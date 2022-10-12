Countries
Home News baylor vs west virginia week 7 ncaa football player props betting odds

Baylor vs. West Virginia – Week 7 NCAA Football Player Props & Betting Odds

Author image

Updated

16 seconds ago

on

3 min read

brycefordwheaton

Baylor travels to West Virginia for their week seven game on Thursday evening. We take a look at the betting odds, spreads and lines while making our player props picks for Thursday night’s college football encounter.

Baylor Bears vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Where and when?

  • Kick-off: Thursday, 10/13/2022 7:00 pm EST.
  • Venue: Mountaineer Field, Morgantown, WV.
  • TV: Live on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread
Baylor
 -170 -3.5 (-110)
WVU
 +145 +3.5 (-110)

 

Total Points Line
 Odds
Over 54.5
 -110
Under 54.5
 -110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada

Both teams looking to bounce back

Coming into this game, both teams are looking to bounce back from defeats. West Virginia were comfortably put away by Texas on Sunday. Meanwhile, Baylor are coming off a loss to Oklahoma State.

According to the sportsbooks, Baylor are slight favorites with the spread set at 3.5. The total points line is currently set at 54.5.

There are a few unconfirmed rumors out of West Virginia that Neal Brown needs to win the game. His team’s performances have left many unimpressed so far this year and a few people believe his time is nigh.

How will this game be decided?

Both teams are quite steady on both sides of the ball and there are no glaring weaknesses from any one unit. So this could eventually come down to individual matchups. Maybe a piece of individual brilliance or a mistake could be the difference maker in what is projected to be a tight affair.

Both teams struggle a little bit more defending the pass than they do the run, so our playmakers may need to come from the wide receiver room of both teams.

For WVU, Bryce Ford-Wheaton is the most likely player to have a big game. He leads the team in receiving yards and he should be a favorite target of Mountaineers QB, JT Daniels in this one. His matchup is good and he should be beating his man often. Ford-Wheaton already has four TDs on the season and will fancy adding to that tally on Thursday.

On the other side of the ball, the best wide receiver matchup falls to Monaray Baldwin. Baldwin leads the Bears in receiving yards and possesses too much for his matchup to keep up with him in this one. If running back Richard Reese can’t get going, then this should be the route Baylor opts to take.

We are backing both these wide receivers to produce the magic and get in the endzone on Thursday evening.

What are the picks?

  • Bryce Ford-Wheaton to score a TD @ +100 with Bovada
  • Monaray Baldwin to score a TD @ +135 with Bovada
