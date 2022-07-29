Best Championship 2022/23 Betting Offers & Football Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Is it really that time again already? We are certainly not complaining as the Championship season kicks off once more this evening with Huddersfield and Burnley – read on to discover some of the best football betting offers ahead of this weekend.

888Sport Championship Betting Offer- Bet £10 get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£30 in free bets are up for grabs if you are yet to register with 888Sport.

New users can also try their hand at exploring their vast virtual casino with a handy £10 Casino bonus, which can used on table games, slots and live poker on 888Sport.

Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Tebwin – Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

£30 in free bets are also ready to be claimed with Tebwin ahead of the Championship opening weekend.

While you may not have heard of the platform, there are thousands of sporting markets to sink your teeth into and the bonus can be used across their vast sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

BetStorm Offer for the Championship – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

BetStorm are dishing out £30 in betting tokens, and there is no better time than now to redeem with the return of domestic club football.

With all 24 teams in action from Friday to Monday, there is an abundance of chances to make a profit on thousands of football markets.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply. Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Fitzdares Football Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get £30 In Free Bets

Fitzdares, although widely known for their specialities in horse racing, possess one of the most user-friendly platforms on this list and are certainly worth checking out ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

New customers can follow the link below and will be awarded their Fitzdares £30 free bet in a matter of minutes.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Betfred – Bet £10 Get £60 in Championship Free Bets

Betfred are dishing out an incredible £60 in sportsbook free bets.

You would be hard pushed to find a better offer among UK bookmakers, so make sure you head over to Betfred to see the abundance of Championship markets ahead of the opening weekend.

Betfred news default 712 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Copy Claim offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

Bet UK Championship Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Bet UK are offering new users the chance to take advantage of a superb welcome offer.

Simply place a £10 bet and you will receive £30 in betting credits ready for tonight’s opening fixture and beyond.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Virgin Bet Championship Offer – Bet £10 Get A £20 Free Bet

Virgin Bet have made it incredibly simple for users to navigate their offer – simply stake £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets.

While it certainly isn’t the most lucrative welcome bonus on the list, Virgin have one of the most enjoyable platforms to use particularly if you more inclined to betting with a smartphone.

LiveScore Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 in Championship Free Bets

Bet £10 and you will receive £20 in free bets ready for all 12 Championship fixtures scheduled this weekend.

LiveScore are one of the best up and coming platforms to use, and constantly updating price boosts and existing customer offers allow users to stretch their money that little bit further.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets for the Championship

William Hill are certainly one of the most reputable bookmakers around, but if you are yet to register an account with them, they are handing out an incredible exclusive £30 free bet.