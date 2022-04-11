Best Champions League Betting Offers for Existing Customers

The Champions League is now getting to its business end and here are the best football existing customer offers from bookmakers to use on the four quarter-finals.

Best Existing Customer Champions League Offers

Take a look below to find out about the best existing customer bonuses we’ve found at sportsbooks online. Please note that several sites listed below also offer additional bonuses to existing players.

BetUK Champions League Betting Offers: Acca Club

Boost your accas up to five times a week. The more selections per acca, the bigger the boost will be – add 7+ selections and you can claim a boost of 50%.

How to claim the BetUK existing customer bonus (T&Cs apply)

Click here to visit BetUK

Create a football accumulator with 3+ selections

Each selection must have odds of 1/5 or greater

Claim your odds boost

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Virgin Bet Champions League Betting Offers: Weekly Acca

Place two qualifying accas in a week and you’ll receive a £10 free bet to use on another accumulator bet.

How to claim the Virgin Bet existing customer bonus (T&Cs apply)

Click here to visit Virgin Bet

Place two £10+ accumulators in a week

Qualifying accas must have odds of 5/1 or greater

Receive a £10 acca free bet

Use the free bet on an acca with 4+ legs

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Bonus Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

LiveScore Bet Champions League Betting Offers: £10 Free Acca Bet

Just like Virgin Bet, you’ll be given a free £10 bet when you place two accumulator bets in a week at LiveScore Bet.

How to claim the LiveScore Bet existing customer bonus (T&Cs apply)

Click here to visit LiveScore Bet

Place two accas worth £10 or more in a week

To qualify, acca must have odds of 5/1 or greater

Receive a £10 free bet to use on an acca

Place the free bet on an acca with four or more legs

LiveScore Bet betting offers Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets Visit LiveScore Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Register before 23:59 9/04/21 and after 00.01 11/04/2021. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet.

Fitzdares Champions League Betting Offers: Injury Time Saver

Fitzdares is a name perhaps more associated with horse racing, but they do offer the Injury Time Saver promotion, refunding your stake if you’re beaten by an injury time goal.

How to claim the Fitzdares existing customer bonus (T&Cs apply)

Click here to visit Fitzdares

Place a pre-match wager on the ‘match result’ market

If you lose to an injury time goal, receive a free bet

Use your free bet at odds of 1/2 or higher

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

bet365 Champions League Betting Offers: Soccer Accumulator Bonus

The Soccer Accumulator Bonus sees winning accumulator bets having their odds boosted significantly. The more legs in the acca, the bigger the bonus will be.

How to claim the bet365 existing customer bonus (T&Cs apply)

Click here to visit bet365

Place an accumulator with 3+ selections

If the acca is a win, receive an enhanced payout

Boost varies depending on number of selections

bet365 betting offers Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Betfred Champions League Betting Offers: Double Delight & Hat-Trick Heaven

Place a bet on the first goalscorer at Betfred, and if they score first and go on to score a brace, you’ll have your prize doubled. If they get a hat-trick, your prize will be tripled.

How to claim the Betfred existing customer bonus (T&Cs apply)

Click here to visit Betfred

Place a bet on the first goal scorer market

Win if your player scores first

Double your prize if your chosen player scores a second goal

Triple your prize if your chosen player goes on to score a hat-trick

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

William Hill Champions League Betting Offers: Acca Freedom

This bonus allows you to boost your acca in one of two ways: either boost the odds of the acca, or add insurance that gives a free bet if just one of your legs loses.

How to claim the William Hill existing customer bonus (T&Cs apply)

Click here to visit William Hill

Place an accumulator with 3+ legs

Have your bet’s odds boosted

Place an accumulator with 5+ legs

Boost your bet’s odds or take out insurance against just one leg losing

All legs of an acca must have odds of 1/2 in order to add insurance

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below. Offer Terms 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

More Champions League Betting Offers and Free Bets