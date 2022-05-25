Best Betting Site For Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League Final Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The stage is set for the Champions League final on Saturday evening, and in preparation for the fixture, 888Sport are offering some incredible enhanced odds on both Real Madrid and Liverpool.

With 888Sport’s Champions League enhanced odds offer, customers yet to sign up to their platform can get an incredible price of 10/1 for Liverpool to win, while Real Madrid to win is boosted to a mind-blowing 20/1. Prior to the enhanced odds, the Reds were priced at 21/20, while Los Blancos were valued at 47/20.

How to Get the Best Champions League Final Odds

In order to claim the enhanced odds offer, all you have to do it head over to 888Sport by clicking the link below and following the simple instructions.

Sign up to 888Sport and deposit cash.

and deposit cash. Stake a minimum £5 bet on either Real Madrid or Liverpool to win the match

Any winnings are paid out in free bets.

Free bets handed out upon qualifying bet settlement.

What are the Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Odds?

At an enhanced priced of 11/1, Liverpool are favoured by 888Sport, and it is clear to see why. The Reds have been irresistible this season, with many fans claiming this is Jurgen Klopp’s best season as Liverpool manager despite agonisingly losing out to Manchester City on the final day.

However, a European triumph would complete a famous treble of trophies for this season having already claimed the Carabao and FA Cup.

Despite this, at a boosted price of 20/1, Real Madrid would be our pick for the match. They have already toppled two of England’s top three during this campaign with breathtaking comeback performances – they just simply can not be counted out.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side feel like another Galactico side in the making, with an incredible blend of youth and experience culminating in a truly fascinating side. They have shown on more than one occasion they are capable of beating Europe’s elite even when the odds are against them.

Champions League Final Prediction: Real Madrid to Win @ 16/1 with 888Sport enhanced odds offer

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Enhanced Odds

Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Normal Odds – Enhanced Odds Bookmaker Real Madrid 47/20 20/1 Rangers 21/20 10/1 Draw 13/5

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

More Football Betting Offers & Free Bets