Best Champions League Final Betting Offers & Liverpool vs Real Madrid Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris, we have compiled a lengthy list of some of the best bookmaker free bets and welcome offers around – read on to find how you can claim them.

888Sport Champions League Final Betting Offer- Bet £10 get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Customers new to 888Sport can redeem an incredible £30 free bet to use on Saturday evening’s fixture.

Deposit and stake an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve signed up, and you will receive your £30 in free bets once the bet has settled.

Additionally, you will have the chance to try your hand at some virtual casino with an extra £10 Casino bonus on 888Sport.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet UK Champions League Final Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Bet UK have a fantastic offering for prospective customers – place a £10 bet and you can get £30 to use anywhere on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

BetStorm Offer for Real Madrid vs Liverpool – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

BetStorm have another superb offer ready for the Champions League final .

BetStorm have one of the best offers amongst bookmaker welcome bonuses – stake a £10 bet and you will receive £30 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm‘s markets.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply. Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Tebwin Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Tebwin are offering new customers a mouth-watering £30 in free bets if they stake just £10!

So whether you’re backing Real Madrid to clinch a fifth European trophy in 10 years, or Liverpool to make it seven overall, check out Tebwin and make use of their amazing betting offer.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Virgin Bet Champions League Final Offer – Bet £10 Get A £20 Free Bet

Virgin Bet have one of the most user-friendly interfaces around, and it makes for an enjoyable experience when placing a bet. Their welcome offer also makes them a fantastic bookmaker for users looking for a new platform.

Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

William Hill Betting Offer For Real Madrid vs Liverpool – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

William Hill are among one of the more well known bookmakers around, and for good reason! They have fantastic odds and boosted markets for a whole host of sports.

If you are yet to sign up to their platform however, new customers can receive an exclusive £30 free bet welcome offer after staking £10.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms. Offer Terms 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

LiveScore Bet Exclusive Champions League Final Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bets

Rdeeming the LiveScore Bet Real Madrid vs Liverpool betting offer could not be simpler.

Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used on any sporting market you so wish.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Fitzdares Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get £30 In Free Bets

Fitzdares are offering prospective users a lucrative £30 in free bets.

All you have to do is click the link below, follow the steps and you will be credited with your Fitzdares Champions League final free bet for Saturday evening.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Know Your Champions League Final Free Bets and Betting Offers

With the biggest game in European football upon us, see below for some tips on how to make the most out of the offers listed above.

Nearly all of the bookmakers will offer existing customers enhanced odds, price boosts and match specials which you can use your free bets on, and the Champions League final is a fixture where these will be dished out in abundance.

What Can you Spend Your Real Madrid vs Liverpool Free Bets on?

Bookmakers across the board will be offering enhanced prices on a variety of markets, so keep your eyes peeled closer to kick off as they get released.

There is also likely to be free bets and existing customers offers for users already on these platforms to help your money go that little bit further.

Whatever your predictions, make sure you sign up to any of the bookmakers you are yet to register with and take advantage of their welcome offers for this gigantic fixture.

Champions League Final Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Liverpool 21/20 Draw 13/5 Real Madrid 12/5

Real Madrid vs Liverpool TV channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have a BT Sport subscription, you will be able to watch this encounter live at 20:00 GMT. However, BT are also showing the fixture free-to-air much like the Europa League final – this can be streamed through their Youtube channel.

More Football Betting Offers & Free Bets