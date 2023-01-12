Best California Sportsbooks To Bet On Chargers vs Jaguars

With our carefully selected and meticulously researched list of the best California sportsbooks for the Chargers vs Jaguars, you will be able to bet on the hotly-anticipated NFL wild card playoff – better yet, our picks all come equipped with new customer offers to help get you started.

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 Huge Range of Sports Markets

Huge Range of Sports Markets Live In-Game Betting

Live In-Game Betting $1,000 Welcome Bonus 5 Use bonus code Copied BOL1000 Copy VISIT SITE Learn More Close Learn More 0 0 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Min Deposit $55 Deposit Method Btc

Litecoin

Eth

Debit

Xrp

Wiretransfer

Skill

Neteller

Credit Card Regulated By Panama City Gaming Commission Learn More BetOnline will match your first deposit by 50%. This welcome bonus has a minimum deposit of $55. The maximum value of the offer is $1,000. Before you can withdraw your bonus you will need to fulfill a rollover requirement of 10x. You must use the BetOnline promo code ‘BOL1000’ to claim the offer. One bonus per new customer. You will need to place bets with odds of 2:1 or higher. You must use any existing free plays already in your account before claiming any new free plays. This bonus is valid for a period of 30 days or you will lose any winnings. This offer is not available for casino games but there is a casino welcome offer available. BetOnline Gallery Gallery (3)



Website: BetOnline Owner: Eddie Robbins III Founded: 1991 Headquarters: Panama City, Panama

The NFL wild card weekend always promises fireworks, and this year should be not different as 12 sides battle it out for safe passage to the next bracket. The Chargers travel to Florida as slight favourites across NFL betting sites to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, although this is seemingly one of the closest match-ups with sportsbooks everywhere struggling to split them.

If you believe yourself to be a prophet and are looking to wager on the game in California, we have picked out two well-respected and reputable Offshore Sportsbooks that allow you to bet from anywhere in the States.

First on our list, we have our favourite California sportsbook BetOnline, who have long been one of the most popular choices for American bettors due a heavy emphasis on US sports. With deep NFL markets that encompasses everything from parlay building to player props, there is also the opportunity to claim a 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 with their leading new customer offer.

Elsewhere, we have expanded our search for holders of alternative currencies and landed with Lucky Block as our pick of the best crypto sportsbook. Although only launched last year, the crypto-focused platform has quickly risen to prominence due to their comprehensive sport offerings, but their unique selling point lies in their ability to accept a variety of payment methods, and the ability to sign up within minutes with no KYC check (Know Your Customer).

How to Sign Up to the Best California Sportsbooks for Chargers vs Jaguars

Los Angeles enter the wild card weekend with leading claims having rounded off the regular season with a positive 10-7 record. They go head-to-head with another offensive heavyweight in the shape of the Jaguars, who ranked fourth for total points scored in the AFC, so we are confident this game could present bundles of value when approaching the betting markets.

Make sure you get set up well ahead of Saturday night’s kick-off using the steps listed below

Click here to sign up for BetOnline Make an account by inputting the necessary details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Explore the Chargers vs Jaguars markets in California

Chargers vs Jaguars Betting Preview

With bookmakers everywhere pegging this as one of the tightest games of the NFL wild card weekend, the anticipation for Saturday’s meeting is palpable.

These teams last met each other way back in Week 4 where Jacksonville claimed a convincing 38-10 victory in California, courtesy of a Justin Lawrence masterclass on a day where he registered three touchdowns and 262 passing yards. The battle between him and Chargers signal caller Justin Herbert may well define the outcome of this game, with the latter ranking second across the NFL for total passing yards this season.

Both teams finished with a winning record in the regular season, so each set of fans will believe they have a chance of making it through to the Divisional Round, and one step closer to the Super Bowl. The last time Los Angeles made the postseason was in 2018, where they crashed out in the Divisional Round to the Patriots, while the Jaguars fell in the 2017 AFC Championship game in their last appearance.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

Best California Sportsbooks To Bet On Chargers vs Jaguars

BetOnline — $1,000 California Sports Betting Bonus



By signing up to BetOnline, you can unlock a California sports betting bonus of up to $1,000 which will stand you in good stead for the NFL wild card weekend line-up.

When delving deeper into the Chargers vs Jaguars markets, it is clear to see why BetOnline have cemented themselves as a firm favourite among American sports fans. Not only will you find traditional odds such as moneyline, total points and spreads, but those more inclined to bet on parlays can find a whole host of options including half-time winner and player props such as touchdowns and rushing/passing yards.

The bonus can be used on the NFL action this weekend or beyond, with over 25 different sporting categories to explore, so head over to BetOnline using the button below and make use of their new customer offering to bulk out your wild card betting this weekend.

BetOnline Bonus Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On Chargers vs Jaguars in California or any other state

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

California Sports Betting Offers expire in 30 days

Lucky Block — Best California Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer



Lucky Block are unique in that they allow a whole host of payment methods as accepted forms of wagering, meaning crypto holders can spend their assets on their favourite sporting markets.

New customers will appreciate how quickly you can register, with no KYC checks required to all you need is a valid email and a password in mind. It is worth noting that California bettors, or anyone in the US for that matter, will need a VPN to access Lucky Block as they are obliged to turn American bettors away, but these can be download in seconds and are safe, hassle-free and protect your identity.

We almost forgot to mention Lucky Block members can also receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first week after opening their account, so should you experience losses after the NFL wild card weekend as Lucky Blocker, there is a handy fallback.

Click here to register over at Lucky Block Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Place your best bet on the Chargers vs Jaguars in California

Lucky Block Terms and Conditions