Best Betting Offers Cheltenham | £400 in Free Bets for Cheltenham

These are the best betting offers Cheltenham provides for new customers for this season’s Festival. There are free Cheltenham bets galore for those who sign up and join top sportsbooks in the UK.
Best Betting Offers Cheltenham: £400 in Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Our Top Five Free Bets for Cheltenham
The table above contains all the best betting offers Cheltenham has to offer for this year’s Festival. Here, we take a more detailed look at the top 5 free bets for Cheltenham available to new customers:
- Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
- Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet
- BetUK – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets
- Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets
- Betfred – Bet £10 & Get £60 in Bonuses
Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet for Cheltenham
Any new customers who join Fitzdares through this SportsLens exclusive deal, make a deposit and place a bet at odds of Evens (2.00) or greater, receive a matched Free Bet, up to £30. For those looking to qualify, it’s win singles, the win part of each way bets, multiples, and in-play bets only.
A £30 free Cheltenham bet is just the ticket on events like the Arkle betting where Edwardstone faces Irish raiders Blue Lord and Riviere D’Etel in a showdown during the second race of the Festival.
Key Terms
- Minimum odds of Evens (2.00) for the qualifying bet
- Free Cheltenham Bet issued within 24 hours of that settling
- Matched Free Bet must be used at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Cheltenham Bet
Join Luckster and bet £10 on the Festival to receive a £10 free Cheltenham bet. Deposit and put on a first £10 qualifying wager at minimum odds of Evens (2.00). This must settle within 14 days.
The free Cheltenham bet is for singles and straight accas only, so no Festival system bets allowed. Luckster are 5/2 (3.50) the field in an absorbing renewal of the Mares Hurdle on Tuesday, 15 March. The best betting offers on Cheltenham always included this underrated race, which immediately follows the Champion Hurdle.
Key Terms
- Bet £10 on a qualifying bet with minimum odds of Evens (2.00)
- Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill all ineligible deposit methods
- Free Cheltenham only redeemable on selections with minimum odds of 4/5 (1.80)
- Singles and Straight accas only. System bets ineligible.
- Free Cheltenham bet expires 14 days after issue
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
BetUK – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for Cheltenham
New customers that sign up to BetUK through mobile, then bet £10 and get £30 in free Cheltenham bets for the Festival. After claiming within seven days of joining, wager £10 at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) and get 3x £10 free bets for use on accumulators with four or more selections.
This makes BetUK top among the best betting offers Cheltenham has for fans of the Festival acca. That means punters can back hot favourites Honeysuckle, Shishkin, Facile Vega and Allaho together for free. There are three £10 free Cheltenham bets on offer here, so that’s plenty of goes to pull off an amazing accumulator win.
Key Terms
- New customers on mobile only
- Claim within 7 days
- Stake £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater
- 3x £10 free Cheltenham bets credited on settlement
- Use on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1/3 (1.33) or greater
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Cheltenham Free Bets
Another of the bet £10 and get £30 best betting offers Cheltenham fans can get, new VirginBet customers should deposit and settle their £10 wager before 13:30 GMT on Tuesday, 15 March to get this great deal. This deal gives anyone who signs up 3x £10 free Cheltenham bets for the Festival.
Besides being one of the Cheltenham non runner no bet bookies for all races, Virgin Bet have the Supreme Novices Hurdle, the Festival opener, priced up very competitively. The likes of Constitution Hill, Dysart Dynamo, Jonbon and Mighty Potter all have their supporters here.
Key Terms
- £10 minimum deposit and bet on sportsbook
- Bet placed & settled at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) 00.01 on 10/03/22 and 13.30 on 15/03/22
- 3 x £10 free Cheltenham bets valid for 7 days from crediting, accept before 3.30 on 15/03/22
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Betfred – Bet £10 on Cheltenham & Get £60 in Bonuses
Sign up to Betfred with promo code BETFRED60, bet £10 and get £60 in bonuses. Deposit via Debit Card and put on a first Sports bet with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and receive free bets and free spins totalling that amount.
Always among the bookies providing the best betting offers Cheltenham enthusiasts can get, Betfred are 7/2 (4.50) the field in their Gold Cup odds for the Festival feature taking place on Friday, 18 March. A Plus Tard and Galvin are locked together at the head of the market.
Key Terms
- Use promo code BETFRED60 and deposit with a Debit Card
- Bet £10 at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) within 7 days of registration
- £20 in Free Bets for Sports, £10 for Betfred Lotto and 50 x20p Free Spins credited
- A further £20 in Free Bets for Sports, Lotto or Virtual Scratchards credited 5 days after settling.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Types of Betting Offers Cheltenham Punters Can Get
There aren’t just sign up deals and welcome bonuses among the types of betting offers Cheltenham bettors can get their hands on. Bet and get deals are great for new customers, but the best horse racing betting sites don’t forget about existing ones either.
With a major event like the Festival, there is all sorts available to incentivise punters to place a bet. From bookies providing the most Cheltenham extra places for each way betting to fallers insurance and other money back deals, there are so many possibilities.
There is plenty more on SportsLens about this topic. Read up on Cheltenham betting offers available for the Festival if that’s of interest. Make sure that there are Best Odds Guaranteed if taking a punt on the day too.
How to Use Free Bets for Cheltenham
There are any number of ways to use free Cheltenham bets for the Festival. Punters may wish to put on an accumulator of Festival favourites with them, or cover their existing wagers by backing another horse in the same race. Some adopt this strategy, while others follow Cheltenham tips from experts and industry insiders.
Any time there’s an offer with free bets involved, that always attracts interest. If a punter already has an account with established bookmakers, their search for these could take them to new Cheltenham betting sites only launched recently. It depends on the type of a bettor a person is. The only thing we advise is make the most of free Cheltenham bets and gamble responsibly.
More Free Bets for Cheltenham
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets