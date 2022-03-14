Best Cheltenham Betting Offers for Day 1 | Free Bets for Cheltenham Festival Opening Day

See the best Cheltenham betting offers for day 1 of the Festival right here. SportsLens horse racing experts look at the top deals that give free bets for the Cheltenham Festival opening day, Tuesday, 15 March.
Best Cheltenham Betting Offers for Day 1 of the Festival
Our Top 5 Best Cheltenham Betting Offers for Day 1
Some of the new Cheltenham betting sites and established bookmakers have great deals on the first day. This is when Festival fever sweeps the wider public. These are our top 5 best Cheltenham betting offers for day 1 action:
- Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
- William Hill – Enhanced 50/1 for Constitution Hill or 80/1 for Jonbon to Win The Supreme Novices Hurdle
- Bet Goodwin – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet
- 888Sport – Bet £10 & Get £50 in Bonuses
- Betfred – Bet £10 & Get £60 in Bonuses
Fitzdares – Money Back as a Free Bet up to £10 on the Supreme & Arkle
Besides a bet £30 and get £30 match free bets for SportsLens customers who sign up through Fitzdares for our exclusive welcome offer, they also run more Cheltenham betting offers for day 1 of the Festival.
Receive your money back as a free bet, up to £10, when betting on the Supreme Novices Hurdle and Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices Chase on the day of the races.
Key Terms
- Bets placed on 15/03/22 only.
- Maximum free bet is £10.
- Free bet minimum odds 1/2 (1.5).
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
William Hill – Enhanced 50/1 for Constitution Hill or 80/1 for Jonbon to Win The Supreme Novices Hurdle
There’s a special William Hill new customer offer for the Supreme Novices Hurdle. Choose between massively enhanced odds of 50/1 for Constitution Hill or 80/1 for Jonbon to win the opening race of the meeting.
As Cheltenham betting offers for day 1 of the Festival go, this is right up there. Place a £1 bet on the regular market of either Jonbon or Constitution Hill to win. Receive 4x £20 in free bets for the Cheltenham Festival if Jonbon wins.
If siding with Constitution Hill, then 5x £10 free bets awarded to new customers. These pay within 48 hours of the race finishing. Like other Cheltenham betting offers for day 1 of the Festival, this promotion is available to accounts funded with eWallets.
Key Terms
- £1 bet in regular market declared void on settlement
- Constitution Hill winning pays 5x £10 free bets
- Jonbon winning winning pays 5x £20 free bets
- Paysafe, PayPal, Neosurf, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra or Postepay ineligible payment methods
Constitutional Hill 50/1 or Jonbon 80/1 in the Supreme Novices Hurdle
Bet Goodwin – Get a FREE BET, up to £100, if Your Horse is Beaten Under 1/2 a Length in ANY Cheltenham Chase
On top of the bet £10 and get a £10 Cheltenham Festival free bet deal for new Bet Goodwin customers, they also run other deals that apply to Cheltenham.
If any of the chases at Festival, including the three on day 1, if your horse is beaten less than 1/2 a length get a free bet back up to £100.
The chases that qualify under such Cheltenham betting offers for day 1 of the Festival are the Arkle Challenge Trophy (2:10), Ultima Handicap Chase (2:50) and National Hunt Chase (5:30).
Key Terms
- Wins singles and win part of each way bets only
- Doesn’t apply to ante post markets or multiples
- Minimum stake of £10 to qualify
- Free bets credited within 24 hours and valid for 7 days
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
888Sport – Money Back as a FREE BET, up to £10, if Your Horse Finishes 2nd, 3rd or 4th in the Supreme Novices Hurdle
In addition to the bet £10 and get £50 in bonuses bundles available at 888Sport for new customers, there’s another free bet refund deal open to all.
Get stakes back as a Cheltenham Festival free bet, up to £10, if your horse finishes 2nd, 3rd or 4th in the Supreme Novices Hurdle.
Key Terms
- Applies to win singles and the win part of each way bets only
- Any ante post bets voided under Non Runner No Bet don’t count
- Free bet available for 7 days from when it’s credited
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Betfred – Five Extra Place Races on Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival
As if the bet £10 and get £60 in bonuses bundles on offer at Betfred to those who join ahead of or during Cheltenham wasn’t enough, they also have more extra places than ever before on the Festival.
On day 1, there are FIVE Cheltenham extra places races for each way punters. The Arkle Challenge Trophy (2:10) pays four places (instead of three), while the Ultima Handicap Chase (2:50) pays on the first seven!
Later on, there are four places for the Mares Hurdle (4:10), six places on the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (4:50) and three places (instead of two) on the National Hunt Chase (5:30). This is a great incentive to put your each way bets on at Betfred.
Key Terms
- Minimum runners requirements must be met
- In the event of non-runners, place terms may be revised
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
How to Make Cheltenham Betting Offers for Day 1 Work for You
There are various different types of the Cheltenham betting offers available throughout the opening day of the Festival. From sign up bonuses offered by the bookies to attract new customers to deals everyone can enjoy, it’s important to make the most of them.
Extra place races appeal to each way punters. The different between getting an extra place and not can shape their decision whether to back a horse.
Money back as Cheltenham Festival free bets deals, meanwhile, mitigate the potential loss. Stakes returned in this way gives punters another free shot at backing a winner during the meeting.
These may be offered on specific races, as above with Fitzdares, or in specific circumstances like Bet Goodwin. However you like to bet, there are Cheltenham betting offers for day 1 to suit every bettor.