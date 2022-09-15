Countries
Home News best california sports betting sites la chargers vs kansas city chiefs betting promo

Best California Sports Betting Sites For LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Betting Promo

Updated

16 seconds ago

on

NFL enthusiasts stationed in California need not miss out on any of the exciting betting offers available on tonight’s big NFL clash between the LA Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs – the best of which are compiled in this article for for our readers.

The Best California NFL Sports Betting Sites For LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Best California Sports Betting Sites For LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Betting Promo

Ahead of the big NFL Thursday Night Football matchup between LA Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, we have identified one of the best offshore bookmakers around – see below for more details on Bovada.

  1. Click this link sign up to Bovada
  2. Deposit $1000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
  3. Your $750 NFL sports bonus can now be used.

Placing a Bet On LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs In California

The fun starts here! Instructions on how to access the NFL markets can be found below.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Navigate to the ‘NFL’ button on the left hand side and bring up the markets.
  • Pick LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs and select your chosen bet.

Can I Bet on the NFL in California?

Despite stringent gambling laws in the Golden State, we have some great news for NFL and betting fans.

Not only are Bovada home to thousands of competitive odds on over 20 sports, they are also offshore, meaning they can be accessed by anyone, anywhere thus eliminating the worry of illegality in restricted states.

Our Picks for the Best California NFL Sports Betting Sites

Bovada – $750 NFL Free Bet In California

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada is the place to be for the return of the NFL next week. Their new customer offer means users can explore the hundreds of odds already up on the site for individual match markets, as well as seeing what the bookmakers think of who will prevail victorious at the end of the season.

Bovada NFL Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click Here to Receive $750 in Bonuses

 

EveryGame – $750 NFL Betting Promo In California

Florida sports betting - Everygame

EveryGame have made it extremely simple for new users to navigate either $750 sign-up bonus. Just use the code INSIDERS when depositing, which will enable users to explore their vast sports book.

Everygame NFL Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
  • The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.
Open an Account With Everygame
