best bitcoin betting site for world cup 2022 bitcoin sports betting

Best Bitcoin Betting Site For World Cup 2022 | Bitcoin Sports Betting

Updated

11 seconds ago

on

4 min read

Crypto

Lucky Block have only recently launched their casino and sportsbook, but it is good news for crypto bettors and soccer fans who will be able to use the former to bet on the latter at the ongoing World Cup!

15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses
 Claim Offer

How To Bet On The World Cup With Bitcoin

Lucky Block are the freshest face in the crypto casino sphere, but a vast sportsbook combined with a plethora of wagering and currency options allows for a flexible, all-encompassing betting experience.

  1.  Sign up HERE with Lucky Block
  2. Make an initial deposit using Bitcoin or your chose cryptocurrency
  3. Begin exploring the matches at this year’s World Cup

Top 5 Crypto Betting Sites For World Cup 2022

15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses
 Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Offer For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

Can I Use Bitcoin To Bet On The World Cup?

The main selling point for Lucky Block is their ability to accommodate all sorts of alternative and fiat currencies, making it possible for bettors of all types to get in on the action.

Bitcoin is the most popular choice for most as it is accessible and widely available, but holders of other crypto coins can benefit too –  see the full list of options below:

  • Bitcoin (BTC)
  • Bitcoin Cash (BTC)
  • Ethereum (ETH)
  • Tether (USDT)
  • Litecoin (LTC)
  • Dogecoin (DOGE)
  • Cardano (ADA)

Screenshot 2022 11 29 at 11.20.44

How to Deposit And Bet With Bitcoin On The World Cup

  1. Sign up to Lucky Block
  2. Select Bitcoin from the drop down menu, or your crypto of choice.
  3. Deposit into your wallet and start betting on the World Cup.

There are no fees for deposits or withdrawals, but certain mining and provider fees may incur depending on which coin you are using to wager with.

Bitcoin requires just one blockchain confirmation as you can see from the table below, but other currencies may prove to be quicker alternatives if you are in a rush to get a selection tied down.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT ADA
Network Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin ERC20 OMNI Cardano
Confirmations 1 6 6 6 10 2 15
Avg time 10 mins to 1 hr 15s to 5 mins 2 mins to 8 mins ~1 minute 15s to 5 mins ~5mins 5mins to 10mins

 

Is There a Minimum Deposit For Bitcoin?

Bitcoin users are required to deposit at least 0.0001 BTC – check out the other minimum requirements for the rest of the options.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT (OMNI) ADA
Minimum Deposit 0.0001 0.001 0.01 1 0.01 0.0001 1

 

It is also worth noting that if you can depsoit using fiat currency if you’re in a valid geo, just select the method from the dropdown menu.

What World Cup Betting Markets Are Available?

The World Cup is well and truly underway; we have already seen tournament favourites Argentina fall to defeat against 51st-ranked Saudi Arabia, Spain win 7-0 against Costa Rica and reigning champions France race into the last 16.

The final group games commence today and the real betting value will start to take shape as the stakes become increasingly higher.

With extensive, deep soccer markets with which to spend your crypto, take a look below at some of the most popular options:

  • Individual Match Markets
  • Top Goalscorer
  • Group Winners
  • Stage of Elimination
  • Group Position
  • Over/Under Goals
  • Corners
  • Bookings
15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses
 Claim Offer

World Cup 2022 Odds For Today’s Games

Below we have listed the latest odds on Lucky Block for each of today’s four games.

Netherlands vs Qatar

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Netherlands -476 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +560 BetOnline logo
Qatar +1100 BetOnline logo

 

Ecuador vs Senegal

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Ecuador +137 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +230 BetOnline logo
Senegal +230 BetOnline logo

 

Wales vs England

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Wales +660 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +350 BetOnline logo
England -200 BetOnline logo

 

Iran vs USA

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Iran +300 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +240 BetOnline logo
USA +102 BetOnline logo

 

Sportsbook Review: Why You Should Register With Lucky Block

With so many options for alternative currency holders, Lucky Block is an attractive choice for sports wagering.

Their LBLOCK token was released in 2021, and it saw massive gains of up to 7,000% in less than three weeks – it will also become available to use on their sportsbook in the very near future which another fantastic reason to sign up today.

15% CASHBACK ON FIRST 7-DAY LOSSES

Don’t forget customers have a 15% cashback to fall back on. Just contact Lucky Block’s support team, let them know which cryptocurrency you are wagering with and will award you with the corresponding amount.

Lucky Block Key Terms

  • 15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days
  • Day one is the date you registered
  • Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
  • Net loss customers only

