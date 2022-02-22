Countries
Benfica vs Ajax betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Sparta vs Ajax 2
BENFICA, fresh from a group stage campaign that saw them famously oust Barcelona from the competition, play host to Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League match-up. Keep reading to see where you can find the best bets for the game, plus see our top tip for the match.
Benfica vs Ajax betting offers & free bets
You can find the best Benfica vs Ajax free bets and betting offers below. See an offer you like the look of? Just click the link and you’ll be taken straight to the site!
8 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
9.8
Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.7
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Visit Site
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Visit Site
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.6
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
9.6
Read review
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Benfica vs Ajax betting offers and free bets

If you want to bet on Benfica vs Ajax at one of the best UEFA Champions League betting sites, take a look at our preferred picks on the list below:

  1. bet365 – Best for football betting markets
  2. Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
  3. BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
  4. LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
  5. 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches

Benfica vs Ajax betting tips 

Ajax were perhaps the most impressive of all teams in the group stages. Despite having three reasonably strong sides against them, they waltzed through the group without dropping a point, scoring 20 and conceding only five in the process.

This ability to score goals while also staying tight at the back is something that has also characterised Ajax in their domestic league. They top the Eredivisie at the moment, and in 23 matches have scored 70 goals and, quite unbelievably, conceded only five. That works out to conceding a goal once every 4.6 matches!

There are many heroes in the Ajax side, but the star name is Sebastian Haller, who is this year’s top scorer in the Champions League, with 10 goals already to his name. As you might imagine, he’s favourite to hit the back of the net first in this Champions League match.

Benfica haven’t had things quite as easy, although their progression to this stage of the competition was also impressive. Despite finishing second in their group, they did something fans could scarcely believe – knocked Barcelona out of the competition, beating them 3-0 at home in the process.

However, domestically, things aren’t as great, as they trail Porto and Sporting in the race for the league title. New manager Verissimo has had a mixed start to his tenure, having won five of 10 matches, and will know his side are underdogs to make it to the Champions League quarter-finals.

After looking at the facts and figures, it would be foolish to bet against Ajax coming away with the win. But we’re not going to look elsewhere for our bet – instead, we’ll look at the BTTS market.

Ajax’s stats show that they score plenty and rarely concede, and there’s no reason to suggest this won’t continue. Under Verissimo, Benfica haven’t yet failed to score in a home match, but we think this will happen when the Dutch champions come to town.

So, our top bet for Benfica vs Ajax is that both teams won’t score in the match, as we think putting even one past the Dutch side will be too much for Benfica.

Benfica vs Ajax betting tip: BTTS – no @ 11/10 with bet365

Benfica vs Ajax odds: Visitors strong favourites 

 

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Benfica 16/5 Bet365 logo
Draw 14/5 Bet365 logo
Ajax 4/5 Bet365 logo

Benfica vs Ajax last five results

Benfica last five results: DWWLL

  • 18/02/22 PL Boavista 2 Benfica 2
  • 12/02/22 PL Benfica 2 Santa Clara 1
  • 07/02/22 PL Tondela 1 Benfica 3
  • 02/02/22 PL Benfica 1 Gil Vincente 2
  • 29/01/22 TL Benfica 1 Sporting 2

Key: PL Primeira Liga TL Taca de Liga

Ajax last five results: WWWWW

  • 19/02/22 ED Willem II 0 Ajax 1
  • 13/02/22 ED Ajax 5 Twente 0
  • 09/02/22 KC Ajax 5 Vitesse 0
  • 06/02/22 ED Ajax 3 Heracles 0
  • 23/01/22 ED PSV 21 Ajax 2

Key: ED Eredivisie KC KNVB Cup

Benfica vs Ajax H2H record 

Benfica wins: 1
Ajax wins: 4
Draws: 2
