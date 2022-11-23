Belgium vs Canada Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group F

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Belgium take on Canada in their 2022 World Cup opener on Wednesday, as the Red Devils look to get off to a quick start in group F.

For Canada, Wednesday marks their first game in a World Cup for 36 years in what will be a true test of the young side’s resilience and determination.

The Belgian’s will be hoping to build on their 2018 World Cup success, where they were unlucky to lose 1-0 to eventual World Champions France in the semi-final.

Best World Cup Betting Sites

Our sports betting sites for soccer give the thumbs up for players to join from ALL US states. Just sign up today, deposit, claim your free bets and then use them to bet on the up-coming 2022 FIFA soccer World Cup.

Belgium vs Canada Betting Pick 1: Kevin De Bruyne assist @ +120 with BetOnline

Our first pick for Belgium’s opener in group F is a fairly obvious one, as we take Kevin De Bruyne to record an assist against Canada.

De Bruyne is without a doubt one of the most creative players on the planet and with 13 assists in 18 appearances for Manchester City so far this season, the numbers speak for themselves.

Who’s ready for the World Cup? 🙋🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/z3Lk29Yg3c — Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) November 20, 2022

Having played 10 games in World Cup’s so far in his career, De Bruyne has managed four assists and two goals which is an incredible achievemnet on the world’s biggest stage.

Belgium vs Canada Betting Pick 2: Both teams to score @ -125 with BetOnline

We are backing both teams to score during Wednesday’s late kick off, as we expect an open game with goals at both ends of the pitch.

Both teams have found the back of the net in 3 of Belgium’s last 5 games, with Canada boasting the same record coming into Qatar.

there are certainly goals in both teams and with attacking talents such as Jonathan David, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne (amongst others) we are expecting to see a high scoring affair.

Belgium vs Canada Betting Pick 3: Belgium to win @ -180 with BetOnline

Our final pick for Belgium vs Canada sees the Red Devils coming out on top in their first game of the tournament, as the team ranked 2nd in the world according to the FIFA Rankings take on a much more inexperienced and unexposed side.

Canada will be hoping to make a good impression on the biggest stage this month, in their first World Cup appearance in 36 years, however the pressure could prove to be too much for the young side, especially against such strong Belgian opposition.

Belgium vs Canada Odds

Team Odds Play Belgium -180 Canada +475

Note: Odds are subject to change