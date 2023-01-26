Horse Racing

Best Canada Horse Racing Sports Betting Sites To Bet On The Pegasus World Cup 2023

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Twitter
cyberknife new
cyberknife new
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Pegasus World Cup is the big horse racing focus this Saturday and bettors in Canada can get their money down on the big Gulfstream Park race by claiming a Free Bet of up to $400 at Bodog.

The Bodog welcome offer is a 100% deposit match of up to $400 to all horse racing bettors who open an account this weekend. For example, you deposit $100 you get $100 free, or if you deposit $400 you get the maximum of $400 free bet.

  1. Create a Bodog account
  2. Deposit $400
  3. Receive your $400 free bet
Claim $400 Bodog Free Bet

How To Bet On The 2023 Pegasus World Cup In Canada With Bodog

Bodog makes it a walk in the park to place a bet on the Pegasus World Cup as the best Canada sports betting site around today. Here’s how to place your bet.

  • Sign-up and deposit $400
  • Receive your $400 free bet
  • Head to the horse racing betting page
  • Select your Pegasus World Cup bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your Pegasus World Cup bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On The Pegasus World Cup In Canada?

We have listed the top reasons why Canada bettors should join Bodog for horse racing bets. 

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • $400 Welcome Offer
  • Better Lines and Odds on all races
  • Can bet with crypto
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Anyone over aged 18 in Canada or ANY US State can place bets

Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For 2023 Pegasus World Cup

$400 Welcome Bonus + 50 Free Spins 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Offer This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.

Claim Offer

2023 Pegasus World Cup Picks

Some best bets at BetOnline for the Pegasus World Cup.

  • Trainer Brad H. Cox won the race in 2021 – He saddles Cyberknife
  • The last five Pegasus World Cup winners were aged 4 or 5 years-old (Proxy, Simplification, Ridin With Biden, Defunded, Skippylongstocking, Get Her Number, Last Samurai, Cyberknife, Stilleto Boy, O’Connor)
  • Trainer Bob Baffert won the race in 2017 and 2020 – He saddles Defunded
  • Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr won the race in 2020 and 2022 – He saddles Defunded

2023 Pegasus World Cup Betting Odds

For all Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes odds click here to go to Bodo.

  • Cyberknife 15-8
  • Defunded 9-2
  • Proxy 9-2
  • Art Collector 7-1
  • Skippylongstocking 9-1
  • White Abarrio 9-1
  • Get Her Number 16-1
  • 25-1 Bar

All odds correct as of Thursday 26th January, but subject to change

$400 Welcome Bonus + 50 Free Spins 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Offer This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.

Claim Offer

Horse Racing Related Content

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
cyberknife new
Horse Racing

LATEST Best Canada Horse Racing Sports Betting Sites To Bet On The Pegasus World Cup 2023

Author image Andy Newton  •  2min
pegasus
Horse Racing
Best New York Horse Racing Sports Betting Sites To Bet On The Pegasus World Cup 2023
Author image Andy Newton  •  2min

The Pegasus World Cup sees a decent field of 12 heading to post for Saturday’s Gulfstream Park race and bettors in New York can get in on the horse racing…

pegasus new
Horse Racing
Best Texas Horse Racing Betting Sites To Bet On The Pegasus World Cup 2023
Author image Andy Newton  •  9min

The Pegasus World Cup takes center stage this Saturday and bettors in Texas can join in with the top-class horse racing action by claiming a Free Bet of up to…

pegasus world cup
Horse Racing
Best Florida Horse Racing Sports Betting Sites To Bet On The Pegasus World Cup 2023
Author image Andy Newton  •  47s
Cyberknife
Horse Racing
Best California Horse Racing Betting Sites To Bet On The Pegasus World Cup 2023
Author image Lee Astley  •  3h
Cyberknife
Horse Racing
2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes | Cyberknife Among Final Invites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 19 2023
flightline NEWNEW
Horse Racing
Flightline Rated The World’s Best Racehorse At Longines World Racing Awards
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 17 2023
Arrow to top