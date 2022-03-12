Best Betting Apps for Cheltenham | Top Five Cheltenham Betting Apps

The research is done and the anti-post bets placed and finally Cheltenham Festival 2022 is now just days away. Most people bet on their phones these days so we’ve examined the best betting apps to bet with throughout the four day jump racing extravaganza.

Top Five Best Betting Apps for Cheltenham

BetBull – Find your bet mates at BetBull, the sports betting app where you bet together. SBK – The SBK sports betting app has a simple aim: to give customers better odds on horse racing, football betting and more. William Hill – A multitude of features puts the William Hill app firmly amongst the top 5 betting apps. Kwiff – Kwiff is the only app where your odds could epically improve when you place your bet. Betvictor – The Betvictor app has been developed into one of the top betting apps available for Android, iOS and mobile devices.

Best Cheltenham Apps

BetBull Betting App for Cheltenham

The BetBull sports betting app’s unique tipping feature gives you the chance to pit your wits against other aspiring tipsters. It is ideal for Cheltenham because you can compare and contrast your bets for the big week with your pals’ flutters or go up against the pro tipsters.

Known as the social sports betting app, BetBull has top tipsters focusing on football betting on virtually any football match or sports event on the planet. BetBull’s Accumulator Betting section features bespoke horse racing and football Betting accas from tipsters.

Find & follow bets & accas placed in your sports betting app

Bet together & get horse racing tips

Chat on in-play bets with tipsters; see winning bets, next bets & get alerts when friends bet

Get rewards when your bet wins! Boosts up to 100% & acca insurance on our betting bonus wheel

Climb BetBull’s betting leaderboards of football bet tipsters

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Great new customer welcome bonus

Great new customer welcome bonus Plenty of chances to earn Odds Boosts

Plenty of chances to earn Odds Boosts Very mobile friendly betting app 9.3 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New users only. Place qual bets of £10 (min odds 1/2, 2+ legs) in 1st 7 days to unlock. Awarded as 3 x £10 free bet. Min odds 1/1, 3+ legs, + 7 day expiry. Winnings in cash. Full T&Cs Apply. Deposit Method Debit cards

PayPal

Skrill

Neteller Regulated By UKGC Offer Terms New users only. Place qual bets of £10 (min odds 1/2, 2+ legs) in 1st 7 days to unlock. Awarded as 3 x £10 free bet. Min odds 1/1, 3+ legs, + 7 day expiry. Winnings in cash. Full T&Cs Apply. BetBull Gallery (4)





Website: BetBull Owner: BetBull Games Limited Founded: 2014 Headquarters: Malta

SBK Betting App for Cheltenham

SBK are so confident that you will love their sports betting app, SBK Price+ they not only show you when we are the best price, they even show you when they’re not. Whether you prefer football betting, horse betting, tennis, cricket, rugby, golf, or others, with SBK you can bet on sports confidently knowing that you’ve got the best odds.

Enhanced user experience for seamless sports betting

Live scores and data updates

In-play betting

Share sports betting tips with others

801 Codes claimed Get Up To £40 Money Back In Cash Copied Visit SBK Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 1. You must make a first deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the cash refund. 2. Once the bonus is credited on your account, losses will be refunded up to £40/€40 in cash. 3. The bonus equals the amount of your first deposit up to a max of £40/€40. 4. The promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by card or Trustly. 5. Qualifying bets are not limited to the first bet. Losses can be refunded over multiple bets, as long as they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. 6. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card will not qualify for this promotion. Please note that this includes virtual Monzo cards, first deposits made by this method will not qualify for the welcome offer. 7. To withdraw rebated funds, you must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period; otherwise rebated funds will be forfeited. 8. Unused bonuses expire after seven days of being credited to a user account and will be removed after this period. 9. The sign-up offer is strictly limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. 10. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta who sign up and deposit between 16:00 GMT on 14 February 2022 and 16:00 GMT on 28 February 2022 and are not existing Smarkets Exchange users. 11. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other sign-up promotion. 12. SBK standard terms for promotions apply.

William Hill Betting App for Cheltenham

The William Hill app has great deal to do with their global betting domination, It makes betting so simple, you can live stream horse racing and various other sports including; football, tennis, greyhounds and much more through this betting app.

Horse racing specials available every day – See the specials tab in the horse racing section to find them

All multiple bets covered such as trixies, yankees right up to super goliath – all available each way on horse racing accas.

Best odds guaranteed on Irish & UK horse racing

Listen to William Hill radio through the app and get Daily Nap tips from the team

Live stream horse racing through your mobile device

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Offer Terms 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Kwiff Betting App for Cheltenham

You could get your odds ‘kwiffed’ on any bet you make (regardless of the sport, odds or stake) but you can’t control when it happens. When it does, it happens to you and no one else! So say you want to back Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices Hurdle and the price is 9/4, once you place your bet you might find the odds are boosted to 3/1, 30/1 or even better.

See your favourite markets and sports, and place accumulators (accas), all through kwiff’s personalised mobile app. No annoying offers or confusing promotions.

Get your bet ‘kwiffed’ if you’re lucky

Swipe to place a bet or bet in-play

Quickly withdraw from your account whenever you want

Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £/€10. Qualifying real money bet of £/€10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer credited within 48 hours. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly Min Deposit £5 Offer Terms To qualify for the Promotion, participant must deposit and place a £10 bet as their first bet on any market (excluding each way) in the sportsbook with odds greater than or equal to 1.50. Only original odds count toward the promotion. Supercharged odds do not count towards the promotion. An accumulation of smaller stakes will not count. Cashed out bets do not count towards this promotion. Only available once per customer. Rewards will be credited to qualifying participants within 48 after placing the qualifying bet

BetVictor Betting App for Cheltenham

Betvictor is currently one of the biggest bookmakers in the industry, and they have embraced the introduction of mobile betting. The Betvictor app has been developed into one of the top betting apps available for Android, iOS and mobile devices.

Its exclusive horse finder feature sets their app apart from the competition – select your options and the app will pick the horses for you. This is an amazing feature and arguably the best feature for on app for horse racing fans and a must for Cheltenham.

Best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish races*

Live stream horse racing straight to your mobile

Signing up is easy, secure & can be done in minutes

Exclusive horse finder feature – select your options and the app will pick the horses for you – An amazing feature. Probably the best feature for any app for horse racing fans.

BetVictor horse racing Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Offer Terms 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Why Download Betting Apps for Cheltenham?

Betting apps are the most streamlined and efficient way to be in 2022. Betting on a bookmaker site in a standard web browser is generally a frustrating time and consuming experience that leaves you unsatisfied. But fortunately with the advent of betting apps specifically designed to improve your betting process, those days of spending time building an acca only to see it wiped from your betslip are long gone.

Not only have betting apps made it easier to place bets, they have made it far easier to track them too. Regardless of where you might be, one quick tap will bring you right up to date with how your bet is progressing. You can follow your cashout offers live and easily see how close your wager is to landing. Apps are improving all the time and what better time to test them out than during Cheltenham festival.