Best Champions League Final Betting Offers & Liverpool vs Real Madrid Free Bets

Ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris, we have compiled a lengthy list of some of the best bookmaker free bets and welcome offers around – read on to find how you can claim them.
Best Football Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
888Sport Champions League Final Betting Offer- Bet £10 get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Customers new to 888Sport can redeem an incredible £30 free bet to use on Saturday evening’s fixture.
Deposit and stake an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve signed up, and you will receive your £30 in free bets once the bet has settled.
Additionally, you will have the chance to try your hand at some virtual casino with an extra £10 Casino bonus on 888Sport.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet UK Champions League Final Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet UK have a fantastic offering for prospective customers – place a £10 bet and you can get £30 to use anywhere on their sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
BetStorm Offer for Real Madrid vs Liverpool – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
BetStorm have another superb offer ready for the Champions League final .
BetStorm have one of the best offers amongst bookmaker welcome bonuses – stake a £10 bet and you will receive £30 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm‘s markets.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Tebwin Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Tebwin are offering new customers a mouth-watering £30 in free bets if they stake just £10!
So whether you’re backing Real Madrid to clinch a fifth European trophy in 10 years, or Liverpool to make it seven overall, check out Tebwin and make use of their amazing betting offer.
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Virgin Bet Champions League Final Offer – Bet £10 Get A £20 Free Bet
Virgin Bet have one of the most user-friendly interfaces around, and it makes for an enjoyable experience when placing a bet. Their welcome offer also makes them a fantastic bookmaker for users looking for a new platform.
Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
William Hill Betting Offer For Real Madrid vs Liverpool – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
William Hill are among one of the more well known bookmakers around, and for good reason! They have fantastic odds and boosted markets for a whole host of sports.
If you are yet to sign up to their platform however, new customers can receive an exclusive £30 free bet welcome offer after staking £10.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
LiveScore Bet Exclusive Champions League Final Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bets
Rdeeming the LiveScore Bet Real Madrid vs Liverpool betting offer could not be simpler.
Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used on any sporting market you so wish.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Fitzdares Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get £30 In Free Bets
Fitzdares are offering prospective users a lucrative £30 in free bets.
All you have to do is click the link below, follow the steps and you will be credited with your Fitzdares Champions League final free bet for Saturday evening.
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Know Your Champions League Final Free Bets and Betting Offers
With the biggest game in European football upon us, see below for some tips on how to make the most out of the offers listed above.
Nearly all of the bookmakers will offer existing customers enhanced odds, price boosts and match specials which you can use your free bets on, and the Champions League final is a fixture where these will be dished out in abundance.
What Can you Spend Your Real Madrid vs Liverpool Free Bets on?
Bookmakers across the board will be offering enhanced prices on a variety of markets, so keep your eyes peeled closer to kick off as they get released.
There is also likely to be free bets and existing customers offers for users already on these platforms to help your money go that little bit further.
Whatever your predictions, make sure you sign up to any of the bookmakers you are yet to register with and take advantage of their welcome offers for this gigantic fixture.
Champions League Final Odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Liverpool
|21/20
|Draw
|13/5
|Real Madrid
|12/5
Real Madrid vs Liverpool TV channel and live stream
TV channel: If you have a BT Sport subscription, you will be able to watch this encounter live at 20:00 GMT. However, BT are also showing the fixture free-to-air much like the Europa League final – this can be streamed through their Youtube channel.
More Football Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets