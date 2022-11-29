Countries
best bitcoin betting site for world cup 2022 betting in canada canada sports betting

Best Bitcoin Betting Site For World Cup 2022 Betting In Canada | Canada Sports Betting

Updated

1 min ago

on

4 min read

Bitcoin Canada

With the World Cup group stage drawing to a close, Canada residents, sports fans, keen bettors and crypto holders will all want to read on to find out how to sign up with the very best Bitcoin betting site for the upcoming matches, which also comes with a handy 15% cashback offer.

How To Bet On The World Cup With Bitcoin in Canada

Lucky Block are the newest crypto casino and sportsbook on the block (pun intended), and their platform is specifically geared towards bettors and sports fans who prefer to use blockchain to wager.

See below for details on how to sign up now ahead of matchday three of the World Cup.

  1.  Register HERE with Lucky Block
  2. Make an initial deposit using your chosen cryptocurrency
  3. Explore the World Cup 2022 markets and find your winning bets.

Top 5 Crypto Betting Sites For World Cup 2022

What Cryptocurrencies Can I Use To Bet On The World Cup?

Of course, the most popular form of currency in terms of market cap is Bitcoin, but Lucky Block have made it their mission to provide crypto holders with a wide array of options should they have their fingers in several pies.

Full a full rundown of their eligible cryptocurrencies, see below.

  • Bitcoin (BTC)
  • Bitcoin Cash (BTC)
  • Ethereum (ETH)
  • Tether (USDT)
  • Litecoin (LTC)
  • Dogecoin (DOGE)
  • Cardano (ADA)

Screenshot 2022 11 29 at 11.20.44

How to Deposit And Bet With Bitcoin On The World Cup in Canada

  1. Sign up today with Lucky Block
  2. Load up your first deposit and click on Bitcoin, or any of the available cryptocurrencies.
  3. Deposit into your account and pick out your World Cup selection.

Deposits will be subject to blockchain confirmations and potential waiting times. Although Bitcoin only requires one confirmation before making its way to your account wallet, other leading currencies have shorter average waiting times if you are in a hurry!

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT ADA
Network Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin ERC20 OMNI Cardano
Confirmations 1 6 6 6 10 2 15
Avg time 10 mins to 1 hr 15s to 5 mins 2 mins to 8 mins ~1 minute 15s to 5 mins ~5mins 5mins to 10mins

 

Is There a Minimum Deposit?

Bitcoin deposits are set to a minimum of 0.0001 BTC – see how this compares to Lucky Block’s six other cryptocurrency options.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT (OMNI) ADA
Minimum Deposit 0.0001 0.001 0.01 1 0.01 0.0001 1

 

World Cup Betting: Which Markets Can I Bet On With Lucky Block in Canada?

Despite a commendable display in both of their World Cup matches so far, Canada’s first appearance at the tournament since 1986 has been cut short following defeat to Croatia.

However, there are plenty more chances to explore the soccer markets on Lucky Block with hundreds of available odds on a plethora of potential outcomes.

See below for just a handful of the betting options on their platform for this year’s World Cup.

  • Top Goalscorer
  • Moneyline
  • Group Winners
  • Both Teams to Score
  • Stage of Elimination
  • Group Advance Double
  • Over/Under Goals
  • Corners
  • Cards
World Cup 2022 Odds For Today’s Games

Below we have listed the latest odds on Lucky Block for each of today’s four games.

Netherlands vs Qatar

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Netherlands -476 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +560 BetOnline logo
Qatar +1100 BetOnline logo

 

Ecuador vs Senegal

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Ecuador +137 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +230 BetOnline logo
Senegal +230 BetOnline logo

 

Wales vs England

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Wales +660 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +350 BetOnline logo
England -200 BetOnline logo

 

Iran vs USA

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Iran +300 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +240 BetOnline logo
USA +102 BetOnline logo

 

Crypto Sportsbook Review: Why You Should Register With Lucky Block in Canada

Backed by an established NFT and crypto project, customers will not need fear over deposits made in crypto which instantly makes them an attractive choice for those with alternative currencies, and it will soon support its native coin LBLOC.

Users will find the platform easy to use with a simple interface, accessible drop down menus and clear instructions on how to begin wagering. The site is also VPN-friendly for those residing outside of the catchment.

Most importantly, their sportsbook is extensive, offering users the chance to sink their teeth into 35 categories which boast some of the biggest dates on the calendar as well as niche events for keen sports fans.

15% CASHBACK ON FIRST 7-DAY LOSSES

Don’t forget about the 15% cahsback offer to fall back on if you have a net loss in your first seven days!

Simply get in contact with Lucky Block’s support team and they will be able to redeem your 15% cashback.

Lucky Block Key Terms

  • 15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days
  • Day one is the date you registered
  • Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
  • 15% cashback only applies to customers with a net loss

