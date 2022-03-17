Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News best bookmaker to bet on bob olinger at cheltenham

Best Bookmaker to Bet on Bob Olinger at Cheltenham

Updated

11 mins ago

on

best bookmaker to bet on Bob Olinger to win at Cheltenham

SportsLens’ best bookmaker to bet on Bob Olinger at Cheltenham in the Turners Novices Chase this year is 888Sport. They run an unmissable new customer offer on this horse. Get 888Sport enhanced odds of 50/1 for Bob Olinger to win the at Festival on St Patrick’s Thursday.

Best bookmaker to bet on Bob Olinger at Cheltenham

Bet on Bob Olinger Enhanced Offer – 50/1 (from Evens) at 888Sport

Want to bet on Bob Olinger to win at Cheltenham? Simply click below and take up those 888Sport enhanced odds of a massive 50/1 (from Evens in the regular betting) about him in the Turners Novices Chase on day 3 of the Festival.

563 Codes claimed

Bob Olinger Enhanced 50/1 to Win the Turners Novices Chase

Copied
Claim Offer
Learn More
Deposit min £10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet £1 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply

How to Claim the 888Sport Enhanced Odds Bob Olinger to Win at Cheltenham Offer

Follow these five steps and claim the 888Sport enhanced odds offer and bet on Bob Olinger to win at Cheltenham at 50/1:

  1. Click here and sign up to 888Sport
  2. Enter your details to create an account
  3. Deposit £10 or with a Debit Card with promo code 888ODDS
  4. Bet £1 on Bob Olinger to win the Turners Novices Chase (1:30) at Cheltenham
  5. Get extra winnings from the enhancement to 50/1 paid in free bets

Best Bookmakers to Bet on Bob Olinger to Win at Cheltenham

Perhaps you’re already got an account with this online betting site or gone in on another 888Sport enhanced odds deal? Even if you’ve already joined them and bet on Bob Olinger to win at Cheltenham, these are some other bookies to consider:

  1. Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
  2. BetUK – Bet £10 & Get a £50 Free Bet
  3. The Pools– Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet
  4. BoyleSports – Bet £10 & Get a £40 Free Bet
  5. Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet

Why Bet on Bob Olinger to Win at Cheltenham

Already a Festival scorer, those who bet on Bob Olinger to win at Cheltenham last season saw him returned the 6/4 favourite for the Ballymore Novices Hurdle. He cruised to victory under Rachael Blackmore 12 months ago.

Bob Olinger is back for more after two easy wins over fences. He beat a subsequent Grade 1 winner in Master McShee on his chase bow at Gowran Park. Diol Ker, back in fifth that day, has also advertised the form when landing the Leinster National on Sunday.

As Bob Olinger also confirmed the Ballymore placings with Gaillard Du Mesnil over fences in a Grade 3 at Punchestown last time out, he is clearly as good as ever. On both chase wins so far, he was sent off at odds-on which only underlines the value of this 888Sport enhanced odds offer.

The Turners Novices Chase has a field of just four runners. Those who want to bet on Bob Olinger only have Galopin Des Champs to worry about from that meagre opposition. With a gigantic 50/1 price boost available, it’s a must-have deal for new customers.

667 Codes claimed

Bob Olinger Enhanced 50/1 to Win the Turners Novices Chase

Copied
Claim Offer
Learn More
Deposit min £10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet £1 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply

Turners Novices Chase Odds

Champion Chase Horse Highest Odds Bookmaker
Bob Olinger Evens 888Sport logo
Galopin Des Champs Evens 888Sport logo
El Barra 28/1 888Sport logo
Busselton 40/1 888Sport logo

All odds correct at the time of publishing but subject to change

When is Bob Olinger Running at Cheltenham?

Date: Thursday, 17th March

Race off: 1:30pm GMT

On top of placing a bet on Bob Olinger to win at Cheltenham, have a gander at our dedicated Cheltenham free bets page containing great offers for the Festival.

More Cheltenham Betting Offers

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
8 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.8
Read review
Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Terms & Conditions Apply

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.7
Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £20 + Free Bet If 2nd To SP Fav

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Claim Bonus
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply.**18+. Opt in. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don’t qualify. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.7
Claim Bonus
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 & Get Up To £50 in Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2022
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 - 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Cheltenham Offer: Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Claim Bonus
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds between 00.01 14/03/22 and 17.30 17/03/22. 4 x £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept before 17.30 17/03/22, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

£20 Cash Back If 1st Bet is Lost

  • Paddy’s Rewards Club
  • Football acca insurance
  • Excellent iOS & Android apps
9.5
Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens