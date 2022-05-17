Best Betting Site For Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers Europa League Final Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt meet in Seville for the Europa League final on Wednesday evening, and 888Sport have a couple of fantastic offerings for new customers who can grab enhanced odds on both teams to win.

With 888Sport’s Europa League enhanced odds offer, customers new to the platform can get an incredible price of 11/1 for Frankfurt to win, while Rangers to win is boosted to an eye-catching 16/1. Before the enhanced odds, the Germans are priced at 13/10, while the ‘Gers were valued at 2/1.

How to Get the Best Europa League Final Odds

In order to claim the enhanced odds offer, simply sign up to 888Sport by clicking the link below and following the simple steps. Then, you will be able to back Eintracht Frankfurt or Rangers at some truly fantastic enhanced odds! All you have to do is:

Sign up to 888Sport and deposit some cash.

and deposit some cash. Place a minimum £5 bet on either Rangers or Frankfurt to win.

Winnings paid out in free bets.

Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement.

What are the Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Odds?

Pundits and bookmakers alike have pegged the Germans as their favourites for Wednesday’s monumental fixture, but there really isn’t much to separate the two sides.

At an enhanced priced of 11/1, Frankfurt are favoured by 888Sport, but their domestic form has been incredibly flat in recent weeks having gone eight games without a win. Either way, at that price, they present excellent value and should be regarded as favourites given they managed to sweep aside Barcelona and West Ham in previous rounds.

However, at a boosted price of 16/1, Rangers would be our pick. They have already toppled two of Germany’s top four over a total of four legs, with Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig falling victim.

It is is incredible to think they were so much as a distant memory ten years ago as they drifted through the lower Scottish divisions, but a remarkable fightback sees them on the brink of only a second European trophy ever, 50 years after the first.

Europa League Final Prediction: Rangers to Win @ 16/1 with 888Sport enhanced odds offer

Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Enhanced Odds

Bet Normal Odds – Enhanced Odds Bookmaker Eintracht Frankfurt 13/10 11/1 Rangers 2/1 16/1 Draw 12/5

