will be automatically added to your bet slip, place a £1 bet.

If your bet wins, it will appear as “Void” on your bet slip, and your account will be credited with 4 x £20 OR 5 x £10 free bets, paid within 48 hours of the event ending.

Key terms

  • Sign up by clicking on the desired market, make sure the correct promocode is there
  • Once registered, place a £1 bet on the regular market of either Jonbon or Constitution Hill to win
  • If the bets wins, your bet will settle as voice and then your account will be credited with 4 x £20 OR 5 x £10 free bets (total value of £80 or £50), paid within 48 hours of the event ending

Constitutional Hill 50/1 or Jonbon 80/1 in the Supreme Novices Hurdle

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EPJ80 or EPC50. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 10 March 2022 until 13:30 on 15 March 2022. £1 must be staked at Jonbon to win at 80/1 or Constitution Hill to win at 50/1 Returns paid as 4 x £20 OR 5 x £10 in free bets (30 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply

BetUK – Bet £10, & Get A £30 Free Supreme Novices Hurdle Bet

Team up with BetUK via SportsLens page and you can get yourself a £30 free Cheltenham bet.

Yes, new customers that deposit from these links can claim a £30 free bet with BetUK to use at the Cheltenham Festival and in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

All you have to do is stake a bet at a minimum of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater and BetUK will fire in 3 x £10 free bets to your account.

Key Terms

  • Minimum qualifying deposit £10
  • Minimum odds 1/2 (1.50)
  • Free Bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds 1.3 or greater

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Cheltenham Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Free Bet

Here at Sportslens, we’ve managed to secure another £15 free Cheltenham bet for our readers with Betiton.

Just join via this page, deposit £15 and place a bet. Once settled, Betiton will credit your account with a £15 free bet to use as you wish, including at the Cheltenham Festival or in the opening race – the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Betiton will have all 28 Cheltenham Festival races covered across the four days (15th-18th March), so there will plenty of time to sign-up and get your £15 free bet.

Key Terms

  • Bet £15 at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) on a qualifying bet
  • Deposits with Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill ineligible for offer
  • Free bet only valid on singles and straight accumulators with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)
  • Free bet valid for 14 days

Ts&C’s apply to all offers

Bet £15 Get £15

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Supreme Novices Hurdle Free Bet

Sign-up to one of the newest bookmakers around – Luckster – via this SportsLens page and you’ll be on the way to securing a £10 free Cheltenham Festival bet.

After joining just deposit £10 and place your first bet at odds of 2.00 (Evs) or greater to qualify for your £10 free bet.

You’ll then be able to use this £10 free Cheltenham bet on any Festival race – by placing a ‘win only’ bet or straight accumulator.

Key Terms

  • Bet £10 at min odds of Evens (2.00) on a qualifying bet
  • Customers who deposit using Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill won’t be eligible
  • Free bet can only be used on a coupon with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)
  • Singles and Straight accumulators with free bet only. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee and Lucky Bets not eligible
  • Free bet will expires after 14 days

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Key Terms

  • Bet £15 at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) on a qualifying bet
  • Deposits with Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill ineligible for offer
  • Free bet only valid on singles and straight accumulators with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)
  • Free bet valid for 14 days

Ts&C’s apply to all offers

Bet £15 Get £15

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

What Makes the Best Betting Offers For Cheltenham?

When hunting around for the best Cheltenham Festival Supreme Novices’ Hurdle offers – keeping things simple is key.

That’s why here at SportsLens we hand-picked five of the easiest Cheltenham Festival Supreme Novices’ Hurdle betting offers to take advantage of (see above).

Punters don’t want to have to read through pages and pages of terms and conditions or have to jump through hoops to qualify for a free bet.

With form study and 28 races to wade through during the Cheltenham Festival, horse racing fans prefer to have things quick and simple when it comes to taking advantage of some free bets.

Of course, the bigger the free bet value, the greater the appeal to punters.

But sometimes the bigger valued free bets are drip fed into your accounts after a series of wagers.

Therefore, it’s always key to read the full terms, but really a great Cheltenham offer is one that will give you more promotions once you are a member.

Yes, a free £20, £30 or £50 initial sign-up free bet is great, but having ongoing promotions across all sports – including the Cheltenham Festival – is another big carrot when it comes to hunting down the best Cheltenham offers.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens