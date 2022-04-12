Countries
bayern munich vs villarreal odds prediction betting tips and live stream 13th april 2022

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

1 hour ago

on

munich

Villarreal will play Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night in Bavaria, after achieving one of the most remarkable results in their recent history in the first leg.

Unai Emery’s team will go with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, with the winner facing either Benfica or Liverpool in the semi-finals.

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Bayern Munich 1/4 BetUK logo
Villarreal 10/1 BetUK logo
Draw 11/2 BetUK logo

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Predictions

This Bayern backline will be troubled by the complete XI of fresh legs, especially given their track record in the Champions League this season of conceding away goals.

However, it will be surprising to see the Spanish giants dominate the German Rekordmeister, who remain the favorites to advance with a thrashing victory at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Villarreal @ 1/4 with Bet UK

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Despite winning the first leg, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has stated that his team is not among the favorites to advance. Bayern Munich has a habit of stepping up when it is needed, so the former Arsenal manager may not be entirely wrong.

This second-leg matchup should be no different, with the Bavarians expected to come out firing in an attempt to break the opposing defense’s shackles. Villarreal, on the other hand, is just too excellent an attacking team not to expose Bayern’s defensive frailties.

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal betting tip: Bayern Munich to win @ 1/4 with Bet UK

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Bayern Munich vs Villarreal with Bet UK

When is Bayern Munich vs Villarreal?

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal will play a game on 13th March 2022.

What time does Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Kick Off?

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal will kick off at 00:00.

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Bayern Munich Team News

The long-awaited return of Alphonso Davies at left-back was a positive feature of Bayern’s match against Villarreal, and Lucas Hernandez will be fit to return after missing the Augsburg triumph due to a thigh injury.

Niklas Sule is still out with the virus, and Nagelsmann has to work around the absences of Bouna Sarr, Corentin Tolisso, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, but none of them would have started.

Bayern Munich Predicted Line Up: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski

Villarreal Team News

Villarreal, on the other hand, is in good health for the second leg, excluding long-term absentee Alberto Moreno, while striker Boulaye Dia remains doubtful due to a muscle ailment.

Villarreal Predicted Line Up:Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Parejo, Coquelin, Capoue; Lo Celso; Moreno, Danjuma

