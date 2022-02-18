Best bookmakers for Premier League betting offers and free bets this weekend

With another top slate of football on the horizon, claim the best Premier League betting offers and free bets this weekend from our comprehensive list below.

Top five Premier League betting sites

If you want to wager for free at one of the best Premier League betting sites this weekend, take a look at the list below:

bet365 – Best for football betting markets Betfred – Great quality of live football streams BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches

How to claim a Premier League free bet & betting offer

Follow these simple steps to claim your Premier League free bet and betting offer.

Pick an offer from our comprehensive list above

Fill in the registration form

Make a deposit and place a qualifying wager on the sportsbook.

Claim the free bets

Premier League Fixtures – Saturday 18th February & Sunday 19th February

Headlined by the huge clash at the Etihad Stadium between Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur, match-week 26 of the Premier League looks set to be a cracker.

For a complete list of this weekend’s fixtures, see below:

(Saturday)

West Ham United vs Newcastle United (12:30 BST)

(12:30 BST) Arsenal vs Brentford (15:00 BST)

(15:00 BST) Brighton vs Burnley (15:00 BST)

(15:00 BST) Liverpool vs Norwich City (15:00 BST)

(15:00 BST) Southampton vs Everton (15:00 BST)

(15:00 BST) Aston Villa vs Watford (15:00 BST)

(15:00 BST) Crystal Palace vs Chelsea (15:00 BST)

(15:00 BST) Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur (17:30 BST)

(Sunday)

Leeds United vs Manchester United (14:00)

(14:00) Wolves vs Leicester City (16:30 BST)

Premier League table

How to watch the Premier League this weekend

The following EPL matches are broadcast live on TV over the weekend:

(Saturday)

West Ham United vs Newcastle United (BT Sport 1 @ 12:30 BST)

(BT Sport 1 @ 12:30 BST) Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur (Sky Sports PL HD & Sky Sports Main Event @ 17:30)

(Sunday)

Leeds United vs Manchester United (Sky Sports PL HD & Sky Sports Main Event @ 14:00)

(Sky Sports PL HD & Sky Sports Main Event @ 14:00) Wolves vs Leicester City (Sky Sports PL HD & Sky Sports Main Event @ 16:30)

If you’re unable to tune in on the above-listed channels, you can also keep up to date with all the latest action, bet whilst the games are LIVE and in-play, as well as listen to audio coverage over at bet365.