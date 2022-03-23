Best AFL Betting Sites in Australia | Top 3 Australian AFL Online Bookies

Huge numbers of Australians place wagers on the Aussie rules every week, but where’s the best place to bet on AFL online? Here’s our top three AFL Betting Sites in Australia.

bet365 – Number one site for live AFL betting

Make your way over to bet365 today and see why it is consistently rated as one of the top sportsbooks in Australia.

bet365 is officially the world’s biggest online gambling company, and it’s a huge favourite with AFL fans in Australia.

Everything done at bet365 is done exceptionally well, from the superb live betting platform, where you can bet live on every AFL game, to the great mobile website. Its range of AFL betting options is also very good.

How to sign up to bet365’s AFL Betting Site

Head to bet365 using this link Complete all required details and submit Confirm via email – you’re now ready to bet

BlueBet – Best for AFL markets

Head over to BlueBet today and see why we rank it as the number one place to bet on AFL in Australia.

If you head over to BlueBet today, you’re guaranteed to find one of the best selections of AFL markets around.

Quite simply, they’ve got everything, from simple markets on the winning team, to bets on individual players. They also have a decent live betting platform, to boost excitement levels during games even higher, plus they’re a highly trusted Australian betting site.

How to sign up to BlueBet’s AFL Betting Site

Sign up to BlueBet by clicking this link Fill out your details and create your account with BlueBet Start betting on the best AFL games in Australia

Betfair – Great mobile AFL betting experience

Make your way over to Betfair today and see why so many Australian gamblers prefer it for online betting.

If you prefer using a mobile device to bet, the best AFL betting site in Australia for you is Betfair, as it has a fantastic mobile website.

You’ll find everything you could possibly need at the Betfair mobile website, including loads of AFL betting options, odds that match those offered on the desktop site, and an exceptionally intuitive design.

How to sign up to Betfair’s AFL Betting Site