Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News best cheltenham betting offers free bets day 1

Best Cheltenham Betting Offers for Day 1 | Free Bets for Cheltenham Festival Opening Day

Updated

27 seconds ago

on

Cheltenham betting offers for day 1

See the best Cheltenham betting offers for day 1 of the Festival right here. SportsLens horse racing experts look at the top deals that give free bets for the Cheltenham Festival opening day, Tuesday, 15 March.

Best Cheltenham Betting Offers for Day 1 of the Festival

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
18 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

9.7
Read review
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and we will give you £15 in free bets plus an extra £5 Free Bet the following day. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 4 x £5 bets to use on 1x Football, 1x Horse Racing, 1x Virtuals & 1x any sport. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. 3 x £5 Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement, fourth free bet credited by midday the day after your first bet settles. 7-day free bet expiry. Available once per customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds between 00.01 10/03/22 and 13.30 15/03/22. 3 x £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept before 3.30 15/03/22, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. BeGambleAware.org 18+

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Get Up To £40 Money Back In Cash

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Offer includes a free £1 Race Index spread bet to try out our exciting 50-25-10 race markets. Bet with live streaming on all racing and greyhounds!

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £/€10. Qualifying real money bet of £/€10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer credited within 48 hours. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £60 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer. Bet £10 on SBK on Race 1 at Cheltenham, Tuesday 15th March. Get a £10 free bet for each of the remaining races on the card (£60 in total). Only deposits with Cards apply (Apple Pay deposits excluded). T&C apply.

Our Top 5 Best Cheltenham Betting Offers for Day 1

Some of the new Cheltenham betting sites and established bookmakers have great deals on the first day. This is when Festival fever sweeps the wider public. These are our top 5 best Cheltenham betting offers for day 1 action:

  1. Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
  2. William Hill – Enhanced 50/1 for Constitution Hill or 80/1 for Jonbon to Win The Supreme Novices Hurdle
  3. Bet Goodwin – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet
  4. 888Sport – Bet £10 & Get £50 in Bonuses
  5. Betfred – Bet £10 & Get £60 in Bonuses

Fitzdares – Money Back as a Free Bet up to £10 on the Supreme & Arkle

Besides a bet £30 and get £30 match free bets for SportsLens customers who sign up through Fitzdares for our exclusive welcome offer, they also run more Cheltenham betting offers for day 1 of the Festival.

Receive your money back as a free bet, up to £10, when betting on the Supreme Novices Hurdle and Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices Chase on the day of the races.

Key Terms

  • Bets placed on 15/03/22 only.
  • Maximum free bet is £10.
  • Free bet minimum odds 1/2 (1.5).

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

William Hill – Enhanced 50/1 for Constitution Hill or 80/1 for Jonbon to Win The Supreme Novices Hurdle

There’s a special William Hill new customer offer for the Supreme Novices Hurdle. Choose between massively enhanced odds of 50/1 for Constitution Hill or 80/1 for Jonbon to win the opening race of the meeting.

As Cheltenham betting offers for day 1 of the Festival go, this is right up there. Place a £1 bet on the regular market of either Jonbon or Constitution Hill to win. Receive 4x £20 in free bets for the Cheltenham Festival if Jonbon wins.

If siding with Constitution Hill, then 5x £10 free bets awarded to new customers. These pay within 48 hours of the race finishing. Like other Cheltenham betting offers for day 1 of the Festival, this promotion is available to accounts funded with eWallets.

Key Terms

  • £1 bet in regular market declared void on settlement
  • Constitution Hill winning pays 5x £10 free bets
  • Jonbon winning winning pays 5x £20 free bets
  • Paysafe, PayPal, Neosurf, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra or Postepay ineligible payment methods

Constitutional Hill 50/1 or Jonbon 80/1 in the Supreme Novices Hurdle

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EPJ80 or EPC50. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 10 March 2022 until 13:30 on 15 March 2022. £1 must be staked at Jonbon to win at 80/1 or Constitution Hill to win at 50/1 Returns paid as 4 x £20 OR 5 x £10 in free bets (30 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply

Bet Goodwin – Get a FREE BET, up to £100, if Your Horse is Beaten Under 1/2 a Length in ANY Cheltenham Chase

On top of the bet £10 and get a £10 Cheltenham Festival free bet deal for new Bet Goodwin customers, they also run other deals that apply to Cheltenham.

If any of the chases at Festival, including the three on day 1, if your horse is beaten less than 1/2 a length get a free bet back up to £100.

The chases that qualify under such Cheltenham betting offers for day 1 of the Festival are the Arkle Challenge Trophy (2:10), Ultima Handicap Chase (2:50) and National Hunt Chase (5:30).

Key Terms

  • Wins singles and win part of each way bets only
  • Doesn’t apply to ante post markets or multiples
  • Minimum stake of £10 to qualify
  • Free bets credited within 24 hours and valid for 7 days

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

888Sport – Money Back as a FREE BET, up to £10, if Your Horse Finishes 2nd, 3rd or 4th in the Supreme Novices Hurdle

In addition to the bet £10 and get £50 in bonuses bundles available at 888Sport for new customers, there’s another free bet refund deal open to all.

Get stakes back as a Cheltenham Festival free bet, up to £10, if your horse finishes 2nd, 3rd or 4th in the Supreme Novices Hurdle.

Key Terms

  • Applies to win singles and the win part of each way bets only
  • Any ante post bets voided under Non Runner No Bet don’t count
  • Free bet available for 7 days from when it’s credited
591 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Betfred – Five Extra Place Races on Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival

As if the bet £10 and get £60 in bonuses bundles on offer at Betfred to those who join ahead of or during Cheltenham wasn’t enough, they also have more extra places than ever before on the Festival.

On day 1, there are FIVE Cheltenham extra places races for each way punters. The Arkle Challenge Trophy (2:10) pays four places (instead of three), while the Ultima Handicap Chase (2:50) pays on the first seven!

Later on, there are four places for the Mares Hurdle (4:10), six places on the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (4:50) and three places (instead of two) on the National Hunt Chase (5:30). This is a great incentive to put your each way bets on at Betfred.

Key Terms

  • Minimum runners requirements must be met
  • In the event of non-runners, place terms may be revised
554 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Visit Betfred
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

How to Make Cheltenham Betting Offers for Day 1 Work for You

There are various different types of the Cheltenham betting offers available throughout the opening day of the Festival. From sign up bonuses offered by the bookies to attract new customers to deals everyone can enjoy, it’s important to make the most of them.

Extra place races appeal to each way punters. The different between getting an extra place and not can shape their decision whether to back a horse.

Money back as Cheltenham Festival free bets deals, meanwhile, mitigate the potential loss. Stakes returned in this way gives punters another free shot at backing a winner during the meeting.

These may be offered on specific races, as above with Fitzdares, or in specific circumstances like Bet Goodwin. However you like to bet, there are Cheltenham betting offers for day 1 to suit every bettor.

 

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens