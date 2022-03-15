The best bookmaker to bet on Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham this year is 888Sport. SportsLens horse racing experts recommend this bookie because of an outstanding new customer offer where enhanced odds of 40/1 say she wins the race again.
Honeysuckle Enhanced Offer – 40/1 (from 1/2) at 888Sport
Click below and sign up to 888Sport as a new customer, the best bookmaker to bet on Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle, at enhanced odds of 40/1 (rather than 1/2 in the regular market).
Honeysuckle Enhanced 40/1 to Win the Champion Hurdle
How to Claim the 888Sport Enhanced Honeysuckle to Win the Champion Hurdle Offer
Just follow these simple steps to claim the 888Sport enhanced odds offer and bet on Honeysuckle to win the Champion Hurdle at 40/1:
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport
- Enter your details to create an account
- Deposit £10+ with a Debit Card and use promo code 888ODDS
- Bet £1 on Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle (3:30) at Cheltenham
- Get extra winnings from the enhancement to 40/1 paid in free bets
Best Bookmakers to Bet on Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham
If you’ve already claimed the 888Sport enhanced odds deal to bet on Honeysuckle to win the Champion Hurdle or are an existing customer, then worry not. These are the top new Cheltenham betting sites in the UK today:
- Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
- Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet
- 10bet – 50% First Deposit Bonus up to £50
- Kwiff – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Surprise Bet
- Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Free Bet
Why Bet on Honeysuckle to Win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham with 888Sport?
There’s a very easy case to be made to bet on Honeysuckle to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham on Tuesday, 15 March. She won this race in some style at last year’s Festival, for starters.
Honeysuckle has never lost a horse racing, either in the Irish Point field or under Rules in 15 career starts. An unbeaten mare, she receives a 7lb sex allowance from the geldings.
Apart from Epatante, a fellow female she has thrashed twice before, Honeysuckle gets weight all-round. There is no reason to think she won’t storm up the famous hill to Grade 1 glory again.
Odds-on in the regular Cheltenham Festival betting, taking those 888Sport enhanced odds to bet on Honeysuckle to win the Champion Hurdle makes a lot of sense. She is the best two-mile hurdler in training in the last couple of seasons.
The main market rival hasn’t raced for a year, so the way looks clear for Honeysuckle to win again. It all adds up to this massive price boost of 40/1 being the best value out there.
Honeysuckle Enhanced 40/1 to Win the Champion Hurdle
Champion Hurdle Odds
All odds correct at the time of publishing but subject to change
When is Honeysuckle Running in the Champion Hurdle?
Date: Tuesday, 15th March
Race off: 3:30pm GMT
Beside placing a bet on Honeysuckle to win the Champion Hurdle, check out our page dedicated to betting offers and Cheltenham free bets available on the Festival.