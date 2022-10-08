We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In 2022 online casinos in the US have opened their doors to the world of cryptocurrency deposits. Bitcoin casinos have emerged worldwide as the preferred method of online deposits and bonuses for online casinos and their players. Cryptocurrency transactions allow players to earn bigger rewards and faster payouts, with the bonus of blockchain security.

Best Bitcoin Casinos USA Today: Crypto Betting Sites

The Best Bitcoin Casinos for US players

Our team of online casino experts have reviewed hundreds of bitcoin casinos for the best bitcoin bonuses for players. The beauty of an online casino that offers bitcoin deposits is the added level of security. Bitcoin casinos have the added security of the blockchain network. Across the industry players are experiencing easier deposits and withdrawals and bigger bonuses for online bitcoin casinos.

We’ve narrowed down the list to include the best bitcoin casinos for US players that offer the best rewards.

Our Picks Of The Best Bitcoin Casinos For US Players Today

See below for a casino-by-casino breakdown of all the details you need to know about the best Bitcoin casinos, including how to claim their casino bonus and the key terms and conditions.

Wild Casino – $5,000 Welcome Bonus for New Players

Wild Casino has continued to be one of the hottest online casinos for US players, thanks to a more than generous bonus scheme. While offering a plethora of options for cryptocurrency deposits, it’s the Crypto Welcome Bonus that will catch your eye. Players who deposit with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dash, and Bitcoin Cash to receive $9000 on the first five cryptocurrency deposits. There’s plenty of appeal with some of the best table games and lots on offer from providers and there are plenty of bonuses on offer for crypto players.

Wild Casino Key T&Cs

Must be 21+

Wagering requirements: 45x (live betting and craps do not qualify for rollover requirements).

Cryptocurrency withdrawals have a maximum of $100,000

Everygame Casino – Welcome Bonus Worth up to$5,555 Available

Allow us to introduce the online casino formerly known as Intertops Red Casino. Online since 1996, Intertops made the decision to rebrand as Everygame Casino and included some solid bonuses for cryptocurrency players. Everygame Casino has a nice mixture of table games and over 1000 slot titles that complement a straightforward banking process.

Everygame Bitcoin Casino Key T&Cs

Must be 18+

Wagering Requirements: 8x

Maximum Wager: $100,000

Bovada Bitcoin Casino – $3000 Crypto Casino Matched Deposit Available

Bovada is the heavyweight champ of online bitcoin casinos, the Bovada brand is synonymous with being an industry leader in bitcoin gaming. Not only does it have an extensive range of games in the casino, but Bovada remains one of the most popular sports betting sites in the US. The site offers a wide variety of table games, slots and a first-class online poker platform. New players can take advantage of a huge range of bonus bets and no-deposit bonuses.

Bovada Bitcoin Casino Key T&Cs

Must be 18+

Wagering requirements: 30x (live betting and craps do not qualify for rollover requirements).

Maximum wager of 50% of your deposit in one bet

Las Atlantis – 280% Up To $14,000 Available

Las Atlantis online casino is an unmissable experience for cryptocurrency players. Named after the fabled island from Greek mythology, Las Atlantis offers over 200 slot games and a wide variety of casino games. Cryptocurrency players can make deposits with Bitcoin, Ethereum or Tether, with plenty of bonuses on offer. Las Atlantis offers a staggering five-deposit deal that brings in up to $14,000 in bonuses. There’s plenty of potential for cryptocurrency players in this relatively young online casino offering.

Las Atlantis Bitcoin Casino Key T&Cs

Must be 18+, Residing in jurisdictions from where it is illegal or gambling is not permitted.

Crypto withdrawals will be made to your stated cryptocurrency wallet address when making a valid withdrawal request.

Wagering requirements: 35x (live betting and craps do not qualify for rollover requirements).

Super Slots – 250% 1st Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000

Super Slots online casino features the latest casino games and slots in the marketplace for cryptocurrency players. There’s also an impressive array of weekly promotions and bonuses that set it apart. A relatively new online casino, Super Slots offers a no deposit bonus and has earned a stellar reputation amongst cryptocurrency players for fast payouts and larger bonuses.

