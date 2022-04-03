Countries
benfica vs liverpool live stream predictions odds and betting tips

Benfica vs Liverpool Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Updated

6 mins ago

Benfica would be hoping to make home advantage count when they take on Liverpool at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa. 

Benfica vs Liverpool Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Benfica 15/2 BetUK logo
Liverpool 4/11 BetUK logo
Draw 15/4 BetUK logo

Benfica vs Liverpool Predictions

Some might call it a herculean task. And of course it is never easy to defeat Liverpool. This is a team that has a chance to rule England once again. More than that, they’re very solid in Europe these days. However, the Portuguese giants trust in their own powers.

Darwin Nunez continued forcing scouts to write reports on his like squires. The young striker was in fine form against Ajax and it was his goal that ensured his team sealed a place in the next round of the competition. No one expected them to come this far based on their domestic campaign but the Eagles are flying high in Europe.

They have won six of their last eight Champions League games at home so Jurgen Klopp’s men have to be wary.

The Reds have shown a lot of resilience at home but it was broken against Inter Milan. However, they did manage to get the right result and here we are now. The Merseysiders are just a few games away from featuring in another final and would be eager to test them out against a team that rarely draws a blank.

Benfica v Liverpool prediction: Benfica to win @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Benfica vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Benfica v Liverpool betting tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 5/8 with Bet UK

How to Watch Benfica vs Liverpool Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Benfica vs Liverpool?

The game will take place on April 5, 2022.

What time does Benfica vs Liverpool Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 20:00 PM UK time

Benfica vs Liverpool Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Águias Team News

Haris Seferovic is back to full fitness. However, Rodrigo Pinho, Adel Tararabt and Lucas Verissimo are all injured. The latter is unlikely to play this season.

Nicolas Otamendi is a booking away from missing the second leg at Anfield. Jan Vertonghen returns to England and his experience would matter a lot.

Águias Predicted Line Up

Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Silva, Mario, Weigl, Everton; Nunez, Yaremchuk

Liverpool Team News

Trent Alexander-Arnold was expected to be out for weeks due to a hamstring issue. However, the marauding full back was on the bench in the win against Watford. He might return to the starting XI. Both Joel Matip and Curtis Jones are also expected to be declared fit.

However, Naby Keita is unlikely to feature due to a knee issue while on international duty.

Liverpool Predicted Line Up

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Mane, Diaz




