We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Week 3 of college football is around the corner and for fans in California this post will provide you with the only sites available to bet on college football with.

The Best California College Football Sports Betting Sites

Best California College Football Sports Betting Sites

Ahead of week 3 of college football, we have found one of the best offshore bookmakers available – see below for more details on Bovada.

Click this link sign up to Bovada Deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS Your $750 sports bonus can now be used.

Placing a Bet On College Football In California

To get started follow the instructions below!

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Navigate to the ‘NFL’ button on the left-hand side

Then navigate to the ‘NCAAF’ button on the left-hand side to bring up the markets

Pick a college football game and select your chosen bet.

Can I Bet on College Football in California?

Online betting is illegal in California, however the offshore sites we are providing in this post enable you to bet on college football legally!

Not only are these sites home to thousands of competitive odds on over 20 sports, but the platforms are also smooth and easily accessible making your betting journey flawless.

Our Picks for the Best California College Football Sports Betting Sites

Bovada – $750 College Football Free Bet In California

Bovada is a top betting site for the college football season. They have high quality streaming services, and their parlay building capabilities are top draw.

Their welcome offer is also one that should be taken advantage of with a 75% deposit match up to $750 which can also be used on the 20+ other sports they have to offer.

Bovada College Football Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $750 College Football Betting Promo In California

Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to claim a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

Ready for this season of college football, EveryGame has one of the best mobile platforms available, giving users the chance to bet in-play and for further selections, while the user interface is second to none.

Everygame College Football Promo Code Terms and Conditions