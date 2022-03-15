Countries
Best Bookmaker to Bet on Shishkin in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham

Updated

8 seconds ago

on

Our recommended best bookmaker to bet on Shishkin in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham this year is 888Sport. There’s an incredible new customer offer with massively enhanced odds of 50/1 say he wins the big race on Ladies Day.

888Sport Shishkin offer

Bet on Shishkin Enhanced Offer – 50/1 (from 9/10) at 888Sport

Click below and sign up to 888Sport as a new customer, the best bookmaker to bet on Shishkin in the Champion Chase, at enhanced odds of 50/1 (instead of 9/10 in the regular market).

Shishkin Enhanced 50/1 to Win the Champion Chase

Deposit min £10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet £1 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply

How to Claim the 888Sport Enhanced Odds Shishkin to Win the Champion Chase Offer

Just follow these simple steps to claim the 888Sport enhanced odds offer and bet on Shishkin to win the Champion Chase at 50/1:

  1. Click here and sign up to 888Sport
  2. Enter your details to create an account
  3. Deposit £10+ with a Debit Card and use promo code 888ODDS
  4. Bet £1 on Honeysuckle to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase (3:30) at Cheltenham
  5. Get extra winnings from the enhancement to 50/1 paid in free bets

Best Bookmakers to Bet on Shishkin in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham

Already signed to this bookie before? Maybe you’ve already claimed the 888Sport enhanced odds promo and bet on Shishkin in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham. No problem. Here are some of the top established and new Cheltenham betting sites in th UK right now:

  1. Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
  2. BetUK – Bet £10 & Get a £50 In Free Bet
  3. The Pools – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
  4. LiveScore Bet – Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets
  5. 888Sport – Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets

Why Bet on Shishkin in the Champion Champion at Cheltenham

A bet on Shishkin in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham is a pretty easy sell. He has won at the last two Festival, first in the Supreme Novices Hurdle and then over fences in the Arkle Challenge Trophy impressively 12 months ago.

Unbeaten as a chaser, Shishkin has carried all before him so far. There is no obvious reason, for instance, why main market rival Energumene should turn the tables on him based on their Clarence House meeting at Ascot in January.

Shishkin’s trainer Nicky Henderson has hit form at just the right time too. On the opening day of the Festival, he had two winners and two seconds. With the Shishkin stable enjoying a purple patch, that bodes well.

The odds-on favourite in the standard Cheltenham Festival betting market, those 888Sport enhanced odds represent real value. This bet on Shishkin is one of the best deals around from the entire meeting.

With a huge 50/1 price boost available to new customers, snapping that up makes complete sense. Nobody can offer you a better bet on Shishkin than 888Sport.

Shishkin Enhanced 50/1 to Win the Champion Chase

Deposit min £10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet £1 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply

Queen Mother Champion Chase Odds

Champion Chase Horse Highest Odds Bookmaker
Shishkin 9/10

50/1 enhanced odds

 888Sport logo
Energumene 7/2 888Sport logo
Chacun Pour Soi 5/1 888Sport logo
Nube Negra 11/1 888Sport logo
Envoi Allen 20/1 888Sport logo
Put The Kettle On 22/1 888Sport logo
Funambule Sivola 28/1 888Sport logo
Politologue 50/1 888Sport logo

All odds correct at the time of publishing but subject to change

When is Shishkin Running in the Champion Chase?

Date: Wednesday, 16th March

Race off: 3:30pm GMT

Beside placing a bet on Shishkin to win the Champion Chase, take a look at our dedicated page for Cheltenham free bets and betting offers available on the Festival.

More Cheltenham Betting Offers

Previous article Barry Geraghty Cheltenham Tips for Day 2 of the Festival

Jamie Clark (@JamieClarkSport) edited Coral bookmakers’ digital platforms for a number of years with great success before forging a successful freelance career as a tipster. Growing up in an equine environment, Jamie is never afraid to take on the favourite and focuses on value. He is now sourcing you winners at SportsLens from the best of the British and Irish horse racing action.

