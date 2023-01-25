Horse Racing

Best California Horse Racing Sports Betting Sites To Bet On The Pegasus Cup 2023

Author image
Lee Astley
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Cyberknife
Cyberknife
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Pegasus World Cup takes place on Saturday and bettors in California can get in on the action by claiming the $1000 BetOnline welcome offer.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit $2000
  3. Receive your $1000 free bet
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On The Pegasus World Cup In California With BetOnline

BetOnline makes it simple to place a bet on the Pegasus World Cup as the best California sports betting site on the market today. Here is how to place your bet.

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Go to the horse racing betting page
  • Select your Pegasus Cup bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your Pegasus Cup bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On The Pegasus Cup In California

We have listed the best reasons why California bettors should join BetOnline for horse racing bets. 

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better Lines and Odds on all races
  • Can bet with crypto

Best California Sports Betting Sites For 2023 Pegasus World Cup

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

2023 Pegasus World Cup Picks

Some best bets at BetOnline for the Pegasus World Cup.

  • Trainer Bob Baffert won the race in 2017 and 2020 – He runs Defunded
  • Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr won the race in 2020 and 2022 – He rides Defunded
  • ALL five previous Pegasus World Cup winners were aged 4 or 5 years-old (Proxy, Simplification, Ridin With Biden, Defunded, Skippylongstocking, Get Her Number, Last Samurai, Cyberknife, Stilleto Boy, O’Connor)
  • Trainer Brad H. Cox won the race in 2021 – He runs Cyberknife

For all Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes odds click here to go to BetOnline

*UPDATE – All odds correct as of Wednesday 25th January

$1000 Welcome Bonus This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

 Claim Offer

Horse Racing Related Content

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders.
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders.
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
Cyberknife
Horse Racing

LATEST 2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes | Cyberknife Among Final Invites

Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 19 2023
flightline NEWNEW
Horse Racing
Flightline Rated The World’s Best Racehorse At Longines World Racing Awards
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 17 2023

Flightline, the US wonder horse from 2022, entered the horse racing hall-of-fame on Tuesday after getting a rating of 140 at the Longines World Racing Awards in London – the…

Flightline
Horse Racing
Flightline Retires Undefeated After Breeders’ Cup Classic Win
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Nov 7 2022

Superstar horse Flightline has been retired a day after he capped off his brilliant undefeated career with a dominant victory in Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Classic. 🚨 BREAKING: Breeders' Cup Classic…

BREEDERS CUP 2
Horse Racing
Top 5 Horse Racing Betting Apps For Breeders Cup
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 5 2022
breeders NEWNEW
Horse Racing
Best Breeders Cup Betting Sites In Montana | Montana Sports Betting Guide For Horse Racing
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Nov 4 2022
Breeders Cup South Dakota Horse Racing Betting Sites
Horse Racing
Best Breeders Cup Betting Sites In Missouri | Missouri Sports Betting Guide For Horse Racing
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Nov 4 2022
Breeders Cup Tennessee Horse Racing Betting Sites
Horse Racing
Best Breeders Cup Betting Sites In Mississippi | Mississippi Sports Betting Guide For Horse Racing
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Nov 4 2022
Arrow to top