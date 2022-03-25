Best Aussie Rules Betting Sites in Australia | Top 3 Australian Aussie Rules Online Bookies

Punters in Australia love to bet on Aussie Rules. Regardless of the match, huge numbers of eager gamblers flock to betting sites to bet on Aussie rules, enhancing the enjoyment of what is already a thrilling game. But what are the best Aussie rules betting sites in Australia? Keep reading to find out!

bet365 – Number one site for Aussie rules betting

Head to bet365 today and start betting at the country’s number one sportsbook for Aussie rules.

If you’re looking to bet on Aussie rules in Australia, bet365 should be your number one choice, as it does pretty much everything perfectly.

You’ll find the bet365 site simple to use, regardless of whether you’re using a desktop or mobile, plus you’ll find all Aussie rules encounters covered in depth. However, perhaps the most important reason to bet at bet365 is that they offer the best odds around!

How to sign up to bet365’s Aussie rules betting site

Head to bet365 using this link Complete the sign-up form and confirm registration via email Deposit money and then start betting on Aussie rules!

BlueBet – Huge selection of Aussie rules markets

Make your way to BlueBet using this link and see for yourself the huge array of Aussie rules markets available there.

BlueBet is a website run by Aussies, for Aussies, and it has a spectacularly large selection of betting options for Aussie rules.

You’ll find odds on every AFL match throughout the year, with each match offering a staggering number of betting options. What’s more, their live betting on Aussie rules is amazing, adding extra excitement to every game.

How to sign up to BlueBet’s Aussie rules betting site

Sign up to BlueBet by clicking this link Register using the sign up form and confirm via email Deposit money using one of many options and start betting!

Betfair – Great for mobile Aussie rules betting

Follow this link to Betfair to find out why we think it’s the number one mobile sportsbook for Aussie rules betting.

If you like to bet on Aussie rules using a smartphone or tablet, you should head to Betfair – our number one Australian mobile betting site.

You’ll find that mobile players get the same huge range of betting options as desktop players, plus the odds are also exactly the same. The Betfair mobile site is also easy to use, so you can bet on Aussie rules with just a couple of taps on the screen.

How to sign up to Betfair’s Aussie rules betting site