SportsLens’ best bookmaker to bet on Bob Olinger at Cheltenham in the Turners Novices Chase this year is 888Sport. They run an unmissable new customer offer on this horse. Get 888Sport enhanced odds of 50/1 for Bob Olinger to win the at Festival on St Patrick’s Thursday.

Bet on Bob Olinger Enhanced Offer – 50/1 (from Evens) at 888Sport

Want to bet on Bob Olinger to win at Cheltenham? Simply click below and take up those 888Sport enhanced odds of a massive 50/1 (from Evens in the regular betting) about him in the Turners Novices Chase on day 3 of the Festival.

563 Codes claimed Bob Olinger Enhanced 50/1 to Win the Turners Novices Chase Copied Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Deposit min £10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet £1 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Deposit min £10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet £1 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply

How to Claim the 888Sport Enhanced Odds Bob Olinger to Win at Cheltenham Offer

Follow these five steps and claim the 888Sport enhanced odds offer and bet on Bob Olinger to win at Cheltenham at 50/1:

Click here and sign up to 888Sport Enter your details to create an account Deposit £10 or with a Debit Card with promo code 888ODDS Bet £1 on Bob Olinger to win the Turners Novices Chase (1:30) at Cheltenham Get extra winnings from the enhancement to 50/1 paid in free bets

Best Bookmakers to Bet on Bob Olinger to Win at Cheltenham

Perhaps you’re already got an account with this online betting site or gone in on another 888Sport enhanced odds deal? Even if you’ve already joined them and bet on Bob Olinger to win at Cheltenham, these are some other bookies to consider:

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet BetUK – Bet £10 & Get a £50 Free Bet The Pools– Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet BoyleSports – Bet £10 & Get a £40 Free Bet Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet

Why Bet on Bob Olinger to Win at Cheltenham

Already a Festival scorer, those who bet on Bob Olinger to win at Cheltenham last season saw him returned the 6/4 favourite for the Ballymore Novices Hurdle. He cruised to victory under Rachael Blackmore 12 months ago.

Bob Olinger is back for more after two easy wins over fences. He beat a subsequent Grade 1 winner in Master McShee on his chase bow at Gowran Park. Diol Ker, back in fifth that day, has also advertised the form when landing the Leinster National on Sunday.

As Bob Olinger also confirmed the Ballymore placings with Gaillard Du Mesnil over fences in a Grade 3 at Punchestown last time out, he is clearly as good as ever. On both chase wins so far, he was sent off at odds-on which only underlines the value of this 888Sport enhanced odds offer.

The Turners Novices Chase has a field of just four runners. Those who want to bet on Bob Olinger only have Galopin Des Champs to worry about from that meagre opposition. With a gigantic 50/1 price boost available, it’s a must-have deal for new customers.

667 Codes claimed Bob Olinger Enhanced 50/1 to Win the Turners Novices Chase Copied Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Deposit min £10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet £1 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Deposit min £10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet £1 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply

Turners Novices Chase Odds

Champion Chase Horse Highest Odds Bookmaker Bob Olinger Evens Galopin Des Champs Evens El Barra 28/1 Busselton 40/1

All odds correct at the time of publishing but subject to change

When is Bob Olinger Running at Cheltenham?

Date: Thursday, 17th March

Race off: 1:30pm GMT

On top of placing a bet on Bob Olinger to win at Cheltenham, have a gander at our dedicated Cheltenham free bets page containing great offers for the Festival.

More Cheltenham Betting Offers