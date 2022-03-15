The best bookmaker to bet on Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham this year is 888Sport. SportsLens horse racing experts recommend this bookie because of an outstanding new customer offer where enhanced odds of 40/1 say she wins the race again.

Honeysuckle Enhanced Offer – 40/1 (from 1/2) at 888Sport

Click below and sign up to 888Sport as a new customer, the best bookmaker to bet on Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle, at enhanced odds of 40/1 (rather than 1/2 in the regular market).

562 Codes claimed Honeysuckle Enhanced 40/1 to Win the Champion Hurdle Copied Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Deposit min £10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet £1 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Deposit min £10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet £1 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply

How to Claim the 888Sport Enhanced Honeysuckle to Win the Champion Hurdle Offer

Just follow these simple steps to claim the 888Sport enhanced odds offer and bet on Honeysuckle to win the Champion Hurdle at 40/1:

Click here and sign up to 888Sport Enter your details to create an account Deposit £10+ with a Debit Card and use promo code 888ODDS Bet £1 on Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle (3:30) at Cheltenham Get extra winnings from the enhancement to 40/1 paid in free bets

Best Bookmakers to Bet on Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham

If you’ve already claimed the 888Sport enhanced odds deal to bet on Honeysuckle to win the Champion Hurdle or are an existing customer, then worry not. These are the top new Cheltenham betting sites in the UK today:

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet 10bet – 50% First Deposit Bonus up to £50 Kwiff – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Surprise Bet Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Free Bet

Why Bet on Honeysuckle to Win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham with 888Sport?

There’s a very easy case to be made to bet on Honeysuckle to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham on Tuesday, 15 March. She won this race in some style at last year’s Festival, for starters.

Honeysuckle has never lost a horse racing, either in the Irish Point field or under Rules in 15 career starts. An unbeaten mare, she receives a 7lb sex allowance from the geldings.

Apart from Epatante, a fellow female she has thrashed twice before, Honeysuckle gets weight all-round. There is no reason to think she won’t storm up the famous hill to Grade 1 glory again.

Odds-on in the regular Cheltenham Festival betting, taking those 888Sport enhanced odds to bet on Honeysuckle to win the Champion Hurdle makes a lot of sense. She is the best two-mile hurdler in training in the last couple of seasons.

The main market rival hasn’t raced for a year, so the way looks clear for Honeysuckle to win again. It all adds up to this massive price boost of 40/1 being the best value out there.

995 Codes claimed Honeysuckle Enhanced 40/1 to Win the Champion Hurdle Copied Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Deposit min £10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet £1 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Deposit min £10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet £1 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply

Champion Hurdle Odds

Champion Hurdle Horse Highest Odds Bookmaker Honeysuckle 1/2 40/1 enhanced odds Appreciate It 4/1 Teahupoo 9/1 Epatante 14/1 Adagio 22/1 Zanahiyr 22/1 Tommy’s Oscar 33/1 Saint Roi 50/1 Not So Sleepy 80/1 Glory And Fortune 100/1

All odds correct at the time of publishing but subject to change

When is Honeysuckle Running in the Champion Hurdle?

Date: Tuesday, 15th March

Race off: 3:30pm GMT

Beside placing a bet on Honeysuckle to win the Champion Hurdle, check out our page dedicated to betting offers and Cheltenham free bets available on the Festival.

More Cheltenham Betting Offers