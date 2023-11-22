Betting

Best Black Friday Betting Apps: Get Discount Bonuses Today

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
black friday app
We’ve researched the best Black Friday betting apps with the best discount bonuses today, which will get you up to $4,250 in betting offer free bets to use on the top sporting action this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Betting Apps: Get Discount Bonuses Today

50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For New Customers

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

Black Friday Betting Apps: Claim Over $4,000 In Discount Bonuses For 2023

Listed below are the best Black Friday betting apps that have up to $4,250 in discount bonuses to claim ahead of the biggest ‘deal day’ on the calendar. Plus, being based offshore, these top US sportsbooks can also be used to place bets in ANY US State fully legally.

  1. BetOnline – Leading betting app with $1000 discount bonus to claim
  2. MyBookie – $1000 welcome offer and top betting app for Black Friday betting
  3. Bovada – $750 deposit bonus with first-rate betting app for sports betting
  4. BetNow – $1000 joining offer with 100% deposit bonus for Black Friday
  5. Everygame – $500 free bet to claim and top betting app for 2023

No1 Black Friday Betting App To Sign Up To

You can start your sports betting apps journey with BetOnline, who will give their new players up to $1000 in free bets with their 100% deposit discount bonus.

Let’s show you how simple this is with BetOnline.

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your sports bets ahead of Black Friday weekend
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Which US States Can I Use Sports Betting Apps In?

The best sports betting apps showcased below don’t have to fall into line with any set state gambling laws that some areas might have. This means you can place bets in states like Texas, Florida and California – three big regions that are yet to allow pass betting legally.

  • AL|Alabama
  • AK|Alaska
  • AZ|Arizona
  • AR|Arkansas
  • CA|California
  • CO|Colorado
  • CT|Connecticut
  • DE|Delaware
  • FL|Florida
  • GA|Georgia
  • HI|Hawaii
  • ID|Idaho
  • IL|Illinois
  • IN|Indiana
  • IA|Iowa
  • KS|Kansas
  • KY|Kentucky
  • LA|Louisiana
  • ME|Maine
  • MD|Maryland
  • MA|Massachusetts
  • MI|Michigan
  • MN|Minnesota
  • MS|Mississippi
  • MO|Missouri
  • MT|Montana
  • NE|Nebraska
  • NV|Nevada
  • NH|New Hampshire
  • NJ|New Jersey
  • NM|New Mexico
  • NY|New York
  • NC|North Carolina
  • ND|North Dakota
  • OH|Ohio
  • OK|Oklahoma
  • OR|Oregon
  • PA|Pennsylvania
  • RI|Rhode Island
  • SC|South Carolina
  • SD|South Dakota
  • TN|Tennessee
  • TX|Texas
  • UT|Utah
  • VT|Vermont
  • VA|Virginia
  • WA|Washington
  • WV|West Virginia
  • WI|Wisconsin
  • WY|Wyoming
  • DC|District of Columbia

How Do We Select The Best Black Friday Betting Apps?

When looking for the best betting apps there were a number of things we wanted to see and without these a lot fell by the wayside.

The five features sports betting apps on this page all passed with flying colours which means when joining ahead of Black Friday we’ve done the hard work for you which will give you a seamless betting app experience ahead of the biggest offer day of the year this week.

  • The Best Offers: Over $4000 in free bets and Black Friday offers to claim
  • Quick and Easy Sign-up: No KYC checks with all personal information stored safely and securely
  • Download Ease: Fast betting app download speed, so you can be up and running within minutes.
  • Market Coverage: All the best sports covered with additional markets so finding your bets is easy
  • Best Existing Customer Offers: Claim extra free bets and offers long after sign-up
  • Bet in ANY US State: Based offshore, the betting apps for Black Friday featured allow customer to bet anywhere in the US
