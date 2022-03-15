Countries
best cheltenham betting offers for the champion hurdle 2022

Best Cheltenham Betting Offers for the Champion Hurdle 2022

Updated

13 hours ago

on

Honeysuckle

The opening day Cheltenham Festival feature for horse racing fans is the Champion Hurdle (3:30) as all eyes will be on Honeysuckle and here are the best Champion Hurdle free bets you can claim.

Best Cheltenham Betting Offers for the Champion Hurdle

Champion Hurdle offers

Champion Hurdle Betting Offers at Cheltenham

Here are the best Champion Hurdle betting offers to take advantage of

  1. Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Champion Hurdle Bet
  2. William Hill – Bet £10 & Get a £50 Free Champion Hurdle Bet
  3. BetUK – Bet £10 & Get a £30 Free Champion Hurdle Bet (+£20 football outright bets)
  4. QuinnBet – Up to £25 in Free Champion Hurdle Bets
  5. 888Sport – Bet £10 & Get a £40 Free Champion Hurdle Bet

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Champion Hurdle Free Bet

Join Fitzdares via this page to claim your exclusive Champion Hurdle £30 free bet.

Join Fitzdares today via our dedicated links and after depositing up to £30, and then placing your first bet and the Fitzdares team will match that opening wager (up to £30). Your first bet can include win singles, multiples, in-play and the win only part of an each-way bet.

Then, you’ll become Fitzdares member and also unlock several cracking horse racing daily offers – including up to 25% bonuses on multis, plus money back (up to £10) on any UK/IRE horse bets that finish second to 20/1+ horse.

Key Terms

  • Min odds of Evens (2.00) for a qualifying bet
  • Free Bet are issued within 24 hours of first bet settlement
  • Matched Free Bet must be placed at min odds of 1/2 (1.50)

Currently you can back the Champion Hurdle favourite – Honeysuckle – @ 8/13 with Ftzdares (note odds are subject to change)

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

William Hill – Bet £10 & Get a £50 Champion Hurdle Free Bet

Leading bookmaker – William Hill – have been a household name in the betting industry for ages but they are still giving away top free bet offers

You can join William Hill today via our exclusive SportsLens links and grab yourself a cool £50 for staking just £10 – see how below.

You’ll then be able to use this £50 free Cheltenham bet on any Festival race – including Tuesday’s Champion Hurdle.

Key Terms

  • Open an account using promo code ‘Y50’
  • Deposit and place a £10 bet (min odds 1/2 or 1.50
  • Qualify after settlement of that opening bet for 5 x £10 free bets

You can back Honeysuckle @ 8/13 with William Hill (note odds are subject to change)

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

BetUK – Bet £10, & Get A £50 in Free Bets

Join BetUK today via this SportsLens page and you take advantage of their £30 free Cheltenham bet – plus, you’ll also get another £20 worth of bets (4 x £5) to use on selected events.

Great news folks – if you’ve not got a BetUK account you can not only get a free £30 Champion Hurdle bet from them, but they’ve also added another 4 x £5 in free bets on selected markets just for SportsLens customers

Best of all – all you need to do is stake a bet at a minimum of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater and BetUK will add your £30 free bet and then the extra 4 x £5 free bets to use on selected markets.

Key Terms

  • Minimum qualifying deposit £10
  • Minimum odds 1/2 (1.50)
  • Free Bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds 1.3 or greater

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

QuinnBet – Up to £25 Free Champion Hurdle Bet

Sign-up with QuinnBet today from our SportsLens page and get up to £25 in free bets to use at the Cheltenham Festival, including Tuesday’s Champion Hurdle. 

Their offer is a 50% free bet on you first deposit/bet – so to get the full £25 free bet, deposit and bet £50 to get 50% back as a free bet. But if you want to do less, that’s fine too – you’ll just get 50% on that amount.

Key Terms

  • Simply deposit and bet on any Sportsbook market (min odds Evs, 2.00)
  • At least 3 bets (different selections) must be placed to qualify for the 50% free bet
  • Only bets settled from the first day of Sportsbook bets qualify

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

888Sport – Bet £10 & Get a £40 In Cheltenham Bonuses

There’s another £50 up for grabs – this time with leading bookmaker 888Sport – just click this link and follow the simple sign-up process.

Then just deposit £10 and bet on any horse race (min odds 1/2, 1.50) to unlock 3 x £10 (£30) in free Cheltenham Festival free bets, plus and extra £10 casino bonus if you wanted it.

Key Terms

  • Sign up with promo code ‘CHEL22’
  • Bet £10 at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) on a qualifying bets
  • Get £30 in free Cheltenham Festival bets, plus a £10 casino bonus

Ts&C’s apply to all offers

195 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Visit 888Sport
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

What to Bet On In The Champion Hurdle?

Once armed with your Cheltenham free Champion Hurdle bets, then next choice to decide which horse to bet on.

Like last year, the Champion Hurdle is a Cheltenham race that revolves around the unbeaten mare Honeysuckle, who won the prize 12 months ago.

She’s back for more in the Champion Hurdle this Tuesday (15th March) and with now 14 straight hurdles wins under her belt it will take a big performance from one of her rivals to upset that unbeaten record and take her crown. You can back Honeysuckle @ 8/13 with Fitzdares.

Her main challenge is likely to come from last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner – Appreciate It @ 4/1 with Fitzdares – but this Willie Mullins runner hasn’t seen a racetrack since winning at the Festival last year.

Others to note are Teahupoo @ 10/1 with Fitzdares, and the former winner – Epatante @ 14/1 with Fitzdares, but it’s hard to get away from Honeysuckle, who will again get the handy 7lbs mares’ allowance too.

Champion Hurdle Best Bet: Honeysuckle @ 8/13 with Fitzdares
Champion Hurdle Danger: Epatante @ 14/1 with Fitzdares

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens