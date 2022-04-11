Best Champions League Betting Offers for Existing Customers

The Champions League is now getting to its business end and here are the best football existing customer offers from bookmakers to use on the four quarter-finals.
Best Existing Customer Champions League Offers
Take a look below to find out about the best existing customer bonuses we’ve found at sportsbooks online. Please note that several sites listed below also offer additional bonuses to existing players.
BetUK Champions League Betting Offers: Acca Club
Boost your accas up to five times a week. The more selections per acca, the bigger the boost will be – add 7+ selections and you can claim a boost of 50%.
How to claim the BetUK existing customer bonus (T&Cs apply)
- Click here to visit BetUK
- Create a football accumulator with 3+ selections
- Each selection must have odds of 1/5 or greater
- Claim your odds boost
Virgin Bet Champions League Betting Offers: Weekly Acca
Place two qualifying accas in a week and you’ll receive a £10 free bet to use on another accumulator bet.
How to claim the Virgin Bet existing customer bonus (T&Cs apply)
- Click here to visit Virgin Bet
- Place two £10+ accumulators in a week
- Qualifying accas must have odds of 5/1 or greater
- Receive a £10 acca free bet
- Use the free bet on an acca with 4+ legs
LiveScore Bet Champions League Betting Offers: £10 Free Acca Bet
Just like Virgin Bet, you’ll be given a free £10 bet when you place two accumulator bets in a week at LiveScore Bet.
How to claim the LiveScore Bet existing customer bonus (T&Cs apply)
- Click here to visit LiveScore Bet
- Place two accas worth £10 or more in a week
- To qualify, acca must have odds of 5/1 or greater
- Receive a £10 free bet to use on an acca
- Place the free bet on an acca with four or more legs
Fitzdares Champions League Betting Offers: Injury Time Saver
Fitzdares is a name perhaps more associated with horse racing, but they do offer the Injury Time Saver promotion, refunding your stake if you’re beaten by an injury time goal.
How to claim the Fitzdares existing customer bonus (T&Cs apply)
- Click here to visit Fitzdares
- Place a pre-match wager on the ‘match result’ market
- If you lose to an injury time goal, receive a free bet
- Use your free bet at odds of 1/2 or higher
bet365 Champions League Betting Offers: Soccer Accumulator Bonus
The Soccer Accumulator Bonus sees winning accumulator bets having their odds boosted significantly. The more legs in the acca, the bigger the bonus will be.
How to claim the bet365 existing customer bonus (T&Cs apply)
- Click here to visit bet365
- Place an accumulator with 3+ selections
- If the acca is a win, receive an enhanced payout
- Boost varies depending on number of selections
Betfred Champions League Betting Offers: Double Delight & Hat-Trick Heaven
Place a bet on the first goalscorer at Betfred, and if they score first and go on to score a brace, you’ll have your prize doubled. If they get a hat-trick, your prize will be tripled.
How to claim the Betfred existing customer bonus (T&Cs apply)
- Click here to visit Betfred
- Place a bet on the first goal scorer market
- Win if your player scores first
- Double your prize if your chosen player scores a second goal
- Triple your prize if your chosen player goes on to score a hat-trick
William Hill Champions League Betting Offers: Acca Freedom
This bonus allows you to boost your acca in one of two ways: either boost the odds of the acca, or add insurance that gives a free bet if just one of your legs loses.
How to claim the William Hill existing customer bonus (T&Cs apply)
- Click here to visit William Hill
- Place an accumulator with 3+ legs
- Have your bet’s odds boosted
- Place an accumulator with 5+ legs
- Boost your bet’s odds or take out insurance against just one leg losing
- All legs of an acca must have odds of 1/2 in order to add insurance
More Champions League Betting Offers and Free Bets
