The Pegasus World Cup is the big horse racing focus this Saturday and bettors in Canada can get their money down on the big Gulfstream Park race by claiming a Free Bet of up to $400 at Bodog.

The Bodog welcome offer is a 100% deposit match of up to $400 to all horse racing bettors who open an account this weekend. For example, you deposit $100 you get $100 free, or if you deposit $400 you get the maximum of $400 free bet.



Create a Bodog account Deposit $400 Receive your $400 free bet

How To Bet On The 2023 Pegasus World Cup In Canada With Bodog

Bodog makes it a walk in the park to place a bet on the Pegasus World Cup as the best Canada sports betting site around today. Here’s how to place your bet.

Sign-up and deposit $400

Receive your $400 free bet

Head to the horse racing betting page

Select your Pegasus World Cup bet and add to betslip

Enter your stake and place your Pegasus World Cup bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On The Pegasus World Cup In Canada?

We have listed the top reasons why Canada bettors should join Bodog for horse racing bets.

No KYC or credit checks

$400 Welcome Offer

Better Lines and Odds on all races

Can bet with crypto

No taxes on winnings

Anyone over aged 18 in Canada or ANY US State can place bets

Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For 2023 Pegasus World Cup

2023 Pegasus World Cup Picks

Some best bets at BetOnline for the Pegasus World Cup.

Trainer Brad H. Cox won the race in 2021 – He saddles Cyberknife

The last five Pegasus World Cup winners were aged 4 or 5 years-old ( Proxy, Simplification, Ridin With Biden, Defunded, Skippylongstocking, Get Her Number, Last Samurai, Cyberknife, Stilleto Boy, O’Connor )

) Trainer Bob Baffert won the race in 2017 and 2020 – He saddles Defunded

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr won the race in 2020 and 2022 – He saddles Defunded

2023 Pegasus World Cup Betting Odds

For all Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes odds click here to go to Bodo.

Cyberknife 15-8

Defunded 9-2

Proxy 9-2

Art Collector 7-1

Skippylongstocking 9-1

White Abarrio 9-1

Get Her Number 16-1

25-1 Bar

All odds correct as of Thursday 26th January, but subject to change

Horse Racing Related Content