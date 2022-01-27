Rafa Nadal has made it to the semi-finals of the 2022 Australian Open, where he’ll go up against world number seven Matteo Berrettini.

Match Info

Date: Friday, January 28th

Kick-Off: 03:30am GMT, Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Berettini vs Nadal predictions

It should surprise nobody to find that 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal is favourite against Matteo Berrettini. However, the odds can be deceiving, as Berrettini had an impressive 2021 and is the highest he’s ever been in the rankings.

In fact, there are a few reasons to back Berrettini for a win over the Spanish superstar, with the first being his massive serve. Fast, wide serves could be a potent weapon against Nadal, who is a prolific returner but also a player who prefers to hang back behind the baseline.

Nadal’s condition is also a perennial worry, and this concern is heightened by the long match against Denis Shapovalov. Berrettini was also taken to five sets in his previous match, but seems likely to recover far more quickly than the Spaniard.

Taking these points into account, as well as several other factors, we’re predicting that the favourite will fall in this match, and that Berrettini will come through to reach his second Grand Slam final.

Berrettini vs Nadal prediction: Berrettini to win @ 6/4 with bet365

Berrettini vs Nadal betting tips

Looking for another Berrettini vs Nadal betting tip? If so, you should check out the set betting, which often offers some nice odds.

As with the previous bet, we’d still pick Berrettini to win, but we’d go further and predict he’ll win the match 3-1.

This bet seems like a good one: Nadal is undoubtedly dangerous and has the wits to grab a set against the Italian, but Berrettini should be the stronger player as the match progresses.

Berrettini vs Nadal betting tips: Berrettini 3 Nadal 1 @ 11/2 with bet365

Berrettini vs Nadal odds

Berrettini vs Nadal Match Odds

Berrettini @ 6/4 with bet365

Nadal @ 8/15 with bet365

Berrettini vs Nadal Total Games Odds

Over 38.5 games @ 5/6 with bet365

Under 38.5 games @ 5/6 with bet365

