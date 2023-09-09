NFL

Bears vs Packers Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Packers Look For Ninth Straight Victory Over Bears

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
bears.packers
bears.packers

The opening week in the NFL is here and in preparation we have analysed the best betting picks and predictions for all the scheduled fixtures. Read below to see our Bears vs Packers picks and best bets ahead of Sunday.

Bears vs Packers Picks 

  • Packers to lead by 1-6 points in first quarter – Yes (+400)
  • Over 5 TDs – Yes (+120)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Bears vs Packers Pick 1: Packers to lead by 1-6 points in first quarter – Yes (+400)

The Packers have seen a lot of change during the offseason but have still got a two headed monster of a backfield in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

Christian Watson is set to have a very lucrative season with with new QB, Jordan Love. Which could be the catalyst in a fast start for the Packers.

At +400, the bet is quite a far-fetched expectation, however, after a solid year last season, we feel the Packers are being underestimated and could return huge sums this weekend.

RELATED:NFL Schedule For Week 1 – Odds, Lines And How To Live Stream Every Game

Bears vs Packers Pick 2: Over 5 TDs – Yes (+120)

Traditionally, this has been a spot the Packers have dominated, as they have won 13 of the last 14 games against the Bears and have not lost in their last eight encounters.

Last season was a disappointing years for the Packers who finished 8-9 and missed out on a playoff spot due to a crushing defeat to the Lions.

New QB Rodgers is coming off an average season, as he threw the fewest passing yards in a full healthy season (3,695) but had the second-most interceptions of his career (12).

With this said, we think the match will be a high-scoring affair and at +120, the chance for over 5TDs is something that cannot be ignored.

NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
bears.packers
NFL

LATEST Bears vs Packers Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Packers Look For Ninth Straight Victory Over Bears

Author image Louis Fargher  •  11min
rams seahawks 1
NFL
Seahawks vs Rams Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Seahawks To Dominate In One-Sided Encounter
Author image Louis Fargher  •  48min

To the excitement of NFL lovers across the nation, the opening week in the NFL is here and in preparation we have analysed the best betting picks and predictions for…

broncos raiders
NFL
Broncos vs Raiders Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Broncos To Start Strongly In Opening Fixture
Author image Louis Fargher  •  2h

American Football fans across the globe will be eagerly awaiting the start of the NFL and in preparation we have analysed the best betting picks and predictions for all the scheduled…

titans 1
NFL
Saints vs Titans Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Derek Carr To Shine On Saints Debut
Author image Louis Fargher  •  3h
nfl money NEW
NFL
NFL Free Bets For Week One: Best Football Sportsbook Betting Offers For Today
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 7 2023
49ers
NFL
Steelers vs 49ers Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Back A High Scoring Affair On Historic Steelers Opener
Author image Louis Fargher  •  3h
patriotsvseagles
NFL
ChatGPT Predicts Opening Day Victory For New England Patriots Over Philadelphia Eagles
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Sep 7 2023
Arrow to top