Best Breeders Cup Betting Sites In Rhode Island | RI Sports Betting Guide For Horse Racing

The Breeders Cup continues on Saturday, with the showpiece race being the Breeders’ Cup Classic. You can bet on the horse racing in RI online with our top selection of Rhode Island sports betting sites, which you can join and also utilize $6,000 in free horse racing bets.



Best Breeders Cup Betting Sites In Rhode Island

Our Rhode Island sports betting sites will allow players to join from ALL US states. Just sign up today, deposit, claim your horse racing free bets and then use them to bet on the Breeders’ Cup.

How To Bet On The Breeders Cup On Rhode Island Sports Betting Sites

If you live in Rhode Island or in fact ANY US state, you can place a bet on the Breeders Cup.

BetOnline is a well-respected Rhode Island sports betting site that will allow you to bet on the Breeders Cup and they also give you a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000 which can be used at this weekend’s Keeneland horse racing.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Create an account and deposit at minimum $55

Receive your 50% deposit bonus, maximum $1,000

Click on Racebook, then click on Breeders Cup

Select your horse and set how much you want to bet

Select Place Bet and you’re Breeders Cup bet has been placed

T&C: You can deposit a minimum $55, which with the BetOnline 50% deposit bonus would get you $27.50 in bonuses. If you deposit $2,000, you get the max $1,000 Breeders Cup free bet. You may only use this promo once on your FIRST deposit.

Breeders Cup Odds

The next big wonder horse in the making – Flightline – who is yet to taste defeat, is the red-hot favorite to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic (5:40pm) on Saturday and add to his growing reputation as the top-rated racehorse in the world.

Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline Odds Play Flightline -225 Epicenter +550 Life Is Good

+700 Taiba

+800 Olympiad

+1400 Hot Rod Charlie

+2500 Rich Strike

+3300 Happy Saver

+5000

Note: Odds are subject to change

What Are The Rhode Island Sports Betting Sites Markets For The Breeders Cup?

Take a look below at the detailed list with definitions of what each of the markets are on our Rhode Island sports betting sites for The Breeders Cup, plus you can see the main runners and latest betting odds for ALL 9 Breeders’ Cup races this Saturday here.

Win: Bet on a horse to finish 1st

Bet on a horse to finish 1st Place: Bet on a horse to finish 1st OR 2nd

Bet on a horse to finish 1st OR 2nd Show: Bet on a horse to finish in the top 3

Bet on a horse to finish in the top 3 Across The Board: Betting on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So, a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.

Betting on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So, a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third. Exacta: Bet on 2 horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order

Bet on 2 horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order Trifecta: Bet on 3 three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order

Bet on 3 three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order Superfecta: Bet on 4 horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order

Bet on 4 horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order Daily Double: Select the winning horse in 2 consecutive races on the card.

Select the winning horse in 2 consecutive races on the card. Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.

Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule

See below the post times for the 9 Breeders’ Cup races at Keeneland this Saturday.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million BetOnline 12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million BetOnline 1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million BetOnline 1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million BetOnline 2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt) 6f $2 million BetOnline 3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million BetOnline 3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million BetOnline 4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million BetOnline 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million BetOnline

Breeders Cup Betting RI — How To Watch Breeders Cup In Rhode Island



🏇 Breeders Cup 2022 Details



📅 Breeders Cup Date : Sat 5 Nov

Sat 5 Nov 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Time: First race 11:50am, Last Race 5:40pm (9 races)

First race 11:50am, Last Race 5:40pm (9 races) 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky

Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky 📺 Watch : BetOnline & JazzSports

BetOnline & JazzSports 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800

Best Breeders Cup Betting Sites In Rhode Island



BetOnline – Generous horse racing odds

Everygame – Top joining offer and live streams

Bovada – Best for horse racing markets

MyBookie – Leading free bet joining offer

BetUS – Best Breeders Cup free bet offer

Rhode Island Sports Betting Sites For Breeders Cup Reviewed

See our reviews of each of the Rhode Island sports betting sites for Breeders Cup markets. Go through their ‘easy-to-understand’ welcome offers and see what you can get in terms of Breeders Cup free bets, as well as exactly how to claim them. There’s $6,000 in free bets on offer!

BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Site – $1,000 Rhode Island Sports Betting Bonus

Join BetOnline today and they will allow you to bet on the Breeders’ Cup in Rhode Island and if you also use our special bonus code INSIDERS when making your first deposit they will reward you by matching your opening deposit to 50%.

