Benfica vs Ajax betting offers, free bets and betting tips

BENFICA, fresh from a group stage campaign that saw them famously oust Barcelona from the competition, play host to Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League match-up. Keep reading to see where you can find the best bets for the game, plus see our top tip for the match.

Benfica vs Ajax betting offers & free bets

You can find the best Benfica vs Ajax free bets and betting offers below. See an offer you like the look of? Just click the link and you’ll be taken straight to the site!

Benfica vs Ajax betting offers and free bets

If you want to bet on Benfica vs Ajax at one of the best UEFA Champions League betting sites, take a look at our preferred picks on the list below:

bet365 – Best for football betting markets Betfred – Great quality of live football streams BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches

Benfica vs Ajax betting tips

Ajax were perhaps the most impressive of all teams in the group stages. Despite having three reasonably strong sides against them, they waltzed through the group without dropping a point, scoring 20 and conceding only five in the process.

This ability to score goals while also staying tight at the back is something that has also characterised Ajax in their domestic league. They top the Eredivisie at the moment, and in 23 matches have scored 70 goals and, quite unbelievably, conceded only five. That works out to conceding a goal once every 4.6 matches!

There are many heroes in the Ajax side, but the star name is Sebastian Haller, who is this year’s top scorer in the Champions League, with 10 goals already to his name. As you might imagine, he’s favourite to hit the back of the net first in this Champions League match.

Benfica haven’t had things quite as easy, although their progression to this stage of the competition was also impressive. Despite finishing second in their group, they did something fans could scarcely believe – knocked Barcelona out of the competition, beating them 3-0 at home in the process.

However, domestically, things aren’t as great, as they trail Porto and Sporting in the race for the league title. New manager Verissimo has had a mixed start to his tenure, having won five of 10 matches, and will know his side are underdogs to make it to the Champions League quarter-finals.

After looking at the facts and figures, it would be foolish to bet against Ajax coming away with the win. But we’re not going to look elsewhere for our bet – instead, we’ll look at the BTTS market.

Ajax’s stats show that they score plenty and rarely concede, and there’s no reason to suggest this won’t continue. Under Verissimo, Benfica haven’t yet failed to score in a home match, but we think this will happen when the Dutch champions come to town.

So, our top bet for Benfica vs Ajax is that both teams won’t score in the match, as we think putting even one past the Dutch side will be too much for Benfica.

Benfica vs Ajax betting tip: BTTS – no @ 11/10 with bet365

Benfica vs Ajax odds: Visitors strong favourites

Benfica vs Ajax last five results

Benfica last five results: DWWLL

18/02/22 PL Boavista 2 Benfica 2

12/02/22 PL Benfica 2 Santa Clara 1

07/02/22 PL Tondela 1 Benfica 3

02/02/22 PL Benfica 1 Gil Vincente 2

29/01/22 TL Benfica 1 Sporting 2

Key: PL Primeira Liga TL Taca de Liga

Ajax last five results: WWWWW

19/02/22 ED Willem II 0 Ajax 1

13/02/22 ED Ajax 5 Twente 0

09/02/22 KC Ajax 5 Vitesse 0

06/02/22 ED Ajax 3 Heracles 0

23/01/22 ED PSV 21 Ajax 2

Key: ED Eredivisie KC KNVB Cup

Benfica vs Ajax H2H record

Benfica wins: 1

Ajax wins: 4

Draws: 2