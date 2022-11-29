Best Bitcoin Betting Site For World Cup 2022 Betting In Canada | Canada Sports Betting

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With the World Cup group stage drawing to a close, Canada residents, sports fans, keen bettors and crypto holders will all want to read on to find out how to sign up with the very best Bitcoin betting site for the upcoming matches, which also comes with a handy 15% cashback offer.

How To Bet On The World Cup With Bitcoin in Canada

Lucky Block are the newest crypto casino and sportsbook on the block (pun intended), and their platform is specifically geared towards bettors and sports fans who prefer to use blockchain to wager.

See below for details on how to sign up now ahead of matchday three of the World Cup.

Register HERE with Lucky Block Make an initial deposit using your chosen cryptocurrency Explore the World Cup 2022 markets and find your winning bets.

Top 5 Crypto Betting Sites For World Cup 2022

What Cryptocurrencies Can I Use To Bet On The World Cup?

Of course, the most popular form of currency in terms of market cap is Bitcoin, but Lucky Block have made it their mission to provide crypto holders with a wide array of options should they have their fingers in several pies.

Full a full rundown of their eligible cryptocurrencies, see below.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Litecoin (LTC)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Cardano (ADA)

How to Deposit And Bet With Bitcoin On The World Cup in Canada

Sign up today with Lucky Block Load up your first deposit and click on Bitcoin, or any of the available cryptocurrencies. Deposit into your account and pick out your World Cup selection.

Deposits will be subject to blockchain confirmations and potential waiting times. Although Bitcoin only requires one confirmation before making its way to your account wallet, other leading currencies have shorter average waiting times if you are in a hurry!

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT ADA Network Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin ERC20 OMNI Cardano Confirmations 1 6 6 6 10 2 15 Avg time 10 mins to 1 hr 15s to 5 mins 2 mins to 8 mins ~1 minute 15s to 5 mins ~5mins 5mins to 10mins

Is There a Minimum Deposit?

Bitcoin deposits are set to a minimum of 0.0001 BTC – see how this compares to Lucky Block’s six other cryptocurrency options.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT (OMNI) ADA Minimum Deposit 0.0001 0.001 0.01 1 0.01 0.0001 1

World Cup Betting: Which Markets Can I Bet On With Lucky Block in Canada?

Despite a commendable display in both of their World Cup matches so far, Canada’s first appearance at the tournament since 1986 has been cut short following defeat to Croatia.

However, there are plenty more chances to explore the soccer markets on Lucky Block with hundreds of available odds on a plethora of potential outcomes.

See below for just a handful of the betting options on their platform for this year’s World Cup.

Top Goalscorer

Moneyline

Group Winners

Both Teams to Score

Stage of Elimination

Group Advance Double

Over/Under Goals

Corners

Cards

World Cup 2022 Odds For Today’s Games

Below we have listed the latest odds on Lucky Block for each of today’s four games.

Netherlands vs Qatar

Ecuador vs Senegal

Wales vs England

Iran vs USA

Crypto Sportsbook Review: Why You Should Register With Lucky Block in Canada

Backed by an established NFT and crypto project, customers will not need fear over deposits made in crypto which instantly makes them an attractive choice for those with alternative currencies, and it will soon support its native coin LBLOC.

Users will find the platform easy to use with a simple interface, accessible drop down menus and clear instructions on how to begin wagering. The site is also VPN-friendly for those residing outside of the catchment.

Most importantly, their sportsbook is extensive, offering users the chance to sink their teeth into 35 categories which boast some of the biggest dates on the calendar as well as niche events for keen sports fans.

15% CASHBACK ON FIRST 7-DAY LOSSES

Don’t forget about the 15% cahsback offer to fall back on if you have a net loss in your first seven days!

Simply get in contact with Lucky Block’s support team and they will be able to redeem your 15% cashback.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

Day one is the date you registered

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback 15% cashback only applies to customers with a net loss

