Looking to wager using your crypto? We run through our pick of the best NFL bitcoin betting offers ahead of the first Sunday of the season.

Best NFL Bitcoin Betting Offers For 2023/24

BetOnline – Well-established sportsbook with up to $1000 in free bets Everygame – NFL specialist with wide rang of payment methods Bovada – Separate welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers BetNow – Wide NFL market coverage and excellent parlay building MyBookie – Deep NFL markets and multiple deposit methods

NFL Bitcoin Betting Options

With the sportsbooks listed above, users will be able to transfer over their bitcoin assets in order to wager on any sporting market of their choosing.

Our featured NFL bitcoin betting sites make it easy to wager with bitcoin given its popularity, and the process has been made simple by their developers in order to deposit instantly and begin betting.

Bitcoin users are certainly not restricted on what they can wager on – for example, with a stacked schedule slated for the first NFL Sunday of the season, crypto bettors can place bets on traditional moneyline winners, all the way down to ‘player performance duels’ and player props.

How to Place a Bet on NFL Using Bitcoin

Sign up to any of the bitcoin betting sites listed above

Access your chosen crypto exchange

Buy bitcoin and transfer it to your betting account

Deposit and wager on any NFL market

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Online sports betting is still restricted in some parts of the US, but fear not, for the sportsbooks listed in this article not only allow you to bet using alternative currency, but also allow ANYONE to bet.

Even if you reside in a restricted state, you will be able to access these offshore sportsbooks who are also home to some of the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers on the web.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL fans.

NFL Week One Fixtures

13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11th Sep 2023

