Best Betting Apps for Cheltenham Top Five Cheltenham Betting Apps

The research is done and the anti-post bets placed and finally Cheltenham Festival 2022 is now just days away. Most people bet on their phones these days so we’ve examined the best betting apps to bet with throughout the four day jump racing extravaganza.

Top Five Best Betting Apps for Cheltenham

BetBull – Find your bet mates at BetBull, the sports betting app where you bet together. SBK – The SBK sports betting app has a simple aim: to give customers better odds on horse racing, football betting and more. William Hill – A multitude of features puts the William Hill app firmly amongst the top 5 betting apps. Kwiff – Kwiff is the only app where your odds could epically improve when you place your bet. Betvictor – The Betvictor app has been developed into one of the top betting apps available for Android, iOS and mobile devices.

Best Cheltenham Apps

BetBull App

The BetBull sports betting app’s unique tipping feature gives you the chance to pit your wits against other aspiring tipsters. It is ideal for Cheltenham because you can compare and contrast your bets for the big week with your pals’ flutters or go up against the pro tipsters.

Known as the social sports betting app, BetBull has top tipsters focusing on football betting on virtually any football match or sports event on the planet. BetBull’s Accumulator Betting section features bespoke horse racing and football Betting accas from tipsters.

Find & follow bets & accas placed in your sports betting app

Bet together & get horse racing tips

Chat on in-play bets with tipsters; see winning bets, next bets & get alerts when friends bet

Get rewards when your bet wins! Boosts up to 100% & acca insurance on our betting bonus wheel

Climb BetBull’s betting leaderboards of football bet tipsters

SBK App

SBK are so confident that you will love their sports betting app, SBK Price+ they not only show you when we are the best price, they even show you when they’re not. Whether you prefer football betting, horse betting, tennis, cricket, rugby, golf, or others, with SBK you can bet on sports confidently knowing that you’ve got the best odds.

Enhanced user experience for seamless sports betting

Live scores and data updates

In-play betting

Share sports betting tips with others

William Hill App

The William Hill app has great deal to do with their global betting domination, It makes betting so simple, you can live stream horse racing and various other sports including; football, tennis, greyhounds and much more through this betting app.

Horse racing specials available every day – See the specials tab in the horse racing section to find them

All multiple bets covered such as trixies, yankees right up to super goliath – all available each way on horse racing accas.

Best odds guaranteed on Irish & UK horse racing

Listen to William Hill radio through the app and get Daily Nap tips from the team

Live stream horse racing through your mobile device

Kwiff App

You could get your odds ‘kwiffed’ on any bet you make (regardless of the sport, odds or stake) but you can’t control when it happens. When it does, it happens to you and no one else! So say you want to back Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices Hurdle and the price is 9/4, once you place your bet you might find the odds are boosted to 3/1, 30/1 or even better.

See your favourite markets and sports, and place accumulators (accas), all through kwiff’s personalised mobile app. No annoying offers or confusing promotions.

Get your bet ‘kwiffed’ if you’re lucky

Swipe to place a bet or bet in-play

Quickly withdraw from your account whenever you want

Betvictor app

Betvictor is currently one of the biggest bookmakers in the industry, and they have embraced the introduction of mobile betting. The Betvictor app has been developed into one of the top betting apps available for Android, iOS and mobile devices.

Its exclusive horse finder feature sets their app apart from the competition – select your options and the app will pick the horses for you. This is an amazing feature and arguably the best feature for on app for horse racing fans and a must for Cheltenham.

Best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish races*

Live stream horse racing straight to your mobile

Signing up is easy, secure & can be done in minutes

Exclusive horse finder feature – select your options and the app will pick the horses for you – An amazing feature. Probably the best feature for any app for horse racing fans.

Why Download Betting Apps for Cheltenham?

Betting apps are the most streamlined and efficient way to be in 2022. Betting on a bookmaker site in a standard web browser is generally a frustrating time and consuming experience that leaves you unsatisfied. But fortunately with the advent of betting apps specifically designed to improve your betting process, those days of spending time building an acca only to see it wiped from your betslip are long gone.

Not only have betting apps made it easier to place bets, they have made it far easier to track them too. Regardless of where you might be, one quick tap will bring you right up to date with how your bet is progressing. You can follow your cashout offers live and easily see how close your wager is to landing. Apps are improving all the time and what better time to test them out than during Cheltenham festival.