Best Bookmaker for FA Cup Live Streaming for Semi-Finals

FA Cup semi-final weekend is nearly here. This year, Manchester City go head-to-head with Liverpool, while in the other match, Chelsea take on underdogs Crystal Palace. But where will you be able to stream the game online? You can find out exactly where to go when you read below.

How to Watch the FA Cup Live Stream

It’s exceptionally easy to stream the FA Cup online, thanks to bet365. To gain access to the FA Cup semi-final live stream, follow the simple instructions below.

Visit bet365 using this link

Sign up and deposit money into your account

Click the play icon next to the game to start the live stream

Providing you have money in your account, you’ll now also be able to watch all other live streams offered by bet365.

What Games Are on the FA Cup Live Stream?

There are two games this weekend, with the winner of each advancing to the FA Cup final. The first is Manchester City vs Liverpool, which sees the two title challengers going head-to-head for the second time in a week. The first match ended in a draw, but there has to be a winner on Saturday. Will it be Pep or Jurgen celebrating at the final whistle?

The other match is between Chelsea and Crystal Palace. Chelsea are considerable favourites for this game, especially after their rousing performance against Real Madrid, but will fatigue kick in and hand Palace the advantage? Crystal Palace will be hoping that star man Wilfried Zaha is firing – if not, it could be a long afternoon for the Eagles.

FA Cup Fixtures

As we’re now at the semi-final stages, there’s not the usual array of matches that accompany most FA Cup weekends. Instead, there are only two exciting fixtures to anticipate.

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

There are no replays this season, meaning that the identities of the two FA Cup finalists will be known once the match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace finishes on Sunday.

When Do the FA Cup Semi-Finals Kick Off?

As usual, the FA Cup semi-finals are spread across a whole weekend. The kick off time for each match is shown below.

Manchester City vs Liverpool – Saturday, 16th March at 3:30pm @ Wembley Stadium

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace – Sunday, 17th March at 4:30pm @ Wembley Stadium

The winners will advance to the FA Cup final, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 14th May at Wembley Stadium.

