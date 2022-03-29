Belgium vs Burkina Faso live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Belgium will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Burkina Faso in an international friendly this week.

Belgium vs Burkina Faso live stream

Belgium vs Burkina Faso Preview

Belgium have failed to win their last two outings against the likes of Wales and Ireland. The home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and deliver. Meanwhile, Burkina Faso have lost their last three matches in a row and they will be massive underdogs heading into this contest. The away side will have to be at their best in order to stand a chance against the Belgians.

When does Belgium vs Burkina Faso kick-off?

The international friendly match between Belgium vs Burkina Faso kicks off at 19:45 pm BST, on the 29th of March at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

Belgium vs Burkina Faso Team News

Belgium team news

No notable injury concerns.

Belgium predicted line-up vs Burkina Faso: Thomas Kaminski, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Siebe Van der Heyden, Dedryck Boyata, Alexis Saelemaekers, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Leander Dendoncker, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Christian Benteke, Yari Verschaeren

Burkina Faso team news