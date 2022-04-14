Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News best bookmaker fa cup live streaming semi finals

Best Bookmaker for FA Cup Live Streaming for Semi-Finals

Updated

1 day ago

on

manchester city vs sporting lisbon live stream

FA Cup semi-final weekend is nearly here. This year, Manchester City go head-to-head with Liverpool, while in the other match, Chelsea take on underdogs Crystal Palace. But where will you be able to stream the game online? You can find out exactly where to go when you read below.

How to Watch the FA Cup Live Stream

It’s exceptionally easy to stream the FA Cup online, thanks to bet365. To gain access to the FA Cup semi-final live stream, follow the simple instructions below.

Providing you have money in your account, you’ll now also be able to watch all other live streams offered by bet365.

Watch live sport with bet365

Watch live stream
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

What Games Are on the FA Cup Live Stream?

There are two games this weekend, with the winner of each advancing to the FA Cup final. The first is Manchester City vs Liverpool, which sees the two title challengers going head-to-head for the second time in a week. The first match ended in a draw, but there has to be a winner on Saturday. Will it be Pep or Jurgen celebrating at the final whistle?

The other match is between Chelsea and Crystal Palace. Chelsea are considerable favourites for this game, especially after their rousing performance against Real Madrid, but will fatigue kick in and hand Palace the advantage? Crystal Palace will be hoping that star man Wilfried Zaha is firing – if not, it could be a long afternoon for the Eagles.

FA Cup Fixtures

As we’re now at the semi-final stages, there’s not the usual array of matches that accompany most FA Cup weekends. Instead, there are only two exciting fixtures to anticipate.

  • Manchester City vs Liverpool
  • Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

There are no replays this season, meaning that the identities of the two FA Cup finalists will be known once the match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace finishes on Sunday.

When Do the FA Cup Semi-Finals Kick Off?

As usual, the FA Cup semi-finals are spread across a whole weekend. The kick off time for each match is shown below.

  • Manchester City vs Liverpool – Saturday, 16th March at 3:30pm @ Wembley Stadium
  • Chelsea vs Crystal Palace – Sunday, 17th March at 4:30pm @ Wembley Stadium

The winners will advance to the FA Cup final, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 14th May at Wembley Stadium.

FA Cup Semi-Final Free Bet Offers

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
6 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens