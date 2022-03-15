Best Cheltenham Betting Offers for the Champion Hurdle 2022

The opening day Cheltenham Festival feature for horse racing fans is the Champion Hurdle (3:30) as all eyes will be on Honeysuckle and here are the best Champion Hurdle free bets you can claim.

What to Bet On In The Champion Hurdle?

Once armed with your Cheltenham free Champion Hurdle bets, then next choice to decide which horse to bet on.

Like last year, the Champion Hurdle is a Cheltenham race that revolves around the unbeaten mare Honeysuckle, who won the prize 12 months ago.

She’s back for more in the Champion Hurdle this Tuesday (15th March) and with now 14 straight hurdles wins under her belt it will take a big performance from one of her rivals to upset that unbeaten record and take her crown. You can back Honeysuckle @ 8/13 with Fitzdares.

Her main challenge is likely to come from last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner – Appreciate It @ 4/1 with Fitzdares – but this Willie Mullins runner hasn’t seen a racetrack since winning at the Festival last year.

Others to note are Teahupoo @ 10/1 with Fitzdares, and the former winner – Epatante @ 14/1 with Fitzdares, but it’s hard to get away from Honeysuckle, who will again get the handy 7lbs mares’ allowance too.

Champion Hurdle Best Bet: Honeysuckle @ 8/13 with Fitzdares

Champion Hurdle Danger: Epatante @ 14/1 with Fitzdares