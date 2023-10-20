College Football

Best Bonuses For Betting On College Football Week 8 In ANY US State – USA Sports Betting Update

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
You can claim the best bonuses for betting on College Football week 8 and also use these top US sports betting sites to place NCAA bets in ANY US State. Find out how here >

Best Bonuses For Betting On College Football Week 8

$750 In Free Bets For NFL

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

To get the best bonuses for betting on College Football week 8, just join the offshore sportsbooks listed below. These USA sports betting sites don’t have to follow the set state gambling laws so you can bet in ANY US State. Plus, with all the College Football week 8 games, odds and markets, as well as up to $2,250 in free bets, then this makes betting on American football easy.

  1. Bovada – $750 bonus for College Football betting
  2. BetNow – $1000 betting bonus for week 8 NCAA betting
  3. Everygame – $500 bonuses for betting on College Football week 8

Bet On College Football Week 8 In ANY US State

Our recommended College Football betting sites will allow betting in ANY US State as they are based offshore and don’t have to adhere to the regional gambling laws.

You can begin by getting an account with Bovada for College Football betting with their 75% deposit bonus of up to $750. In order to get the maximum $750 free bet, you will have to deposit $1000 but even a $100 outlay will get you started with a $75 free bet for College Football.

Here’s How To Claim Your College Football Free Bets With Bovada

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for College Football week 8
$750 in Free Bets for Sports

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

USA Sports Betting Update For College Football Week 8

The College Football season is heading into ‘week 8’ this Saturday with things starting to take shape.

However, betting on College Football in the USA is not always as easy as it sounds with some areas still having betting restrictions in place.

But the USA sports betting update for College Football tells us that by joining the featured sportsbooks on this page it will bypass these state gambling rules. Including states like California or Texas, where betting is still restricted.

These US offshore sports betting sites for College Football are also all fully regulated and safe, plus they are simple to join with a fast account opening process and no KYC checks. Add in up to $2,250 in free bets, then the list of plusses just gets bigger.

Arrow to top