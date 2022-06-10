Best Betting Site For England vs Italy Nations League Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

England and Italy meet in Wolverhampton on Saturday in a repeat of last year’s Euro final, and we have stumbled upon a fantastic offering from 888Sport who have enhanced odds on both nations to win – read on to find out more.

With 888Sport’s Nations League enhanced odds offer, prospective customers who are yet to sign up can take advantage an eye-watering price of 8/1 for England to win, while Italy to win once more is valued at an astronomical 28/1. Prior to the enhanced odds, the Three Lions are priced at 3/4, while the Azzuri were valued at 17/5.

What are the England vs Italy Odds?

This is an intriguing clash to say the least.

The England faithful will be in a revengeful mood after falling at the final hurdle at Wembley in the Euro final, while Italy will be hoping to inflict another painful defeat on the Three Lions which could leave them struggling at the foot of their Nations League group.

England are fancied by bookmakers and experts, and at a value of 8/1 with 888Sport’s enhanced offer, this presents a fantastic price in game Gareth Southgate would have identified as a must-win after his side are yet to claim three points so far in the competition.

However, we think Italy’s price of 28/1 is too good an offer to pass up on. While Roberto Mancini’s side failed to qualify for the World Cup in spectacular fashion and have drastically shaken up the squad since winning the Euros last summer, they remain a top team capable of inflicting an England side still seemingly finding the winning formula.

England vs Italy Prediction: Italy to Win @ 28/1 with 888Sport enhanced odds offer

England 3/4 8/1 Italy 17/5 28/1 Draw 12/5

