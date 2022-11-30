Best Cardano Betting Site For World Cup 2022 | Cardano Sports Betting

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There is a fresh face in the crypto-sphere, with brand new sportsbook and casino Lucky Block launching this week after months of anticipation among the blockchain community. With the World Cup group stage drawing to a close, read on to find out how to use Cardano, or any of their seven cryptocurrency options, to bet on the unfolding soccer.

How To Bet On The World Cup With Cardano

Lucky Block are the newest kids on the block (pun intended) for crypto holders and keen sports bettors, and signing up today couldn’t be simpler.

Within a matter of clicks, you can fill out their simple form to become a fully fledged customer, and it is also worth mentioning should you have a net loss at the end of the first week of wafering, you will be entitled to 15% cashback.

Sign up HERE with Lucky Block Make an initial deposit with Cardano, or either fiat currency or any of the other six accepted crypto coins. Explore the World Cup markets and bet at your heart’s content.

Top 5 Crypto Betting Sites For World Cup 2022

Can I Use Cardano To Bet On The World Cup?

Alternative currency options are all the rage at this moment in time, and cryptocurrency options have started to infiltrate the sports betting market.

Although popular options such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are starting to be incorporated by leading operators, Lucky Block have blown them out the water with a strong line-up of seven different crypto options.

See the full list below:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Litecoin (LTC)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Cardano (ADA)

How to Deposit And Bet With Cardano On The World Cup

Register an Account With Lucky Block Select Cardano from the dropdown menu Deposit ADA into your account

Be wary of provider or mining fees from the respective currencies – these will be dependent on whichever coin you are depositing with. However, Lucky Block will not charge any extra deposit or withdrawal fees.

Cardano users will know full well the abundance of confirmations on the blockchain, but we have outlined the expected waiting times for your cons to arrive in your account wallet on Lucky Block.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT ADA Network Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin ERC20 OMNI Cardano Confirmations 1 6 6 6 10 2 15 Avg time 10 mins to 1 hr 15s to 5 mins 2 mins to 8 mins ~1 minute 15s to 5 mins ~5mins 5mins to 10mins

Is There a Minimum Deposit For Cardano?

Cardano users will be required to deposit a minimum of 1 ADA.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT (OMNI) ADA Minimum Deposit 0.0001 0.001 0.01 1 0.01 0.0001 1

It is also worth noting that if you can deposit using fiat currency if you’re in a valid geo.

What World Cup Betting Markets Are Available?

So far there are seven out of 16 teams have managed to qualify for the knockout stages, with betting favourites Brazil, reigning champions France and Portugal all securing safe passage after two games, before being joined by England, USA, Netherlands and Senegal.

With plenty of value to be had as the stakes get higher, see below for some of the available betting markets at this year’s World Cup.

Individual Match Markets

Top Goalscorer

Group Winners

Stage of Elimination

Group Position

Over/Under Goals

Corners

Bookings

World Cup 2022 Odds For Today’s Games

Below we have listed the latest odds on Lucky Block for each of today’s later matches

Saudi Araba vs Mexico

Nation Odds Sportsbook Saudi Arabia +400 Draw

+330 Mexico -152

Poland vs Argentina

Cardano Sportsbook Review: Why You Should Register With Lucky Block

Aside from its 35 sporting categories and 15 eSports, now may well be the perfect time to join the LBLOCK revolution. This is the native token of the Lucky Block platform, and trading volume is up 477% over the last 24 hours.

This will soon be available to use on Lucky Block’s sportsbook so keep an eye on this rapidly growing crypto casino! In the meantime, you can use up your Cardano with Lucky Block as the World Cup action unfolds.