Super Slots Bitcoin Casino Key T&Cs

Must be 21+

Wagering requirements: 25x (live betting and craps do not qualify for rollover requirements).

The maximum release amount is 10X the bonus amount up to $10,000.

Slots.lv – 200% Up to $1,000 Available

As the name suggests, slots are the main attraction at Slots.lv online casino. There are still over 400 casino and table games that players can experience. The standout for Slots.lv is the bonuses on offer for cryptocurrency deposits. There are some major welcome bonuses available for players that use cryptocurrency to fund their accounts. These include an exclusive $7,500 bonus for bitcoin users, spread over the first nine deposits. Rewarding players for cryptocurrency transactions, Slots.lv is the perfect place for players looking for large welcome bonuses for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin and Ethereum deposits.

Slots.lv Bitcoin Casino Key T&Cs

Must be 18+

Wagering requirements: 35x bonus and deposit

Maximum wager of 50% of your deposit in one bet

Ignition – Up to $3,000 Bonus Available

Ignition Casino is another venue high on our list for bitcoin gaming for US players. For new players who haven’t used bitcoin deposits, Ignition has a series of how-to videos in the Q&A section that explain the mechanics of bitcoin deposits and withdrawals. The offerings on cryptocurrency deposits include Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) and USD Tether (USDT). Most deposits will take 15 minutes to land in a player’s account, however, Litecoin was the fastest, as it’s designed for quicker transaction times than other cryptocurrencies. Ignition Casino has one of the better online poker rooms on the net, with tournaments taking place regularly.

Ignition Bitcoin Casino Key T&Cs

Must be 18+

Wagering requirements: 25x (live betting and craps do not qualify for rollover requirements).

Maximum wager of 50% of your deposit in one bet

El Royale Casino – 250% Deposit Bonus Up To $12,500

El Royale Casino is another outstanding offering that has a wide variety of slots and casino games for cryptocurrency players. El Royale is an online casino that is offers multiple welcome bonuses for new players. These include a 240% deposit match on your first deposit, along with 40 free spins on Bubble Bubble 2. While being a newcomer on the list, the five welcome bonuses make El Royale a standout option for first-time cryptocurrency players.

El Royale Casino Key T&Cs

Must be 18+

Wagering requirements: 30x (live betting and craps do not qualify for rollover requirements).

All El Royale Casino bonuses are subject to the Wagering Requirements.

Cafe Casino – 350% Up To $2,500 Available

A sleek interface and a wide variety of cryptocurrency options make Café Casino a perfect playing opportunity. An expanded range of slots, table games and live dealer games means that there is plenty on offer to cash in on delightful bonus options. Café Casino offers Bitcoin players a 350% bonus up to $2,500 for new players.

Café Casino Bitcoin Casino Key T&Cs

Must be 18+

Wagering requirements: 40x (live betting and craps do not qualify for rollover requirements).

Maximum wager of 50% of your deposit in one bet

BetOnline.Ag – 100% Deposit Match Up To $3,000

BetOnline Casino offers an extensive range of sports betting and online casino games that also include live dealer games. BetOnline has expanded its banking methods to include 15 cryptocurrencies accepted for deposits. There are extensive markets for all major US sports including NBA, NHL, MLB and NFL. BetOnline offers some great odds in their sportsbook offering and has built up a loyal player following with weekly bitcoin bonuses.

BetOnline.Ag Bitcoin Casino Key T&Cs

Must be 18+

Wagering requirements: 30x (live betting and craps do not qualify for rollover requirements).

Minimum Deposit $25

How to Deposit with Bitcoin

It’s easy to deposit bitcoin into your online casino account.

Step 1: Open your digital wallet that holds your cryptocurrency.

Step 2: Open your Exchange Wallet and purchase your cryptocurrency.

Step 3: Transfer your purchase cryptocurrency into your digital wallet.

Step 4: From your digital wallet send your deposit to your chosen casino and you should see your deposit appear in your online casino account in approximately 10 minutes.