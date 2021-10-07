Belgium takes on France in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League and they will be looking to book their place in the finals of the competition with a win.

The two sides meet on Thursday at 19:45 pm BST.

Spain are in the finals of the nations league after beating Italy last time out and the likes of Belgium and France will be desperate to join them.

Belgium vs France team news

Roberto Martinez has a fully fit squad to choose from but France will be missing the likes of N’Golo Kante and Anthony Martial due to injuries.

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Castagne, Witsel, Tielemans, Carrasco; E. Hazard, De Bruyne; Lukaku

France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez; Rabiot, Pogba, Tchouameni; Griezmann; Mbappe, Benzema

Belgium vs France form guide

The Belgians are in impressive form right now and they have managed to win their last three matches after being eliminated by Italy from the European Championships earlier on in the summer.

Meanwhile, France have failed to win five of their last six matches across all competitions and they have won just one of their last three since crashing out of the European Championships against Switzerland.

Belgium vs France betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Belgium vs France from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Belgium – 2/1

• Draw – 23/10

• France – 17/10

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 30/17

• Under – 10/19

Belgium vs France prediction

Belgium are in better form right now and they will fancy their chances of picking up a win against the world champions.

Roberto Martinez’s men have scored nine goals in their last three outings and they will be up against a side that has conceded at least once in five of their last six matches.

France have an exceptional squad but they are lacking in confidence and momentum right now. Furthermore, the absence of Kante could prove to be a hammer blow against Belgium’s outstanding attacking unit.

Prediction: Belgium win.

Get Belgium to win at 2/1 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Belgium vs France at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £40 in free bets.

To get £40 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code BETFRED40, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event to receive £40 in free sports bets

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at Betfred