Horse Racing

Best California Horse Racing Betting Sites To Bet On The Pegasus World Cup 2023

Author image
Lee Astley
3 min read
Cyberknife
Cyberknife
The Pegasus World Cup takes place on Saturday and bettors in California can get in on the action by claiming a Free Bet of up to $1000 at BetOnline.

BetOnline are offering a 50% deposit match of up to $1000 to all horse racing bettors who open an account this weekend. If you deposit $100 you get $50 Free. If you deposit $2000 you get the maximum of $1000 Free.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your  Free Bet of up to $1000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On The 2023 Pegasus World Cup In California With BetOnline

BetOnline makes it simple to place a bet on the Pegasus World Cup as the best California horse racing betting site on the market today. Here is how to place your bet.

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Go to the horse racing betting page
  • Select your Pegasus World Cup bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your Pegasus World Cup bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On The Pegasus World Cup In California?

We have listed the best reasons why California bettors should join BetOnline for horse racing bets. 

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better Lines and Odds on all races
  • Can bet with crypto

Best California Horse Racing Betting Sites For 2023 Pegasus World Cup

2023 Pegasus World Cup Picks

Some best bets at BetOnline for the Pegasus World Cup.

  • Trainer Bob Baffert won the race in 2017 and 2020 – He runs Defunded
  • Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr won the race in 2020 and 2022 – He rides Defunded
  • ALL five previous Pegasus World Cup winners were aged 4 or 5 years-old (Proxy, Simplification, White Abarrio, Ridin With Biden, Defunded, Skippylongstocking, Get Her Number, Last Samurai, Cyberknife, Stilleto Boy, O’Connor)
  • Trainer Brad H. Cox won the race in 2021 – He runs Cyberknife

2023 Pegasus World Cup Betting Odds

For all Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes odds click here to go to BetOnline

  • Cyberknife 15-8
  • Defunded 9-2
  • Proxy 9-2
  • Art Collector 7-1
  • Skippylongstocking 9-1
  • White Abarrio 9-1
  • Get Her Number 16-1
  • 25-1 Bar

All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change