In short, a deposit of $100, you will get a $50 bonus, or as this offer is only available on your FIRST outlay – then, if you can, why not ‘max out’ by depositing the full $2,000.

Regardless of what your opening deposit is, this BetOnline offer means you’ll still be ‘Under Starters Orders’ for the horse racing at Keeneland with up to $1000 in Breeders Cup bonuses, which you can then have a free afternoon of betting on the Breeders’ Cup in Rhode Island this weekend.

BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On US horse racing in ANY US State

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

Rhode Island Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Site- Claim $750 Rhode Island Sports Betting Bonus

Everygame are a top sports betting site that are certainly worth looking at if you want to bet on the Breeders’ Cup racing this Saturday. While if you live in Rhode Island, they will also allow you to place bets.

And there’s more – the Everygame Rhode Island sports betting site will also reward new customers with up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets.

Here’s How – Just deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match that deposit with a bonus of an equal amount.

Therefore, a $250 deposit gets you another $250! While the ‘good news’ is they will allow you to do this THREE TIMES for a maximum $750, which will bolster your Breeders’ Cup betting funds in a big way!

As before, use your dedicated PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ to claim this offer when depositing and like all our sports betting sites on this page you can also use these horse racing free bonuses to bet on the Breeders Cup in Rhode Island.

Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

Place bets on the 2022 Breeders’ Cup in ANY US State

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Site- $750 In Rhode Island Sports Betting Free Bets

Our next sports betting site to join today are Bovada. Spend a few moments signing-up with them and you’ll be in the ‘home straight’ to getting up to $750 in Breeders’ Cup free bets that you can use when betting on the horse racing in Rhode Island this Saturday.

Our PROMO CODE INSIDERS is once again in-play with Bovada and by using this it will qualify you for the generous $750 in Breeders Cup free bets.

How does it work? Well, in short – Bovada will match your opening deposit by 75%.

So, to avoid you having to get your calculators out – if you deposit $1,000, you will receive a free bet worth $750 which you can then put towards your Breeders’ Cup betting bank to use on Saturday’s big Keeneland horse racing.

Or, if you can’t deposit $1,000 to start, then even a $500 initial outlay nets you a $375 horse racing free bet.

And finally, best of all you can do all this if living in the state of Rhode Island, or, in fact, ANY US state.

Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets

Bet On The Breeders Cup in ANY US State

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Rhode Island Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Site – $1,000 Rhode Island Sports Betting Bonus

MyBookie are next up and they reward their new players with a lucrative 50% first deposit match bonus.

The minimum you can deposit to get their offer is just $50 (this will get you a $25 free bet), but if you want to ‘GO BIG’ then MyBookie will cover you up to $2,000, which will net you a cool $1,000 free bet (50% of your first deposit) that you can use to bet on the Breeders Cup races at Keeneland this week.

Yes, you guessed it, to keep things simple it’s PROMO CODE INSIDERS again with MyBookie and they are another Rhode Island Breeders Cup betting site that will allow you to place bets on the horse racing if you live in Rhode Island.

MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Rhode Island Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS Breeders Cup Betting Site – Up To £2,500 Rhode Island Sports Betting Bonus

Our final Breeders Cup betting site are BetUS – who are billed as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

Okay, a bold statement, but it’s easy to see why with competitive prices and all your favorite sports to bet on, including Saturday’s Breeders Cup horse racing World Championships at Keeneland.

Even better as the BetUS offer is a ‘piece of cake’ that requires you to just sign-up and when making your first deposit they will give you a stonking 125% matched bonus.

To help with the maths here, if you deposit $2,000 after joining – again using our promo code INSIDERS – you will receive a massive $2,500 in horse racing free bets that you can use when betting on the Breeders Cup in Rhode Island.

Or, if a $2,000 outlay to start is too much, even a $500 opening deposit gets you a $625 free bet.

BetUS Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Rhode Island sports betting sites Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In 2022 Breeders Cup Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Rhode Island Sports Betting Sites With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

To help, we’ve added all five of our well-respected and fully trusted RI Sports Betting Sites in a table below with their offers. You’ll see that if you ‘max out’ with them all then you’ll be rewarded with a super-generous $6,000 in free bets that you could use to place bets on the Breeders Cup free bets and you can even do this when betting in Rhode Island – or ANY US state.

REMEMBER to just use our promo code INSIDERS with each of the five offshore sportsbooks to make sure you qualify for the free bets on offer. So, these cracking offers mean horse racing fans looking to bet on the Breeders Cup in Rhode Island this week can beat the bookies before even placing a bet!

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

