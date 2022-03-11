Countries
Best Betting Offers Cheltenham | £400 in Free Bets for Cheltenham

Updated

30 seconds ago

on

best betting Cheltenham offers

These are the best betting offers Cheltenham provides for new customers for this season’s Festival. There are free Cheltenham bets galore for those who sign up and join top sportsbooks in the UK.

Best Betting Offers Cheltenham: £400 in Cheltenham Free Bets

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds between 00.01 10/03/22 and 13.30 15/03/22. 3 x £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept before 3.30 15/03/22, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. BeGambleAware.org 18+

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Offer includes a free £1 Race Index spread bet to try out our exciting 50-25-10 race markets. Bet with live streaming on all racing and greyhounds!

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Our Top Five Free Bets for Cheltenham

The table above contains all the best betting offers Cheltenham has to offer for this year’s Festival. Here, we take a more detailed look at the top 5 free bets for Cheltenham available to new customers:

  1. Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
  2. Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet
  3. BetUK – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets
  4. Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets
  5. Betfred – Bet £10 & Get £60 in Bonuses

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet for Cheltenham

Any new customers who join Fitzdares through this SportsLens exclusive deal, make a deposit and place a bet at odds of Evens (2.00) or greater, receive a matched Free Bet, up to £30. For those looking to qualify, it’s win singles, the win part of each way bets, multiples, and in-play bets only.

A £30 free Cheltenham bet is just the ticket on events like the Arkle betting where Edwardstone faces Irish raiders Blue Lord and Riviere D’Etel in a showdown during the second race of the Festival.

Key Terms

  • Minimum odds of Evens (2.00) for the qualifying bet
  • Free Cheltenham Bet issued within 24 hours of that settling
  • Matched Free Bet must be used at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Cheltenham Bet

Join Luckster and bet £10 on the Festival to receive a £10 free Cheltenham bet. Deposit and put on a first £10 qualifying wager at minimum odds of Evens (2.00). This must settle within 14 days.

The free Cheltenham bet is for singles and straight accas only, so no Festival system bets allowed. Luckster are 5/2 (3.50) the field in an absorbing renewal of the Mares Hurdle on Tuesday, 15 March. The best betting offers on Cheltenham always included this underrated race, which immediately follows the Champion Hurdle.

Key Terms

  • Bet £10 on a qualifying bet with minimum odds of Evens (2.00)
  • Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill all ineligible deposit methods
  • Free Cheltenham only redeemable on selections with minimum odds of 4/5 (1.80)
  • Singles and Straight accas only. System bets ineligible.
  • Free Cheltenham bet expires 14 days after issue

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

BetUK – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for Cheltenham

New customers that sign up to BetUK through mobile, then bet £10 and get £30 in free Cheltenham bets for the Festival. After claiming within seven days of joining, wager £10 at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) and get 3x £10 free bets for use on accumulators with four or more selections.

This makes BetUK top among the best betting offers Cheltenham has for fans of the Festival acca. That means punters can back hot favourites Honeysuckle, Shishkin, Facile Vega and Allaho together for free. There are three £10 free Cheltenham bets on offer here, so that’s plenty of goes to pull off an amazing accumulator win.

Key Terms

  • New customers on mobile only
  • Claim within 7 days
  • Stake £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater
  • 3x £10 free Cheltenham bets credited on settlement
  • Use on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1/3 (1.33) or greater

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Cheltenham Free Bets

Another of the bet £10 and get £30 best betting offers Cheltenham fans can get, new VirginBet customers should deposit and settle their £10 wager before 13:30 GMT on Tuesday, 15 March to get this great deal. This deal gives anyone who signs up 3x £10 free Cheltenham bets for the Festival.

Besides being one of the Cheltenham non runner no bet bookies for all races, Virgin Bet have the Supreme Novices Hurdle, the Festival opener, priced up very competitively. The likes of Constitution Hill, Dysart Dynamo, Jonbon and Mighty Potter all have their supporters here.

Key Terms

  • £10 minimum deposit and bet on sportsbook
  • Bet placed & settled at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) 00.01 on 10/03/22 and 13.30 on 15/03/22
  • 3 x £10 free Cheltenham bets valid for 7 days from crediting, accept before 3.30 on 15/03/22

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds between 00.01 10/03/22 and 13.30 15/03/22. 3 x £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept before 3.30 15/03/22, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. BeGambleAware.org 18+

Betfred – Bet £10 on Cheltenham & Get £60 in Bonuses

Sign up to Betfred with promo code BETFRED60, bet £10 and get £60 in bonuses. Deposit via Debit Card and put on a first Sports bet with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and receive free bets and free spins totalling that amount.

Always among the bookies providing the best betting offers Cheltenham enthusiasts can get, Betfred are 7/2 (4.50) the field in their Gold Cup odds for the Festival feature taking place on Friday, 18 March. A Plus Tard and Galvin are locked together at the head of the market.

Key Terms

  • Use promo code BETFRED60 and deposit with a Debit Card
  • Bet £10 at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) within 7 days of registration
  • £20 in Free Bets for Sports, £10 for Betfred Lotto and 50 x20p Free Spins credited
  • A further £20 in Free Bets for Sports, Lotto or Virtual Scratchards credited 5 days after settling.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Types of Betting Offers Cheltenham Punters Can Get

There aren’t just sign up deals and welcome bonuses among the types of betting offers Cheltenham bettors can get their hands on. Bet and get deals are great for new customers, but the best horse racing betting sites don’t forget about existing ones either.

With a major event like the Festival, there is all sorts available to incentivise punters to place a bet. From bookies providing the most Cheltenham extra places for each way betting to fallers insurance and other money back deals, there are so many possibilities.

There is plenty more on SportsLens about this topic. Read up on Cheltenham betting offers available for the Festival if that’s of interest. Make sure that there are Best Odds Guaranteed if taking a punt on the day too.

How to Use Free Bets for Cheltenham

There are any number of ways to use free Cheltenham bets for the Festival. Punters may wish to put on an accumulator of Festival favourites with them, or cover their existing wagers by backing another horse in the same race. Some adopt this strategy, while others follow Cheltenham tips from experts and industry insiders.

Any time there’s an offer with free bets involved, that always attracts interest. If a punter already has an account with established bookmakers, their search for these could take them to new Cheltenham betting sites only launched recently. It depends on the type of a bettor a person is. The only thing we advise is make the most of free Cheltenham bets and gamble responsibly.

