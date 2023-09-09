The opening week in the NFL is here and in preparation we have analysed the best betting picks and predictions for all the scheduled fixtures. Read below to see our Bears vs Packers picks and best bets ahead of Sunday.

Bears vs Packers Picks

Packers to lead by 1-6 points in first quarter – Yes (+400)

Over 5 TDs – Yes (+120)

Bears vs Packers Pick 1: Packers to lead by 1-6 points in first quarter – Yes (+400)

The Packers have seen a lot of change during the offseason but have still got a two headed monster of a backfield in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

Christian Watson is set to have a very lucrative season with with new QB, Jordan Love. Which could be the catalyst in a fast start for the Packers.

At +400, the bet is quite a far-fetched expectation, however, after a solid year last season, we feel the Packers are being underestimated and could return huge sums this weekend.

Bears vs Packers Pick 2: Over 5 TDs – Yes (+120)

Traditionally, this has been a spot the Packers have dominated, as they have won 13 of the last 14 games against the Bears and have not lost in their last eight encounters.

Last season was a disappointing years for the Packers who finished 8-9 and missed out on a playoff spot due to a crushing defeat to the Lions.

New QB Rodgers is coming off an average season, as he threw the fewest passing yards in a full healthy season (3,695) but had the second-most interceptions of his career (12).

With this said, we think the match will be a high-scoring affair and at +120, the chance for over 5TDs is something that cannot be ignored.

