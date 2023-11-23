Betting

Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For Black Friday Bonuses With Over $12,000 To Claim

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
5 min read
black friday new
black friday new

If you are looking for the best Canada sports betting sites for Black Friday bonuses you’ve come to the right place with over $12,000 in betting offers to claim from just four top Canada sportsbooks – starting with BetOnline and we can show you just how easy it is to claim their $1000 free bet Black Friday bonus. 

Claim The Canada Sports Betting Site Black Friday Bonus With BetOnline

BetOnline are our number one Canada sports betting site ahead of this week’s Black Friday madness with a massive $1000 free bet bonus on the table for new players.

Here’s how easy it is to join and claim this 2023 Black Friday betting offer if living in Canada.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Black Friday bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For Black Friday

$1000 Welcome Offer For Canada Residents

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL CA Provinces

 Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $400 + 50 Free Spins

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL CA Provinces

 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL CA Provinces

 Claim Offer
200% Bonus Up To $10,000 + 50 Free Spins

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL CA Provinces

 Claim Offer

 

  1. Bodog – 100% deposit match bonus up to $400 from a well-established and trusted sportsbook
  2. BetOnline – Take advantage of an incredible $1000 in free bets for Black Friday
  3. MyBookie – A popular all-rounder with some great customer bonuses up to $1000
  4. LuckyBlock – Claim a $10,000 bonus with 200% welcome bonus from this crypto sportsbook

How To Claim Your Black Friday Betting Bonuses In Canada

Sports bettors will be able to take advantage of free bets to the tune of hundreds of dollars when they bet in Canada on one of our recommended betting sites. It is quick and easy and all you have to do is follow the steps below.

  • Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  • Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  • Join to the sports betting site with your key details
  • Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  • Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For Black Friday 2023

Claim over $12,000 with the featured Canada sports betting sites below that will allow you to bet in any part of Canada or the US.

1. Bodog Canada Sports Betting Offer For Black Friday: 100% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $400 (+50 free spins)

Bodog are highly trusted among Canada sports bettors and that kind of reputation can only be earned. They boast top-class customer service and will provide betters – old and new – with regular promotions, including up to $400 for first time players. Therefore, you can take advantage of one of those immediately when you make you first deposit of up to $400, with 100% coming back to you in free sports bets, plus 50 free spins if you like a flutter at the slots.

Claim the Bodog Black Friday betting offer

2. BetOnline Canada Sports Betting Offer For Black Friday: $1000 Welcome Bonus

When it comes to Canada sports betting sites, few are as committed to rewarding new sign-ups as BetOnline. Customers will receive 50% of their first deposit, up to $2000, back in free bets. That means if you deposit the full $2000, they will reward you with $1000 of free bets. The offer is available from as little as $55 so is not to be missed when you come to placing your sports bets in Canada.

Claim the BetOnline Black Friday betting offer

3. MyBookie Canada Sports Betting Offer For Black Friday: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

MyBookie has an intuitive easy-to-use platform and renowned customer service, and both help set them apart from most other Canada sports betting sites. It also has all the main sports covered with very competitive odds too. New customers can also enjoy a 50% free bet bonus on their first deposit up to $500.

Claim the MyBookie Black Friday betting offer

4. Lucky Block Canada Sports Betting Offer For Black Friday — Best Crypto Betting Without KYC & 200% Bonus Up To $10,000 (+50 free spins)

Many believe cryptocurrency to be the future of sports betting and commerce and Lucky Block have got well ahead of the game with this in mind. They are a leading cryptocurrency sportsbook which means they can offer customers the fastest and easiest sign-up process with no KYC checks. You certainly won’t find any shortage of sports betting markets either. You can also take maximum advantage of the 200% bonus at Lucky Block for new players of up to $10,000 (+50 free spins)

Join Lucky Block Now

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN
Download and Install the VPN Client
Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server
Visit Lucky Block Casino

Bet In ANY Canadian Province With The Sports Betting Sites Featured

Although sports betting is legal in most parts of Canada you can still join the trusted sportsbooks listed below to bet in any Canadian province. Or, if you’ve landed on this page and live or travel a lot in the US – you can also use the featured Canada sports betting sites as they are based offshore.

This is because these sportsbooks don’t have to follow any set state rules that might be in place with certain parts on the US still having gambling restrictions. Therefore, this is great news for anyone living in Canada, the US or might find themselves in a restricted gambling region.

Andy Newton

Andy Newton
