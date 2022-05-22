Countries
Home News best burnley vs newcastle united betting offers premier league free bets

Best Burnley vs Newcastle United Betting Offers & Premier League Free Bets

Updated

2 days ago

on

Claim the best Burnley vs Newcastle United betting offers and Premier League free bets ahead of Sunday afternoon’s huge relegation clash at Turf Moor.

Best Football Betting Offers

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

888Sport Burnley vs Newcastle United Betting Offer- Bet £10 get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Grab a £30 free bet to use on Burnley vs Newcastle United with 888Sport – just place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve signed up and deposited with them and you will receive your £30 in free bets after the qualifying bet has settled.

Additionally, you will be gifted with a tidy £10 Casino bonus with 888Sport, if you fancy a bit of roulette or blackjack before kick-off!

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Tebwin Burnley vs Newcastle United Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Possibly one of the bookies who fly under the radar, but their exclusive Burnley vs Newcastle United offer is not to be missed. Tebwin are offering new customers a mouth-watering £30 in free bets if they stake just £10.

So whether you’re backing Michael Jackson’s Clarets or Eddie Howe’s Magpies, be sure to check out Tebwin and make use of their amazing betting offer ahead of the showdown on Sunday.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Bet Storm Offer for Burnley vs Newcastle United – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Bet Storm have a great offer for you if you are interested in the Premier League matchup between Burnley and Newcastle United this Sunday. This upcoming clash has football fans on the edge of their seats already, and Bet Storm are offering an exclusive betting offer to make things even better!

Put down a £10 bet and you will receive £30 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm‘s markets.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Fitzdares Burnley vs Newcastle United Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get £30 In Free Bets

Known more for their horse racing offers, but this weekend, Fitzdares are offering new customers a mind-boggling £30 in free bets ahead of Burnley vs Newcastle United.

All you have to do is click the link below, follow the steps and you will be provided with your Fitzdares Burnley vs Newcastle United free bets ahead of kick-off on Sunday.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Betfred Burnley vs Newcastle United Offer – Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Burnley are slight favourites for the showdown, but overcoming Newcastle will be far from a walkover. If you fancy a wager on this matchup, Betfred is the place to be.

Betfred have you covered if you fancy a flutter on the clash with up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers if you sign up today through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.

Betfred news default

457 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet UK Burnley vs Newcastle United Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Bet UK may have flown under the radar of many punters but you should certainly consider taking their exclusive Burnley vs Newcastle United betting offer. Will Burnley secure a huge three points to confirm their Premier League survival, or will Newcastle do Leeds United a huge favour?

Have a bet on whatever you think the outcome will be with Bet UK! Stake a £10 bet and you can get £30 to use on their up-and-coming sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Virgin Bet Burnley vs Newcastle United Offer – Bet £10 Get A £20 Free Bet

Whether you’re betting on the favourite or the underdog, the Virgin Bet Burnley vs Newcastle United betting offer means you can have a good punt on whoever you think will come out on top in this showdown at Turf Moor.

Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

LiveScore Bet Exclusive Burnley vs Newcastle United Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bets

Claiming the LiveScore Bet Burnley vs Newcastle United betting offer could not be simpler for those looking to spend the bookmakers money on their bets for the match.

Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used on all markets.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

William Hill Betting Offer For Burnley vs Newcastle United – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

William Hill are one of the leaders in the world of betting – they’ve been a household name in the bookmaking industry since 1934! This means they are a bookie you can put your full trust in ahead of Burnley vs Newcastle United this Sunday.

Whether you think Burnley can bounce back from their 1-1 against Aston Villa on Thursday or if Newcastle can close out their season with a win streak, William Hill is the place to be for your bets on the match.

Plus, the William Hill teams have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get involved.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Know your Burnley vs Newcastle United free bets and betting offers

With Burnley vs Newcastle United right around the corner, ensure you don’t miss any of the fantastic offers listed above and the free bet rewards.

Many of the bookmakers will offer enhanced odds, price boosts, boosted odds or match specials which you can use your free bets on.

For example, enhanced odds for new customers will be prominent for Burnley vs Newcastle United on Sunday. This type of offer lends itself really well to football where the match odds can often be weighted heavily in favour of an odds-on favourite, in this case in favour of Burnley. Keep an eye out for bookies offering fantastic prices on likely outcomes for the matchup. For example, this 888Sport enhanced betting offer below.

Fury to Win 6/1 Or Whyte to Win 33/1

Claim Offer
Learn More
Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply

What can you spend your Burnley vs Newcastle United free bets on?

With all of these fantastic betting offers and free bets listed above, the question is, how can you spend all of your free bet rewards?

Well, the majority of these betting offers allow you to spend your free bets on any markets on the sportsbook of these different bookmakers.

So if you decide you want to take the 888Sport free bets offer, then your £30 in free bets will be rewarded after your qualifying bet is settled. You will be able to spend your £30 in free bets on whatever you like. Whether it be football, horse racing, more boxing or even the golf, the choice is yours with all of the bookmakers listed above!

There are a plethora of betting offers for Burnley vs Newcastle United too, so if you want to back the hosts to take all three points, or if you are bold enough and want to back Allan Saint-Maximin to add further goals to his Premier League tally – you will be able to use your free bets on this with all of of the bookies listed above.

Burnley vs Newcastle United odds

Already claimed the Burnley vs Newcastle United betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Burnley 23/20 888Sport logo
Draw 119/50 888Sport logo
Newcastle United 11/5 888Sport logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

