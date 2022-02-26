Best bookmaker to bet on Liverpool to win against Chelsea

Premier League rivals Liverpool & Chelsea square off in the Carabou Cup final this Sunday – and William Hill is our analyst’s pick for the best bookie to use if you want to bet on Liverpool to win against Chelsea.

Click below and sign up to William Hill and you can back Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to win against Chelsea with fantastic odds of 30/1, with the odds elsewhere around 13/10.

Best bookmakers for Liverpool vs Chelsea free bets

In modern football history, Liverpool vs Chelsea results are at a dead heat. Liverpool have won 10 games. Chelsea have won 10 games, while there have been 10 draws, making this a tough game to call for bettors.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have had their struggles in recent months, especially since sustaining injuries to English wing-back pairing, Reece James & Ben Chilwell who were at the heart of so much of Chelsea’s attacking play at the start of the season.

But, in recent weeks, Tuchel seems to have stumbled across a solution: Chelsea are currently on a six-game winning streak, a run that includes victory at the FIFA World Club Cup over Palmeiras, and, more recently, a solid 2-0 win away at Lille in the UEFA Champions League.

The recent upturn in results has led to bookmakers shortening the odds on a Blues victory on Sunday, with most offering a Chelsea win at around 11/5.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been hailed as Europe’s most in-form side in recent weeks.

Klopp’s Reds are in the midst of a nine-game winning run and remain unbeaten in 12 competitive matches, scoring a glut of goals in the process, including an astonishing 6-0 win at home against Leeds United last time out.

The run has seen Liverpool claw back to within six points of Manchester City in the Premier League, while the Reds also hold a game in hand. On top of that, there was the superb, 2-0, win away at the San Siro vs Internazionale, which all but ensures qualification to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champion’s League for Klopp’s side.

Having not lost in 12 matches, most bookmakers have Liverpool listed as favourites to lift the Carabou Cup on Sunday, offering odds of approximately 11/8.

But William Hill have an astonishing offer available for new members who believe Liverpool will win against Chelsea in the Carabou Cup, offering generous odds of 30/1!

That means if you back Liverpool to win, you will be paid out at Wiliam Hill’s normal price of approximately 13/10 (at time of writing) and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets.

Match Info

Date: Sunday, 26th February

Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Carabou Cup final kicks off at 16:30 GMT at Wembley Stadium, London.

How to claim the Liverpool vs Chelsea enhanced odds offer

Simply click here to take advantage of the offer and follow the instructions.

Sign up by clicking on the desired market, make sure the correct promocode is there. Once registered, the desired market will be automatically added to your bet slip, place a £1 bet. If the bet wins:a) Your £1 bet will be settled as void.b) Your account will be credited with 3 x £10 free bets (total value of £30), Paid within 48 hours of the selected event ending.

Bet £10 Get £50 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below. Offer Terms New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Liverpool vs Chelsea odds and free bets

Liverpool @ 11/8 with William Hill

Chelsea @ 11/5 with William Hill

Draw @ 21/10 with William Hill

