Best Betting Site For Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League Final Odds

The stage is set for the Champions League final on Saturday evening, and in preparation for the fixture, 888Sport are offering some incredible enhanced odds on both Real Madrid and Liverpool.
With 888Sport’s Champions League enhanced odds offer, customers yet to sign up to their platform can get an incredible price of 10/1 for Liverpool to win, while Real Madrid to win is boosted to a mind-blowing 20/1. Prior to the enhanced odds, the Reds were priced at 21/20, while Los Blancos were valued at 47/20.
Liverpool 10/1 OR Real Madrid 20/1
How to Get the Best Champions League Final Odds
In order to claim the enhanced odds offer, all you have to do it head over to 888Sport by clicking the link below and following the simple instructions.
- Sign up to 888Sport and deposit cash.
- Stake a minimum £5 bet on either Real Madrid or Liverpool to win the match
- Any winnings are paid out in free bets.
- Free bets handed out upon qualifying bet settlement.
Best Champions League Final Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
What are the Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Odds?
At an enhanced priced of 11/1, Liverpool are favoured by 888Sport, and it is clear to see why. The Reds have been irresistible this season, with many fans claiming this is Jurgen Klopp’s best season as Liverpool manager despite agonisingly losing out to Manchester City on the final day.
However, a European triumph would complete a famous treble of trophies for this season having already claimed the Carabao and FA Cup.
📍 @AXA Training Centre
The countdown to Paris is on! #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/lNh4vB4mFi
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 25, 2022
Despite this, at a boosted price of 20/1, Real Madrid would be our pick for the match. They have already toppled two of England’s top three during this campaign with breathtaking comeback performances – they just simply can not be counted out.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side feel like another Galactico side in the making, with an incredible blend of youth and experience culminating in a truly fascinating side. They have shown on more than one occasion they are capable of beating Europe’s elite even when the odds are against them.
Champions League Final Prediction: Real Madrid to Win @ 16/1 with 888Sport enhanced odds offer
Real Madrid vs Liverpool Enhanced Odds
Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.
|Bet
|Normal Odds – Enhanced Odds
|Bookmaker
|Real Madrid
|47/20 20/1
|Rangers
|21/20 10/1
|Draw
|13/5
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
More Football Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets