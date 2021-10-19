Besiktas will look to pick up their first win of the Champions League group stages when they take on Sporting this week.

The two sides meet on the 19th of October at 17:45 pm BST.

Both teams have lost their first two group games and they will be desperate to bounce back with a win here. These are two evenly matched teams and they will fancy their chances against each other.

Besiktas vs Sporting team news

Kenan Karaman, Mehmet Topal, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Miralem Pjanic are ruled out for the home side with injuries.

Pote is the only injury worry for the visitors.

Besiktas possible starting lineup: Gunok; Rosier, Welinton, Vida, Yilmaz; Hutchinson, Souza; Ghezzal, Ozyakup, Larin; Batshuayi

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup: Adan; Neto, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Palhinha, Braganca, Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Tomas

Besiktas vs Sporting form guide

Besiktas have lost their last five matches in the Champions League and they have conceded at least twice in each of them.

Meanwhile, Sporting have lost their last three Champions League games and they have conceded six goals in their last two Champions League outings.

Besiktas vs Sporting betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Besiktas vs Sporting from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Besiktas – 27/10

• Draw – 5/2

• Sporting – 23/18

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 10/11

• Under – 4/5

Besiktas vs Sporting prediction

Neither side are in particularly good form here and this should be a close contest. Both teams have been vulnerable at the back and this could be an open game with a fair few chances for either side. A high scoring game is on the cards here.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

Get over 2.5 goals at 10/11 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Besiktas vs Sporting at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred