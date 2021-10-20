Benfica will look to close in on the top spot with a morale-boosting win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week.

The two sides will meet on the 20th of October at 20:00 pm BST.

The Portuguese outfit are second in their group, with four points from two outings. Meanwhile, Bayern have managed to win their first two matches and they will look to make it three in a row.

Benfica vs Bayern Munich team news

Valentino Lazaro and Haris Seferovic are ruled out for Benfica.

Sven Ulreich, Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka will miss out for Bayern Munich.

Benfica possible starting lineup: Vlachodimos; Verissimo, Otamendi, Vertonghen; Gilberto, Weigl, Mario, Grimaldo; Silva, Yaremchuk, Nunez

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Sane, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Benfica vs Bayern Munich form guide

Benfica are coming into this game on the back of four wins and a draw in their last six outings. Meanwhile, Bayern have picked up five wins in their last six across all competitions.

Bayern have won 21 of their last 23 matches in the Champions League and they will be up against a side that has kept a clean sheet in 5 of their last 6 matches in the Champions League.

Benfica vs Bayern Munich betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Benfica vs Bayern Munich from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Benfica – 11/2

• Draw – 19/5

• Bayern Munich – 1/2

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 1/2

• Under – 19/10

Benfica vs Bayern Munich prediction

Both teams are in impressive form right now and this should be a fascinating contest. Bayern are one of the best teams in the world and they have an exceptional squad.

The Germans will be the favourites to win here and they should be able to extend their unbeaten run against Benfica to five matches in a row.

Prediction: Bayern Munich to win.

